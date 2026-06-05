From “island of strangers” to the Magna Carta: what our leaders’ definitions of British values tell us about them, and rather less about Britain

Sir Keir Starmer has a complicated relationship with British values. At Labour conference last autumn, he called for a country “proud of its values“ rather than one that “succumbs, against the grain of our history, to the politics of grievance.“ Stirring, in a management-consultant sort of way. One imagines the slide deck: Decency. Or Division. You Choose.

Then in May 2025, in full panic after Reform’s local election landslide, he warned that without tighter immigration rules “we risk becoming an island of strangers, not a nation that walks forward together.” His own backbenchers immediately invoked Enoch Powell. Research confirmed the speech had backfired: Labour support fell among its own voters by four percentage points, with no compensating gain anywhere else. Within weeks, Starmer said he “deeply regretted“ using the phrase, explaining that he had not been in the “best state” to give the press conference. Not the best state. A Prime Minister defining the soul of a nation while apparently in need of a sit-down and a glass of water.

He is not alone in the difficulty, only more spectacular in the failure. Consider the alternatives on offer.

Kemi Badenoch has adopted a hard line stance, declaring that “numbers matter but culture matters more.” It is punchier than Starmer’s effort, and she is not wrong, but it raises an immediate question she has not yet answered: which culture? Her November anniversary message spoke of “responsibility, fairness, competence, and pride in our nation,” which is perfectly fine as a list of virtues and entirely indistinguishable from the values claimed by every other centre-right party in every other liberal democracy since 1945. When pressed to be specific, Conservatism under Badenoch tends to dissolve into aspiration. She knows something is missing; she has not yet said what it is.

Then there is Sir Ed Davey, who has solved the problem of defining British values by declining to define them at all. His entire political offer is structured around negatives: preventing “Trump’s America becoming Farage’s Britain.“ This is not a value. It is a veto. It tells us what the Liberal Democrats are against, which is a great deal, and what they are for, which is somewhat harder to identify beneath the paddleboarding. After five years as leader, most Britons still cannot pick Davey out of a lineup, which may itself be a data point about the persuasive power of values-by-negation.

All three, in their different ways, are circling the same void. The official government definition of British values, democracy, rule of law, individual liberty, mutual respect, tolerance, was not produced by some august constitutional convention. It was produced by Michael Gove, in 2014, in response to a letter about a Birmingham school that turned out to be a hoax. A fake document that begat a real policy: a fitting emblem for the entire enterprise. At least it had the merit of consistency. The values themselves are not objectionable; they are simply not especially British. The French have democracy. The Swedes have mutual respect, possibly to excess. The Germans have the rule of law, in several volumes. What we have is a set of aspirations that could be laminated and mounted in the foyer of any right-thinking municipality from Reykjavik to Rotorua. Fine. Worthy. Nobody’s, in particular.

So let us ask the question all of them have carefully avoided: what were British values at moments when we were not merely aspirational but actually functional?

A thousand years ago, England was fresh from the most consequential programme of demographic change in its recorded history, a fact that modern politicians will find either convenient or alarming depending on their current poll position. The values of pre-Conquest Christian England, loyalty to lord and kin, oath-keeping, courage, generosity, and a pleasingly stoic acceptance that the ravens have the last word, do not lend themselves to a school display board. But they built a literate, legally sophisticated society; one so sophisticated that the Normans, upon conquering it, kept almost all of its administrative infrastructure intact. Among the values they found most worth preserving was the English conviction that the King himself was not above custom and law. That prejudice would, in time, produce the Magna Carta. Decency or division can wait.

Five hundred years ago, Tudor England was embedding its values not in abstract propositions but in place, parish, guild, and landscape. The values of 1526 ran to the glory of God, the honour of the Crown, the liberties of the freeborn Englishman, and an impressive enthusiasm for burning those who disagreed with the monarch on transubstantiation. One cannot have everything. But what strikes the modern observer is that those values were loyalties, not principles. Loyalties, it turns out, are considerably harder to undermine than principles.

Two hundred and fifty years ago, the rule of law was not a laminated poster. It was a hard-won inheritance that men had gone to prison defending. The tolerance that existed was not the institutional variety dispensed at the mandatory inclusion workshop. It was the harder, more honest tolerance of people who disagreed profoundly about God and monarchy and trade, but had decided, after a century of civil war, that they would rather argue than burn. Britain’s values in 1776 were argued, contested, and specific. They were not a curriculum objective.

A hundred years ago, the General Strike revealed a working class with its own parallel value system: solidarity, mutual aid, self-improvement. Above them, a governing class ran to duty, service, and melancholy resignation, a generation that had watched half its young men die in Flanders and concluded that this was simply what England required. Whether they were right is beyond the reach of a thousand-word essay. That they believed it, and acted on it without being asked twice, is not.

So which of these saves us now?

Starmer’s version is the answer of a man who discovered in real time that British values are not whatever the room he is currently in requires them to be. He called us an island of strangers in May, apologised in June, and has presumably following yearwondering what he actually thought. Badenoch knows culture matters but has not yet told us which culture, or why, or how she proposes to defend it. Davey has decided that a country is best described by what it refuses to become. All three, in their different registers, are offering the values of a no-fault divorce: civil, workable, and entirely devoid of love.

The thread running through all five of our historical snapshots is what we might call rootedness: the conviction that you are not a citizen of an abstraction but a person of a particular place, with obligations running in both directions, to those who made you and those who come after. The Anglo-Saxon thegn kept his oath. The Tudor yeoman kept faith with his parish. The Georgian Whig defended liberties that were his, inherited and specific, not theoretical. The Edwardian miner stood with his workmates because he knew them by name.

What England needs are values that tell us what we are for, not merely what we will tolerate. You will not find those in a guidance document drafted in response to a hoax, in a Prime Minister’s speech he subsequently regretted, in a Conservative leader’s mood-board of virtues, or in a Liberal Democrat’s promise to stop one foreign country becoming another one.

Perhaps we should simply ask what we actually believe. The answer might be older than we think. It might even be worth defending.