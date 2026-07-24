Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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T.I.H.T.I.M.'s avatar
T.I.H.T.I.M.
1h

Good work.

The Suffolk case stinks……but the Widdecombe investigation stink is greater.

Growing up in the 1970s-80s, I seem to recall that any time a politician spoke about crime it was to ask the public to remain calm and help the police.

My mind may be playing tricks on me, but I do not recall this ‘narrative management’……

……..and I certainly do not recall the press so ready to fall into line.

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djm's avatar
djm
2h

Accurate summation, GT.

Channelling/Directing the narrative would appear to be a principal priority of TPTB.

Its almost as if there were a common purpose...

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