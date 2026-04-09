Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Jules Gregory's avatar
Jules Gregory
Apr 10

FFS. Selling England by the Pound. Whatever happened to national debate? First I've heard of it. You asked 'Who is the land for?' It's our home, identity, heritage, sustenance. We come from it, we are formed by it, we return to it. It is US.

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Annette exley's avatar
Annette exley
Apr 10

This has been in the making for at least two years , along with other tweaks to the planning laws that render the countryside the government’s own to destroy at will ,destroying food production industries and more job losses , and whilst this is Marxist policy the public have been blissfully unaware, yet there is another real threat , the government are allowing the sell off of our nation grid land to developers of renewable energy. Mad milliband is now disregarding all planning rules as they still offer some protection in the stampede to build ,build ,build , all national security rules scrapped . Any project landing on his desk simply has the planning rules removed if not scrutinised , how are Reform Uk going to fight back from this , the damage is being done now with every application submitted.

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