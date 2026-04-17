Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Nick Wheatley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧's avatar
Nick Wheatley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧
7d

Great article, interesting insight into how comms works, or doesn’t! Also interesting that it was China that did for Mandy’s clearance, and it’s been in the public domain for months yet has gained so little publicity hacks are even today saying the reason hasn’t been released…

Another interesting and worrying issue is China: Mandy’s dodgy connections, with them, Miliband’s deal with China which he flatly refuses to discuss in any detail, (Miliband is also big supporter of Mandy’s), and China’s got its mega embassy/spy centre, in one if the most sensitive parts of London.

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3 replies by Gawain Towler and others
186no's avatar
186no
7dEdited

Just read in another non MSM organ that Rollins was appointed to his FO post a full year after Mandelson was appointed as US Ambassador …so whether it was China or Epstein it appears that Starmer has scrambled for a scapegoat and sacked the wrong goat???( Errata: Gov.uk states the appointment was announced 20 Dec 2024. Apologies - just sticking to the Ministerial Code…. )

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