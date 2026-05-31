Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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T.I.H.T.I.M.'s avatar
T.I.H.T.I.M.
5h

Starmer lost the working-class in 2024 when he had them arrested, bullied, charged and convicted in kangaroo courts - for protesting angrily about the murder of their children…….

…….Labour commenced losing the working-class over two decades ago - look at the turn-outs of the GEs in 2001 and 2005.

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David Redfern's avatar
David Redfern
8h

The working class?

There is no such thing any longer since Margaret Thatcher and the Unions liberated them from manual labour generations ago.

Thatcher did it by making the UK a country worth investing in. Attracting foreign capital to invest in our business communities and giving the man in the street the opportunity to buy their council homes and invest in denationalised businesses like BT, British Gas, water companies, etc.

The Unions contributed by crushing nationalised industries with endless strikes and work to rule.

Thatcher was aware of one fundamental concept. If you want to compete with Chinese manufacturing, you are going to have to pay Chinese wages. The means to profit was to control the means of commerce, which meant empowering the City and the service sector to flourish. Control international finance, and everything else follows. The labour cost to run international finance is the same across the world.

The 'middle class' are now the children of shipyard welders, coal miners and car workers in homegrown industries now long gone. They are now the IT managers of this world. The HR managers, the entrepreneurs, and the call centre operatives who can afford to buy their semi-detached (or could) with a BMW in the driveway and a continental holiday every year. The days of thousands of workers pouring out of factories and shipyards when the klaxon sounded at 5pm every day are a distant memory.

This is why Reform appeals to the 'working class' now, because they are all middle class and recognise pragmatic politics that protect their investment in a better life, a stable family and a prosperous country.

Pragmatic politics cuts across the concept of left and right and does what people actually want. It addresses the problems with steelmaking in this country, and people understand the need to nationalise it in the short term to save it. But they don't want every public service nationalised wholesale because they recognise that governments can't run a garden fete, far less a business.

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