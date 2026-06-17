Let me begin where the report itself is strongest, and where any decent reader must begin, which is with the women, the girls.

They are there in their hundreds of pages, the Chloes and Fionas and Maries, anonymised and unsparing, and their testimony is the finest thing the Inquiry has done. We meet the girl found in a car by police who let her abusers drive off unquestioned. The child whose social worker, told of years of rape, suggested she might audition for a part as an abuse victim on Emmerdale. The girl stitched up in A&E and discharged without a single question asked. These are not allegations dredged from a hostile imagination. They are the lived particulars of British childhoods, set down at last in the survivors’ own words, and for giving them that platform Rupert Lowe and Sammy Woodhouse have done something the British state spent twenty years refusing to do. The voices are heard. The record is permanent. On that much, the donors got their money’s worth.

It is everything after the record that gives me pause.

For here is the awkward arithmetic. More than twenty thousand people put up better than six hundred thousand pounds. A panel sat, experts were consulted, two hundred-odd pages were typeset and bound and posted to the internet. And when the last survivor had spoken and the last recommendation was filed, precisely nobody lost anything. Not a chief constable. Not a director of children’s services. Not a council leader, a licensing officer, a safeguarding lead, or a minister past or present. The apparatus of cover-up that this report indicts in the aggregate remains, in the particular, entirely untouched. No head will roll. No pension will be docked. No warrant will be sworn. The guilty, named collectively as “the state” and “the institutions,” are individually as safe this morning as they were the morning before.

This is not the Inquiry’s fault in the narrow sense. It had no statutory power and never pretended to. It could compel no witness, seize no file, and place no official under oath. What it could do, and did, was talk; and the cruel irony is that its founder built the whole enterprise on a promise to do the opposite. “To do, not to talk,” ran the pitch to the donors. The survivors had heard enough talk. Yet a report, however harrowing, however thorough, is talk by another name. It is talk with footnotes. The doing, we are told, will come later, in the form of private prosecutions and a vow to “identify those responsible in Parliament.” Later. After the cheque has cleared and the press cycle has turned. Forgive the survivors if they have learned to distrust the word “later.”

And there is a deeper self-injury here, one that ought to trouble anyone who actually wants the guilty caught. The Inquiry possessed, in its testimony, a weapon of real evidentiary force. It then chose to wrap that weapon in several hundred pages of civilisational theory: a long disquisition on the theology of Islam, a foreword announcing that oil and water do not mix, a headline figure of 250,000 victims extrapolated not from the Inquiry’s own labour but from a single sentence uttered in the House of Lords in 2019. Whatever one makes of the cultural argument, and there is a serious version of it to be had, the strategic effect is catastrophic. It hands the very establishment the report means to indict a gilded alibi. The director of children’s services who failed a hundred girls need not answer the testimony at all; he need only point at the foreword, murmur the word “far-right,” and file the whole thing under agitprop. A document assembled to corner the guilty has instead handed them the exit. The evidence deserved a prosecutor. It got a polemicist.

Now, I can hear the objection forming, because it is the fashionable one. Look, the critics say, at the man himself. Look at the King’s Counsel who found credible evidence that Lowe had harassed two women in his own office. Look at the messy exit from Reform, the “viper” and “coward” hurled at Farage, the wreckage of a parliamentary career conducted increasingly by press release. How can a report on the protection of women carry any authority when its author stands so accused?

I want to put that objection down firmly, and not because I am soft on Lowe; I am a Reform man and he is now a rival, off founding Restore Britain and lobbing grenades at the party I serve. I put it down because it is the wrong test, and a dangerous one. An inquiry is not a referendum on the virtue of its compiler. It is an instrument, and an instrument is judged by what it does, not by the cleanliness of the hand that wields it. The Casey audit is not falsified by Baroness Casey’s politics. The Jay report did not depend on Professor Jay’s private character. If we start ruling evidence inadmissible according to the moral standing of whoever gathered it, we will have built, with our own hands, the exact machine of evasion that let these gangs run for thirty years. The proper question is never “is the author worthy?” It is “does the work bring the guilty to account?” Judge Lowe’s report by that ruler, the only honest one, and it still falls short, because the work, for all its merits, does not reach a single guilty official.

If you want to see what reaching looks like, do not look to the bound volume. Look to the women who walked away from the other inquiry, the official one. When Sir Keir Starmer’s Independent Commission on Grooming Gangs finally creaked into being, its own survivor panel emptied in protest within weeks. Fiona Goddard went. So did a survivor known only as Elizabeth, who called the process a cover-up that had become toxic to the very women it claimed to serve. And so did Ellie-Ann Reynolds of Barrow, abused as a child by a gang of brothers, who lasted some forty-eight hours on the panel before concluding that her voice was being managed rather than heard. She did not retreat into silence. She took her testimony out of the establishment’s careful hands and onto a public platform, latterly alongside Farage, and she goes on making the case in terms the officials would dearly love to soften. That is what effective looks like. Not another inquiry, public or private, statutory or crowdfunded, but a survivor who refuses to be stage-managed and a movement willing to amplify her.

Reynolds understood instinctively what the campaigner Maggie Oliver has been saying for years, with the authority of a detective who resigned rather than collude. Oliver’s verdict on the whole genre of grooming-gang reports is the most important sentence nobody in this saga wants to print: the recommendations are excellent, and no agency is under the slightest obligation to enact a word of them. That, she says, is why these reports fall down. She is right. We do not suffer from a shortage of findings. We have Jay, we have Telford, we have IICSA’s eighteen volumes, we have Casey, and now we have Lowe, a groaning shelf of immaculate diagnosis attached to no enforceable prescription whatsoever.

So what should be done, by those of us who would rather honour these women than merely mourn them? The answer is unglamorous and it is the opposite of another fundraiser. It is statutory power, so that officials can be compelled and files seized. It is a legal duty to implement, so that a recommendation is an instruction rather than a suggestion left on a shelf to yellow. It is named, personal, professional accountability, the striking-off and the sacking and, where the evidence reaches it, the prosecution, not only of the men in the taxis but of the salaried adults who waved them through. The perpetrators must face the strongest the law allows. But the social worker who proposed a soap audition, the officer who logged a child as a prostitute, the manager who called recording a number plate “above her pay grade,” these people drew public salaries to protect children and did the opposite, and not one of them has yet been made to answer for it in person.

Until one of them is, this remains what it is: the most expensive act of remembrance in modern British politics. The testimony is now imperishable, and that is no small thing; these girls will not be unwritten. But a record is a headstone, not a verdict. We have spent six hundred thousand pounds and two hundred pages establishing, beyond any further doubt, the thing we already knew. We know the horror. We have always known the horror. What we are still owed, and what no report yet written has delivered, is the reckoning. Do, then. For once, actually do.