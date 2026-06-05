Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
2h

Culture at its widest is everything we do that apes don’t. In struggling to define English culture politicians necessarily mean something less, something that means we are not Greek or Chinese, but is more than our habits and more like a reflex. It just happens and happens differently if you are English than if you are Scottish or Indian.

The English never felt the need to describe themselves. We just were and more than any nation we did not resort to symbols. Years ago St George’s day came and went with hardly any fanfare. We were embarrassed by display. We had an instinct, a disposition so deeply felt that it was the most natural thing in the world. We did not analyse it for there was no need to. There are no English values. Democracy? Others ‘value’ that also. Tolerance? Plenty of other peoples are tolerant.

Seeking to define ourselves in terms of values is always forlorn. To be English is a way of being acquired by osmosis from family, school and wider influences in upbringing. To be English is to be raised an English man or woman. A foreigner can live here and acquire our habits and internalise them. They can be naturalised and be English citizens, but no matter how welcome they are or well fitting they were not raised English which implies something searching for values will never capture.

Most of all, to be English is to resist description and we recoil from attempts to pin us down. We are the people that walk an ancient land, who feel its history under our feet, an English history that is not the history of someone else’s land. We sense the legacy of our forefathers in a way no-one else can. Others may admire England and the English - I met many who did when travelling in India before it became fashionable to bleat about colonialism - but that did not make them English. Subscribing to certain values did not make them English. They did not feel as we do.

As Chesterton remarked, we are the people who haven’t spoken yet. That is being English. I don’t think we will ever speak of ourselves. Those that try to have lost their way. Let everyone else speak - they certainly all do. The ones left saying nothing are the English for we already know who we are.

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RUFUS's avatar
RUFUS
13m

Toleration, skepticism and education

Toleration, the virtue of supporting someone's right to do something even if we don't like it. This is what makes Islam-bashing peculiarly anti-British - we must tolerate (which is not the same as submission).

Skepticism - the honest belief that we might well be wrong so going too far down a path may be a fool's errand.

The humble pursuit of truth - a desire to get at the facts, and a steadfast refusal to be lured by the siren's call of 'common-sense' - a phrase used to insulate opinion from logical and dispassionate analysis

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