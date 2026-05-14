Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Francis Turner's avatar
Francis Turner
4h

Kiplingesque in some ways.

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gruszkimama's avatar
gruszkimama
4h

That puts things perfectly into perspective, and breaks the spell of anxiety I've been under this week. Beautiful. Thank you Gawain 😊

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