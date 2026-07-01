Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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qwertyboy's avatar
qwertyboy
10h

So beautifully written. Incisive truth as always by Gwain .

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Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
10h

Speaking as an ex-Grammar school boy (who probably owes most of everything to that school) I can only agree.

The school in question was closed in 1982, ten years after I left.

Education was then ‘comprehensively’ levelled down.

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