Something has broken open. The mask has slipped, and what lies beneath is not pretty.

The largest trade union for civil servants, the PCS, with 170,000 members, is this week voting on a motion calling for an “industrial defence strategy“ to sabotage a Nigel Farage administration, with workers ready to strike with minimal notice in the event of a Reform government. Let that sink in. Not a dispute over pay. Not a grievance over conditions. A pre-emptive declaration of war against a government that does not yet exist, on the explicit grounds that the British people might be about to elect one that the union’s leadership disapproves of.

Danny Kruger, Reform’s cerebral MP for East Wiltshire and the man charged with preparing Reform for government, has responded with the clarity the moment demands. His statement is worth quoting at length, because it is the most coherent statement of constitutional principle to emerge from any party in recent memory:

“Any civil servant who seeks to undermine ministerial authority and the impartiality of the Civil Service through unlawful strike action will no longer have a job to return to. The Civil Service exists to implement the will of the government of the day. Its staff must do what duly-elected ministers ask them to do, within the law, or leave.”

He is right. He is constitutionally right, legally right, morally right and politically right. And he knows his ground. As Kruger points out, the PCS has handed Reform a weapon forged from its own folly: “By publicly confirming the reason for future industrial action as opposition to a specific ‘hostile’ government, the PCS have ensured their strikes cannot be considered a ‘trade dispute’ and would be unprotected and unlawful.“ Under Section 12.1.21 of the Civil Service Management Code, there is no appeal to the Civil Service Appeal Board in such circumstances. Pension entitlements and redundancy pay may also be forfeit. The union’s leadership is, in its fury, stepping outside the law, and Kruger is calmly pointing at the chalk line they have crossed.

This is not new, of course. Those of us who have watched Reform’s trajectory from within know that preparations for exactly this kind of resistance have been underway for some time. The question was never whether the entrenched institutional left would resist a Reform government. It was when they would show their hand. The PCS has obliged us early. The National Education Union obliged us even earlier.

Delegates at the NEU’s annual conference called for funds to be used to campaign against Reform UK candidates, with general secretary Daniel Kebede claiming there were “an awful lot of racists who are getting involved in Reform“. Nigel Farage reacted by vowing that his party would “go to war“ with the teaching unions if it won the next general election, promising: “People should be taught objectively, fairly and should be taught critical thinking where kids can make their own minds up.” Reform’s position on schools is not complicated: it will apply the Education Act. It will require schools to follow the law. That this is treated as an existential threat by the NEU tells you everything about how far that union has drifted from its purpose.

The NEU’s 2025 conference called for its political fund to be used to help campaign against Reform UK election candidates whose policies were deemed “racist”. Not a pay campaign. Not a class-size campaign. A political campaign. With union members’ money. Against a specific democratic party. And they dare to speak of impartiality.

But here is the thing that the union barons have not grasped, because they are insulated from it by the hermetic seal of their own institutions: Reform is not coming from outside the working class. It is coming from within it.

Robert Peston reported that data available to Keir Starmer showed that the leaders of the giant trade unions, the GMB and Unite, told the Prime Minister that fully half of their members are either explicit Reform supporters or considering voting for Reform. Half. Not a fringe. Not a protest vote. Half the membership of the country’s two biggest unions, the very organisations now spending members’ money to campaign against Reform, are themselves drawn to Reform’s offer.

I have seen this with my own eyes at public meeting after public meeting across Gtreat Britain. I have asked the room how many Reform members or supporters are also union members. Every time, hands go up. Ordinary members. Branch officers. Shop stewards. Men and women who have paid their union dues for twenty years, who believe in collective bargaining and workplace rights, and who have concluded that the Labour Party and the union leadership that funds it no longer represent their interests. They are worried about their energy bills, driven up by Net Zero contracts that guarantee astronomical strike prices to offshore wind developers while their workshops and factories run on the same grid. They are worried about their children’s schools, where the curriculum has become an exercise in ideology rather than knowledge. They are worried about a country that no longer feels like theirs.

Reform understands this. The party’s document is explicit: it will scrap the green levies strangling private sector businesses and households alike. It will restore a patriotic curriculum. It will reduce a civil service that has grown bloated and, in too many cases, politically captured. Danny has said it plainly: “A union that prioritised its own members would recognise that our agenda will be the most pro-worker in recent political history. We’re happy to work with any fair-minded trade union to develop policies to support workers.“

That offer is genuine. Reform is not anti-union. It is anti the lanyard politicisation of unions. There is a profound difference between a union that negotiates better pay and conditions for its members and a union that declares itself the constitutional veto on democratic outcomes. The former is a legitimate social institution with a proud history. The latter is something closer to a coup in slow motion.

The PCS motion declares that “a Reform UK government would represent an existential threat to the job security, pay, and professional integrity of every PCS member.“ What utter hysterical tosh, 6th florm politics from those who should teach the sixth forms how to think critically.



What it will actually represent is an existential threat to a particular style of civil service, one that has confused its own preferences with the public interest for so long that the confusion has become sincere. Kruger puts it with disarming directness: “Under a Reform UK government the Civil Service will be a much better workplace than it is today. Our plans will deliver a smaller and more highly skilled Civil Service where good work is rewarded and officials are able to make a real difference to people’s lives.”

The people of this country cannot be held hostage. They cannot be told that certain election results will be rendered undeliverable by institutional resistance before a single vote is cast. That is not democracy. It is not even trade unionism. It is a declaration that some people in this country are more equal than others, that the ballot box is fine so long as it produces acceptable results, and that those with the power to disrupt services reserve the right to exercise that power on purely political grounds.

The PCS has issued its challenge. Reform has accepted it. The British public, including the millions of union members who are already considering which way their hands will go up, are watching.