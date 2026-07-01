A report landed this week. The Independent Inquiry into White Working-Class Educational Outcomes. Star Academies commissioned it. The Department for Education waved it through. Baroness Morris and Sir Hamid Patel signed the foreword. Very grand. Very careful. Very late.

The finding sits there like a corpse on the kitchen table. Thirty-six per cent of white British children on free school meals get a grade four in English and maths. Seventy-two per cent of everyone else does. Half!!



They achieve half as much. One and a quarter million children, the lowest-performing large group in England, and the system that was once built for them, to lift them, cannot work out why they sink.

The report has a phrase for it. The white working-class disadvantage gap. They needed a phrase. We needed it about twenty years ago.

Let me ask the question nobody on the panel quite dared to. What is it our institutions hate about these children? Because the result is so total, so consistent, so impervious to money and reform and warm words, that incompetence no longer covers it. You cannot fail this reliably by accident. You have to mean it.

Watch how the machine moves. A black child underperforms and it is a scandal, a campaign, a strategy, a directorate. A Bangladeshi girl falls behind and there is funding by Friday. A white boy from a former pit village or a Melksham estate falls through every floor in the building and the system discovers a sudden passion for personal responsibility. Aspiration, they murmur. Parenting. Culture. The vocabulary of blame is dusted off and pointed in precisely one direction. The one direction where it is still allowed.

This is not an absence of policy. It is a policy. We have spent a generation building an apparatus of official compassion, and we wrote one group out of the deserving. Not by oversight. By design. The Equality Act gave us nine protected characteristics and a priesthood to administer them. Class was not among them. Being English and poor and white is the one disadvantage the diversity industry cannot see, because seeing it would cost them their entire theology.

And what a theology. It teaches children that their country is a crime scene and their ancestors the accused. It hangs the word privilege round the neck of a boy whose dad is dead, whose town has no work, whose nan is rationing the heating, and it tells him he was born holding the whip. He has, “White Privilege”. He looks at his life. He looks at the poster in the corridor. He is not stupid. He works out, fast, that the place is not for him. The inquiry calls this misalignment, families and schools defining success differently. I call it a child reading the room.

Katharine Birbalsingh said it plainer than the inquiry ever will. She stood up at the ARC conference last week and called it a civilisational failure, to a standing ovation, because she had earned one. History, she said, is now taught as a single long story of evil white oppressors and their victims, with the ending edited out. How is a child meant to feel proud of a country he is told is nothing but a crime? She runs the strictest school in Britain and gets the finest results, which is inconvenient for everyone who insists these children cannot be lifted.



They can. She does it every morning in Wembley. The difference is that she does not despise the raw material. She is, let us note, the daughter of a Guyanese father and a Jamaican mother, telling a room full of the great and the good that white guilt is poisoning white children. The diversity industry does not know where to look. A woman it cannot dismiss saying the thing it has spent twenty years forbidding.

We should be honest about who built this, because it was not the right. This was constructed by the good and the great. The academy chains. The Whitehall equality units. The university access officers on sixty grand a year whose whole purpose is to find every disadvantaged group on earth except the one outside their window. They did not hate these children with a snarl. They hated them with a smile, a lanyard, and a strategy document. That is worse. A snarl you can fight.

Oxbridge plays its little part. Contextual offers, outreach, widening participation, the full liturgy. And still the white working-class boy is rarer at the high table than almost anyone. The schemes were built to correct historic wrongs. They were simply never built to see him as one of the wronged. He is the wrong kind of poor. He spoils the story.

There is a grim comedy in the timing. The state has spent the same twenty years importing diversity, celebrating diversity, mandating diversity, training itself in diversity until it could recite the catechism in its sleep.



The actual indigenous poor, the people who were always here, the ones with no embassy and no grievance lobby and no awareness week, were left to rot in plain sight. We managed to run a vast and expensive crusade for inclusion that excluded the people who had nowhere else to go. Universal education was created for them, and is now for everybody else other than them. From 1876 through to the Butler Act of 1944 the UK created and paid for a compulsory education system so that the poorest had the chance to rise as the richest did. It was a time when the disadvantaged were in fact the white working class, and social mobility soared. But look at us now. If you set out to satirise the regime you could not do better. It satirises itself. It just forgot to laugh.

So here is what I want, and I will not dress it up. End the Equality Act. End the whole apparatus of DEI that grows on top of it like ivy on a dead tree. Not amend it. Not add class as a tenth box for the commissars to tick. End it. The machine cannot be reformed because the machine is working exactly as intended. It sorts the population into the favoured and the forgotten, and it has decided, permanently, which one these children are.

Treat every child as a child. Same expectation. Same rigour. Same belief that they can read, count, build, rise. No quota. No hierarchy of suffering. No bureaucrat dividing a class of seven-year-olds into the deserving and the embarrassing. Teach them. That is the whole job. We used to manage it.

The report will be welcomed warmly and buried quietly. There will be a roundtable. There will be twenty-four recommendations, and apprenticeships, and free childcare, and a sustained national effort over many years, which is Whitehall for never. The lanyards will move on to the next campaign. The children will move on to nothing.

I keep coming back to the figure. Half. We took the poorest English children and we built a system that delivers them half a future, and then we called the system fair. There is a word for an institution that does that to its own. The word is not failing.

The word is hostile. We have created a hostile environment for poor white kids. And it is time we said so out loud.