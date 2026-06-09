Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Jules Gregory's avatar
Jules Gregory
9h

Sounds unmissable. Your writing arrests my 'dull round' flow as I respond to read it in the moment. Time well spent.

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Sir Walter Pearson's avatar
Sir Walter Pearson
7h

What a fine article: thank you.

About "Japonisme": do you know the fine film Topsy-Turvy which delights in Gilbert and Sullivan's response to it, resulting in The Mikado. Warmly recommended.

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1 reply by Gawain Towler
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