Arrangement in Gray: Portrait of the Painter 1872

I thought I knew James McNeill Whistler. The gaunt mother arranged in grey and black, as austere and near sculpted like a Babylonian bass relief. The nocturnes, those washy dissolving visions of the Thames at night, fog-softened and tonal as a held breath. The japonisme: the fans, the blue-and-white porcelain, the flat planes of colour borrowed from Hiroshige. And the battles, the glorious, ruinous, self-defeating battles: with Ruskin, with the establishment, with the courts, with his own solvency, and with nature itself, which he declared the student not the master.

I was wrong, or rather I was partial in the way that knowing only a few lines of a great poem is partial. What the Tate Britain has assembled, in the most substantial Whistler retrospective Europe has seen in thirty years and almost certainly will see in thirty more, is not an exhibition but an education. Not a show but a superlative visual monograph, a sustained argument for the restless, contradictory, maddening greatness of a man who never quite fitted anywhere and made that unbelonging into an aesthetic programme.

He was quintessentially an international painter: born in Massachusetts, raised in Russia, painting throughout Europe, consistently outward looking to the art and culture of Europe and Japan. Lead curator Dr Carol Jacobi has scoured far and wide to gather the material, navigating severe bequest restrictions that forbid several works from travelling at all, working in tandem with the Van Gogh Museum. What has arrived is extraordinary: over 150 artworks ranging from Whistler’s earliest notebooks to self-portraits and large canvases, alongside rarely or never seen works, exquisite portraits, drawings, prints and designs from as early as his teens in St Petersburg.

Begin at the beginning, and you find not the aesthete of popular imagination but a young man of formidable draughtsmanship, shaped by an unlikely sequence of institutions. There is the Whistler of West Point, where the ever-patient Robert E. Lee oversaw his technical formation in etching and precision before the young cadet pushed even that tolerant institution’s forbearance too far and was invited to leave. There is the Whistler of Paris in the early 1850s, arriving at twenty-one into a bohemian culture that suited his temperament perfectly, and there becoming not a follower but a teacher, a presence around whom what would later be named Impressionism was beginning to coalesce. And there is the Whistler of London, friend and aesthetic counterpart to the Pre-Raphaelites, a man who sat in precisely the same cultural moment from which he drew entirely different conclusions.

Wapping :1860

The Thames paintings hit you with the force of recognition and surprise combined. Whistler painted the river from haunts a mile or so upstream of the Millbank building in which these works now hang; the building itself was rising, as he would have seen, from the rubble of the old Millbank Penitentiary, which he had known both in operation and in demolition. There is something vertiginous about this proximity: the river he made art from lapping at the institution now honouring him. Wapping (1864) shows working people relaxing on the balcony of a disreputable pub near the Rotherhithe docks, a painter and his beautiful model in conversation with a sailor at The Angel, worlds colliding in a depiction of modern city life with a painted surface simultaneously cut into with a palette knife and smoothed with softer brushwork. It is realism of a kind, but already Whistler is thinking in terms of arrangement, of tonal relationship, of the composition as an aesthetic object rather than a moral statement. No wonder Ruskin accused him of flinging a pot of paint in the public’s face.

Ruskin was, of course, both wrong and wrong for the right reasons. He sensed the challenge and met it with bluster where he should have deployed argument. The lawsuit, which Whistler won at the cost of a farthing in damages and his own financial ruin, is the great set-piece of the exhibition’s narrative, but what the curators understand, and communicate with crisp intelligence through the hanging, is that the legal drama is almost incidental to the aesthetic revolution being prosecuted around it. Whistler had already fought and won the argument in paint; the courtroom was only the public acknowledgement.

The nocturnes deserve their own meditation. The boundary-pushing American “delighted and scandalised late Victorian Britain.“ Like his Aesthetic Movement contemporary Oscar Wilde, he dared to say that art has no responsibility to depict real life or serve a moral purpose. The nocturnes are the proof of that doctrine made luminous: tonal washes of colour, the industrialised Thames dissolved into something close to music, bridges becoming suggestions, fireworks bursting over pleasure gardens in cascades of gold on black. Whistler’s art depends on tonal shifts and subtle contrasts; one must resist the temptation to move quickly past these works. They are not confections. They are, in their quiet way, the argument that the twentieth century is already beginning.Corners of them, if expanded could be Rothko.

The exhibition is intelligent about Whistler’s sources and honest about his affectations. The student of Rembrandt’s brooding darkness sits beside the collector of Japanese prints; the man who adopted a Southern gentleman persona (his brother William, the Confederate military surgeon who reinvented himself as a pillar of London’s medical establishment, hangs appropriately in the background) and the genuine exile, the Valparaíso notebooks hinting at adventures that sit at the intersection of romantic adventuring, espionage and art. The exhibition presents both a boldly experimental artist and cosmopolitan celebrity, disrupting the conventions of Victorian society in pursuit of truth, beauty and progress.

Alongside the paintings and sketches are gorgeous pieces of furniture that Whistler decorated, and Japanese prints he took inspiration from. Throughout, the storytelling is crisp and the analysis smart. The curators have even dressed the gallery walls with his famous butterfly device, modified after the Ruskin lawsuit to incorporate a sting in its tail: a small, perfect touch that speaks of the care with which the whole enterprise has been mounted. The sketchbooks have been digitised so that visitors can leaf through them, bringing the draftsman’s hand close across the distance of more than a century.

He was a man obsessed with what paint can do, its musicality and the poetry of sight. It eventually drove him to bankruptcy, but he always kept the paint flowing: his mantra was “no day without a line.”

There are minor cavils. Some of the works that bequest restrictions prevented from travelling have been replaced by reproductions, which sit unequally among the originals. A few of the later rooms feel slightly thinly spread. But these are the complaints of someone who has eaten extremely well and objects to the table being cleared. The exhibition “elucidates the alchemical nature of his art“ and there is something beguiling and daring about his wraith-like experiments that verges on twentieth-century abstraction.

The Tate has also resisted the contemporary temptation to use Whistler’s story as a vehicle for a different argument altogether. Beauty tends now to be treated like a dirty word in some parts of the art world, but the Tate chooses to put Whistler’s relentless pursuit of beauty front and centre. Kudos to curator Carol Jacobi for insisting on its importance. This is a show that allows Whistler to be Whistler: all American, all British, all Parisian, containing the contradictions of his age and many that surpassed it.

I thought I knew him. I did not. I’m very glad I now have a better idea.

James McNeill Whistler, Tate Britain, until 27 September. Tickets from £24; free to members.