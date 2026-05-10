Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Judy Rumbelow's avatar
Judy Rumbelow
3h

Another great article. My Sunday morning pick me up.

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1 reply by Gawain Towler
Jennifer Hargreaves's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves
2h

Perhaps if the Reform councillors keep in touch with all voters on the results of each vote - keeping it factual - then this lack of accountability will be exposed.

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