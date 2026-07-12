Kevin Line: GofH Tea Not Yet Made

There is a subtle joke buried in the geography. To find the best exhibition in the Cotswolds this summer you drive past the honey-stone postcard, past the wisteria and the gift shops and the tearooms doing brisk trade in the idea of England, and you pull into a business park on the Fosse way, where a former United Dairies pasteurisation plant from the 1920s now holds three thousand square feet of pictures. The Old Dairy Plant is the right address for this show in every way that matters. It is a building that once did work, in a town that still does, and on its walls hang the people who do it.

True Grit is a solo exhibition of charcoal works by Kevin Line, subtitled his People of the Cotswolds, and it runs until the fifth of September. The pictures are large, most of them 84 by 59 centimetres, and they are portraits of working men and women. Silversmiths. Potters. Cobblers. Farmers. Musicians, and a man with a motorbike. I spent an hour with them and went back for another, and I would send anyone within a county’s reach to do the same.

A word first about the house. The John Davies Gallery is closing on its fiftieth year, which in the trade of regional galleries is a lifetime and a half. Davies opened his first room in an old barber’s shop on Church Street in Stow-on-the-Wold in May 1977, expanded it four times, and in 2007 moved the enterprise a few miles up the road to the converted dairy at Moreton. Country Life named it among the best regional galleries in Britain, and they are right. Davies is himself a painter who put his own practice down for decades because the dealing consumed him, and picked up his brushes again in the empty gallery of the first lockdown when there was no one to sell to and nothing to do but look. It takes one lapsed artist to hang another late one properly, and this show is hung with understanding.

Because late is the word for Kevin Line, and it is the making of him. He was born in London in 1948. The talent showed at grammar school and was set aside, because talent does not pay rent and a living had to be made. The living he made was with his hands. Designer, builder, carpenter, gardener, all self-taught, four decades of measuring and cutting and planting before he permitted himself to become what he had evidently always been. There is no art school anywhere in the story. No foundation course, no degree show, no cohort. When he finally turned to drawing he taught himself that too, and the societies came to him the hard way, by open submission and election. He is a member of the Pastel Society and the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists, and his work has hung at the Royal Society of Portrait Painters, the Royal West of England Academy year upon year for over a decade, the Royal Society of British Artists, the Royal Society of Marine Artists. The autodidact’s CV is the only kind that cannot be faked. Nobody waved him through.