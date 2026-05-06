Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
isp001's avatar
isp001
9m

Ironically, decades of allowing law breaking creates powerful material should a future reform government want to clean up politics. Great piece.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gawain Towler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture