Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Cathryn Wilson's avatar
Cathryn Wilson
1h

Absolutely agree about Malcolm Offord. Such respect should be afforded him for putting himself into the ring when he could have stayed in his cushy position in the House of Lords. Money or not, that is a move that must have tremendous courage and patriotism, and it should be applauded.

Dan Brown has been equally impressive, albeit in a quieter, less extravert way. Both have a monumental task and it all starts this week - good luck to them and all Reform candidates.

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1 reply by Gawain Towler
JimmyD's avatar
JimmyD
1h

How Magna Carta Changed Freedom and Power Forever:

https://youtu.be/lktptJ4k0ZE?si=FtPm8pohaXOuu4X-

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