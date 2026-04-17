There is a golden rule in political communications, one that gets drummed into you early and that every seasoned press officer carries like a scar: ‘never let the boss be blindsided’. It doesn’t matter how improbable the story. It doesn’t matter how thin the sourcing appears, or how obscure the outlet, or how busy the news day. If a journalist of standing contacts your office with a claim that could detonate beneath your principal, you tell the boss.



You pick up the phone.

You send the message.

You walk down the corridor.

Whatever it takes.



You tell them.

That is why the revelations from David Maddox, political editor of The Independent, are so extraordinary and so damaging to Downing Street.

Back in September of last year, Maddox approached No 10 with a story of genuine severity: that MI6 had failed to clear Peter Mandelson for the role of US Ambassador, not because of the salacious gossip surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, but because of hard concerns about his business links to China. (As it happened it was not MI6, but the United Kingdom Security Vetting (UKSV))



Maddox is not a journalist who reaches for the telephone on a hunch. He had two sources, one in the United Kingdom, one in the United States. In the lobby, where reputations are currency and the market is brutally efficient, his name is one that commands if not excitement, but respect. He is not prone to hyperbole. He does not burn sources for column inches. When David Maddox says he has something, he has something.

The response from Tim Allan, then the Director of Communications at No 10, was this: “Vetting done by FCDO in normal way.”

Four words and a procedural brush-off. And we are now expected to believe that that was the end of it. That the story never went further up the chain. That the Prime Minister, who was at that very moment publicly defending Mandelson’s appointment, insisting due process had been followed, was left entirely in the dark.

I have spent the better part of two decades in political communications, working for Nigel Farage and the various parties he has led. And boy there have been plenty of stories, funnily enough many of them about the vetting of personnel.



And I can tell you with absolute certainty: that response, if it was truly the end of the matter, represents a catastrophic failure of professional duty.

When I ran communications operations, my standing instruction to every member of the press team was simple and non-negotiable. Alongside never lying, and being polite and getting back to hacks no matter the provocation, but on top of that, any approach from a credentialed journalist on a subject that could embarrass or expose the principal gets flagged, immediately, in full, to me with context. It was my job to escalate it to the boss. Once or twice that system failed, and trust me, I knew about it very soon afterwards if the questions came that were unbriefed.



The journalist’s name, their reputation, the nature of the claim, the likely timeframe for publication. Not a summary. Not a filtered version. Everything. Because the moment you start editing what you pass upwards, you stop being a communications professional and start being a liability.

The reason is equally simple: the difference between a story that can be managed and a story that blows up the entire operation is almost always preparation time. If you know it is coming, you can develop a response, you can contextualise it for the boss, you can decide whether to engage or deflect, you can brief allies, you can get ahead of it. If you don’t, you are standing in the rubble wondering what happened. And I just had to deal with a few nutytesrs in the sticks standing for a town council (remember Gay Floods anyone?)

Maddox published his messages with Allan. The story ran as a front-page splash in The Independent the following day. It was, admittedly, a busy news day, and The Independent does not command the circulation of its Fleet Street rivals. But it is a national broadsheet with a credible political desk. Any competent communications operation treats a front-page splash in a national broadsheet as a Category One event, regardless of the day’s other noise. The story was out there. It had legs.

And it has now been picked up by the BBC and virtually every other major outlet. As it always was going to be, eventually. That is the nature of a story built on solid sourcing and a provable paper trail.

Starmer himself has described the situation as “staggering” and “unforgivable,” insisting he was not told. Perhaps he wasn’t. But if that is true, we must ask why. Because the idea that Tim Allan, a professional press officer operating in the white-hot crucible of No 10, received a direct approach from a respected lobby journalist claiming that the newly appointed US Ambassador had failed his security vetting, on China, and simply filed it under “handled” without escalating it to the Prime Minister, is not credible. It is not how it works. It is not how it has ever worked.

Either the information went up and someone decided not to tell Starmer, which raises questions of a different and even darker kind. Or it genuinely stopped at Allan’s desk, which suggests a failure of professional judgement of almost inconceivable proportions.

In my experience, the most dangerous communications operation is not the one that is slow or clumsy. It is the one that mistakes managing the story for managing the principal. Those are very different things.

David Maddox did his job. He made contact, he sought comment, he published with his name on it. He has since published the evidence of his approach. The lobby, which can be a closed and self-satisfied world at the best of times, might find it uncomfortable to acknowledge that an unfashionable byline in a declining-circulation broadsheet was quietly sitting on the story that may yet end a Prime Minister.

But there it is. The dog didn’t bark. And in Downing Street, that is the most alarming sound of all.