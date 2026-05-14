

Below Winklebury Camp the hollow way drops

Between its banks twenty, thirty foot of green silence,

And the wild garlic holds the air like Mass,

God’s kitchen, this, the nave of something patient.

My phone buzzes. Simon’s gone.

A source tells Politico the PM is “embattled”.

I walk up through walls of white, the garlic dense,

The bluebells fading where the hailstones rattled.

Ash and elder, oak and holly, thorn

The hawthorn white, the blackthorn long since done

These are the names that England learned before

There was a Downing Street, a briefing, anyone

To tell us what to think of what we think.

The skylark doesn’t know that polling’s grim.

The fallow deer that lifts its head at me

Has never heard of Streeting. Lucky him.

A hare explodes from cover at my shape

Pure reflex, pure alive, no calculation

While somewhere on a Zoom call,

Men decide the optics of the managed explanation.

My Loakes are sodden. Trouser-knee to boot

The wet has found me, cold and democratic.

Underfoot, the thrush’s anvil-stone:

Shattered snails, a craft both blunt emphatic

This is governance: the patient, the repeated,

The small hard work of getting something fed.

Not the clip. Not the lobby. Not the line.

The breaking of a shell against the dead

Weight of a chosen stone, again, again.

Above me, where the red kites hung an hour,

The skylarks now. The kites moved on. Things shift

Without a statement from the press team’s tower.

At the rampart’s edge, Iron Age, this bank,

Men died debating where to put the ditch

A deer considers me and turns away.

A government is burning. Here’s a switch

Of coppiced willow catching the late light,

Gold through the rainwash, simple,

Without need of management, of narrative, of sources

Close to those who say they want to lead.

The garlic fills the hollow like a truth

That doesn’t trend, that hasn’t got a hook,

That no one’s going to newsletter or thread

It simply is. You either stop to look

Or you don’t.

The sky is brilliant.

Brilliant blue.

The kind of blue that makes the breaking news

Seem very far away, and very small,

And very much the thing we’re going to lose

If we can’t find our way back to a place

Where hares run free of irony, and stone

Breaks shell because the thrush is hungry,

And the deep slow England does its work alone

Not waiting for the vote, the poll, the count,

Not waiting for the commentariat’s turn

Just wild garlic, just the hollow, just the light

Breaking through the coppice. Just the return

Of May, again, as it has always come,

Indifferent to the chaos we have made,

Patient as the hollow way itself,

Patient as the oak. Patient as the dead.

Meanwhile the phones light up in Westminster.

Meanwhile the hare runs clean across the hill.