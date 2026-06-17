On (yes)today's Coffee House Shots podcast:



”Westminster is braced for the Makerfield by-election at the end of this week but – as we get closer to polling day – opinion seems to have shifted.



While at the start it looked as though Reform could challenge in the seat, the Andy Burnham factor appears to have changed the picture, and most are predicting that Labour's prince across the water will make landfall.



One person familiar with the ground game is Gawain Towler, a longtime ally of Nigel Farage and now a member of the Reform UK board. He speaks to Noa Hoffman about why the contest is not over and the various tactics his party is using to beat Burnham.”



