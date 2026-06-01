Windmill Tump

Below the Tump the barley’s new and bright,

Each row as true as anything man’s made,

While oaks rooted in Neolithic night

Lean into June, unafraid.

Drystone walls hold fast the old stockade

Of earth and oolite, bone and breath,

And somewhere in that long arcade

Five thousand years of ordinary death.

Cow parsley foams along the hedge,

‘Moonlight’, ‘Spring Snow’, old wives called it here,

And dog rose twists along the blackthorn’s edge

As if it always had, as if this year

Were every year. I feel you somewhere near,

The almost-touch of fingers on my wrist,

And pause beside the gate. The air is clear,

The daylight loud with all that I have missed.

Orange Tips go tumbling over,

Brimstones jog and stall and jog again,

A Speckled Wood hangs briefly in the clover

Then flickers off across the lane.

Two buzzards lean against the weathervane

Of thermal air, unhurried, reading down

Through barley-top and oak and Cotswold plain

To where the vole runs under Rodmarton.

And then the Spitfire out of Kemble, low

Enough to see the ellipse of the wing,

The Merlin turning over, the slow

Deliberate circle of the thing,

Grace and the old particular suffering

Held in one form, one sound, one arc of light,

And Mitchell dead at forty-two that spring,

And the boys who flew them to the night.



It climbs above the buzzards, makes its turn,

And leaves the sky to them and to the lark.

Below, the oolite holds what will not burn:

The scrapers, antlers, ochre in the dark,

The woman buried with the water-mark

Of childbirth on her pelvis, small and clear,

The careful dead who left so small a mark

That only limestone’s memory keep them here.

You cross the stile ahead, or seem to, just

The way a shadow moves when cloud comes through,

The scent of something in the oolite dust,

A warmth against my side that might be you.

The barley doesn’t know. The buzzards too

Attend to other things. The Orange Tip

Goes over once again, entirely true

To its own purposes, its own small trip

From hedge to tump and back. The Spitfire’s gone.



The dead stay put. The barley’s getting on.

I walk the headland with vespers sun

And feel the weight of all that’s done and done,

The long companionship of everyone

Who ever loved this light and lost their love

And kept on walking, kept on, one by one,

And left it to the buzzard and the dove.