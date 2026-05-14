Winklebury Camp : 14/05/26
Below Winklebury Camp the hollow way drops
Between its banks twenty, thirty foot of green silence,
And the wild garlic holds the air like Mass,
God’s kitchen, this, the nave of something patient.
My phone buzzes. Simon’s gone.
A source tells Politico the PM is “embattled”.
I walk up through walls of white, the garlic dense,
The bluebells fading where the hailstones rattled.
Ash and elder, oak and holly, thorn
The hawthorn white, the blackthorn long since done
These are the names that England learned before
There was a Downing Street, a briefing, anyone
To tell us what to think of what we think.
The skylark doesn’t know that polling’s grim.
The fallow deer that lifts its head at me
Has never heard of Streeting. Lucky him.
A hare explodes from cover at my shape
Pure reflex, pure alive, no calculation
While somewhere on a Zoom call,
Men decide the optics of the managed explanation.
My Loakes are sodden. Trouser-knee to boot
The wet has found me, cold and democratic.
Underfoot, the thrush’s anvil-stone:
Shattered snails, a craft both blunt emphatic
This is governance: the patient, the repeated,
The small hard work of getting something fed.
Not the clip. Not the lobby. Not the line.
The breaking of a shell against the dead
Weight of a chosen stone, again, again.
Above me, where the red kites hung an hour,
The skylarks now. The kites moved on. Things shift
Without a statement from the press team’s tower.
At the rampart’s edge, Iron Age, this bank,
Men died debating where to put the ditch
A deer considers me and turns away.
A government is burning. Here’s a switch
Of coppiced willow catching the late light,
Gold through the rainwash, simple,
Without need of management, of narrative, of sources
Close to those who say they want to lead.
The garlic fills the hollow like a truth
That doesn’t trend, that hasn’t got a hook,
That no one’s going to newsletter or thread
It simply is. You either stop to look
Or you don’t.
The sky is brilliant.
Brilliant blue.
The kind of blue that makes the breaking news
Seem very far away, and very small,
And very much the thing we’re going to lose
If we can’t find our way back to a place
Where hares run free of irony, and stone
Breaks shell because the thrush is hungry,
And the deep slow England does its work alone
Not waiting for the vote, the poll, the count,
Not waiting for the commentariat’s turn
Just wild garlic, just the hollow, just the light
Breaking through the coppice. Just the return
Of May, again, as it has always come,
Indifferent to the chaos we have made,
Patient as the hollow way itself,
Patient as the oak. Patient as the dead.
Meanwhile the phones light up in Westminster.
Meanwhile the hare runs clean across the hill.
Kiplingesque in some ways.
That puts things perfectly into perspective, and breaks the spell of anxiety I've been under this week. Beautiful. Thank you Gawain 😊