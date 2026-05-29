Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
12h

Currently, according to polls, Makerfield is a two horse race which, come polling day, few can have failed to notice. That does encourage tactical voting so what is said to pollsters and what happens in the privacy of the polling booth can be quite different.

We saw this in the recent Westminster council election. Lib Dem and Greens were said to be doing well, Reform stood in all wards and were optimist based on doorstep responses, yet on the day only Labour and Conservative councillors were elected. Not a single independent, Green, Lib Dem or Reform.

It was obviously a two horse race and most voters so wanted Labour gone that they voted to ensure that happened. It did. The Conservatives won 32 seats to 22.

The problem with Makerfield will be over how may voters still want Labour v those who want to see the back of them. I hope Reform does not get sidetracked into attacking Restore. Don't big them up with attention/ Just ignore them and focus solely on discrediting shape shifting Burnham. He and Labour are the target. Full broadside please.

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Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
11h

A very measured piece, Gawain, thank you for this.

Thank you also for pointing out that up to Makerfield, no Restore candidate has stood anywhere, nor (obviously) been elected anywhere.

Restore have consistently misrepresented the Great Yarmouth result - one has to wonder why anyone would need TWO political Parties.

The argument about ‘standing down’ and ‘splitting the vote’ are circular - like yourself, I believe every elector should vote for whomsoever he wishes.

And that applies to Makerfield.

Again, like yourself, I sincerely hope everyone will carefully consider the importance of this by-election; I believe it to be probably the single most important and consequential of my lifetime.

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