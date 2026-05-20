Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
2h

Excellent work by Danny and description by yourself , also Suella Braverman on GB News on the education union. We will however be judged by our actions ,not our words. Let us be steadfast in executing what we promise , whatever the undoubted captured narrative throw at us. Action this day must once again be our mantra, it served Churchill well enough !

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4 replies by Gawain Towler and others
jon's avatar
jon
2h

The majority of union members where I work support Reform or Restore despite our higher up union reps supporting Labour . More than a 1/4 of my unions members don't pay the political fund.

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1 reply by Gawain Towler
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