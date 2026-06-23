Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
4h

Thank you, Gawain.

The situation is horrific, disgraceful and frightening.

I’d suggest it goes back further, to around 1992.

The ‘Peace Dividend’ - which, to continue your analogy, is like abandoning house insurance because the fire brigade and the police say they have bought new equipment.

Worse yet, never mind 5%, if Defence Spending were increased to 10%, ships, aeroplanes, armoured vehicles etc cannot be instantly acquired and also require men to operate them.

Those men require training.

Those men also require motivation to place their lives on the line.

For Keir Starmer or Andy Burnham?

For King Charles?

For Diversity, Equity & Inclusivity?

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
4hEdited

A real cost that is hard to quantify is the loss of corporate memory in the armed forces. So many experienced NCOs have left and with it the ethos creating experience that motivates and informs judgement.

The navy, for example, had to mothball ships for lack of crew. Were recruits to be suddenly found those ships cannot be run by crew trained from books. And special forces, diminished by so many resigning in disgust at the government's persecution of them, cannot easily rebuild as it is experienced NCOs who are needed to lead from experience and embodiment of the regiment's history, traditions and culture.

The reduction in our armed forces goes way beyond lack of investment in equipment.

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