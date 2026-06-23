Dr Lee Rotherham’s (I will admit a long time colleague and friend) War Plan Britain, out this week from the Centre for a Better Britain and splashed in the Telegraph, opens with the sentence Whitehall least wants quoted back at it. The United Kingdom is not ready for war. Not against a peer, and very arguably not against war on any scale at all. Sir Julian Lewis, who chaired the Defence Committee and knows where the bodies are filed, supplies a foreword that reaches for the resignation of Peter Thorneycroft and two Treasury ministers in 1958 as the nearest measure of how grave a thing it is when a Defence Secretary walks out over money. The paper takes that walk as its starting whistle.

The diagnosis is brisk and unsentimental. Fifteen years of cuts dressed as efficiencies have hollowed the force to a point now visible to our enemies and operational in its effects. Russia treats the country as an undeclared adversary, conducts chemical and radiological mischief on British soil, and lets its aircraft and ships loiter off our coasts. A war in the Middle East threatens to draw the Navy into the business of keeping trade moving. Deterrence, the cheapest defence of all, has been allowed to rot, and a hollow force cannot even sustain itself long enough to regenerate in a crisis. Soft power, Rotherham observes with a nice cruelty, has gone from force multiplier to Whitehall’s empty-shelled fantasy replacement.

Then the sum, which is the heart of it. The admitted starting gap, leaked to the Times in January and never quite denied, is twenty-eight billion pounds over four years, and that merely to reach the baseline the Strategic Defence Review set for itself. Rotherham’s own open-source audit, worked line by line across hull and airframe and gun barrel, arrives at seventy point three billion to plug the major gaps, with a further four point seven billion a year, for thirty years, simply to keep the new force standing up. Rendered as the politicians prefer, in shares of national income, that is something near five per cent of GDP if you are rash enough to spend it in a single year, or three point eight per cent across two. And all of it buys only what the author calls Defence-lite. A force that avoids losing a short sharp war quickly. Not one that wins, and certainly not one that deters by overmatch.

The method is flagged, candidly, as a rough instrument. This is open-source costing drawn from cancelled orders and foreign tenders and the prices other states have paid, offered not as a National Audit Office reckoning but as a gauntlet thrown to those with the classified figures to do better. Its ambition is frankly political, to shift the Overton window and embolden backbenchers, to be read by the policy makers, the policy shapers in Main Building, and what Rotherham cheerfully calls the policy breakers in the Treasury. One warms to a man who costs the defence of the realm and still finds room for a joke.

The structure is five theatres, and the discipline is that each exposes a different hole. Core Defence comes first, the protection of the homeland, and it is the most sobering. Britain has next to nothing against ballistic missiles and drones, a gap the Iran war has dragged into public view, and Rotherham would spend seven billion catching up toward the layered shield Germany has bought from Israel, while noting that Israel, an eleventh of our size, fields Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow and Thaad and still has to choose what to cover. He wants fifty more F-35As, a hardening of airfields, a modest ballistic counter-strike so that a blow on Britain cannot be a costless escalation, and a civil contingencies programme he prices at five billion under the resilience obligation in Article 3 of the NATO treaty, the one nobody seems to ever read.

Beyond our country the canvas widens. East of Suez, a phrase that still carries the cordite of the Geddes Axe, becomes the case for a light airmobile brigade and the transport aircraft to throw it somewhere fast, with Royal Marine detachments riding shotgun on Red Ensign hulls against pirates. Africa is the argument for the amphibious reach we threw away when Albion, Bulwark and Ocean went for scrap, now to be bought back with a billion in second-hand French Mistrals. Russia is the chapter that should frighten ministers. The plain finding is that the British Army is neither configured nor scaled for a major land war in Europe, that Poland alone fields four divisions and means to raise two more while we manage one and a bit at a stretch, and that the Navy charged with holding the GIUK gap has shrunk from forty-eight escorts at the end of the Cold War to twelve frigates and six destroyers today. The remedy runs to doubling the Type 26 buy, ten of the cheaper Type 32s, twelve more Poseidons, and the carrier air defences and early-warning aircraft the ships were meant to have and never received.

The Field Army section is where the rhetoric stops and the inventory bites. Set against its own self of twenty years ago, today’s Army has a quarter of the working armour, a third of the armoured vehicles, and what Rotherham calls an echo of the artillery punch. The AS90 has gone, replaced by fourteen Archer guns bought in a hurry from Sweden. Munition stockpiles would run dry inside a week, which is the cold meaning of General Barrons’s much-quoted remark that the force could ‘seize a small market town on a good day’. The instructive contrast is Warsaw, which bought off the shelf at speed and passed a special law to bulldoze its own bureaucracy out of the way. The procurement chapter that follows is a quiet catalogue of national disgrace, all P50 costings massaged to a coin-toss probability of being met, semi-monopoly suppliers, and a case study of a Singaporean firm ready to build mortars in Devonport if only Whitehall could decide whether it wanted them. Babcock, meanwhile, has been importing Filipino welders to do work we no longer train anyone to do.

The conclusion broadens again, into manpower the recruiters cannot find, production that must be sustained rather than surged, and a list of cultural and legal hot potatoes the author believes rearmament finally forces.

Leaving the ECHR, ending lawfare, accepting that hot-war rules of engagement are not health-and-safety matters, demoting the climate liturgy. This is where the costed audit slips its moorings and becomes a manifesto, and readers will divide along familiar lines about how much of it belongs in a defence paper at all. Underneath everything sits the oldest truth in the book, that it comes down to money, and that money depends on a growing economy and a shrinking debt. Rotherham reaches, rightly, for the long memory. The dreadnought race split the January 1910 election. The quiet preparatory work of 1936 bought the margin of 1940. The instinct that defence is insurance you resent paying until the morning you need it is as old as the parish militia.

All of which is admirable, and all of which is iron. Hulls and airframes, the slow things you can photograph and count, which take a decade to build and another to crew. And here, set beside a document published the very same week, the audit shows its one blank column. On 22 June the heads of the Five Eyes cyber agencies, Richard Horne of the NCSC among them, put their names to a joint warning that artificial intelligence is now remaking the cyber threat at a pace measured, in their own deliberately undramatic phrase, in months and not years. Frontier models, they say, will transform attack and defence alike. The window between a flaw being discovered and a flaw being exploited is closing fast. Unsupported legacy systems are no longer mere technical debt but, in their words, strategic liabilities. Leaders must act now, and cyber resilience is not an IT matter to be delegated downward but a first-order risk to the whole concern.

Hold that against War Plan Britain and the asymmetry is uncomfortable. The paper ranks Homeland Defence its first priority, yet on the very front where the clock runs in months it reaches for the smallest sums in the book. Two hundred million to widen the NCSC’s reach into the private sector. Five hundred million across Cheltenham, Vauxhall Cross and Thames House. A judgement that the military AI sector is small enough that we need not crash-fund it. These are rounding errors beside the six point eight billion for eight frigates, and they may be the most dangerous economy in the whole study. You can buy every Type 26 in Christendom and still be undone by an unpatched control system and an adversary moving at machine speed. In the same fortnight Horne told the RUSI lecture that hostile states now sit behind three-quarters of the serious attacks on Britain’s critical infrastructure. That is not a future war. It is the present one, fought on the cheap by the side that understands it best.

To his credit, Rotherham half-knows this. His paper ends, remarkably, by confessing that it may be redundant on the day it appears, and he reaches for a named frontier system, Anthropic’s Claude Mythos, as the reason, noting that its makers keep it leashed for fear of what an open-sourced version might do. It is a strange and rather vertiginous note on which to close an audit of gun barrels, the platform man looking up from his spreadsheet to find the ground moving under it. He is right to look. The sober conclusion of his own candid paper is that the iron must be bought, because you cannot conjure a frigate or a welder out of the air, but that the iron is the slow half of the problem, and the fast half is the one his instrument cannot price.

None of which is reason to ignore the paper. It is the most useful thing of its kind in years, precisely because it puts a hard number on what ministers have preferred to leave fuzzy, and because it is honest about its own joins. Read it for the seventy billion, which is real and overdue. But read it alongside the Five Eyes warning, and pin one amendment to the cover. The order of march wants reversing. The cheapest, quickest and most neglected front is the one the author lists first and funds last, and on present evidence it is the front on which the next war will open. Buy the hulls. But the clock that matters is not the one counting down to a Russian division crossing a border. It is the one counting in months, and it has already started.



War Plan Britain

Centre for a Better Britain

23/06/26