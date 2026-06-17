Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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SoBeIt🍄's avatar
SoBeIt🍄
24m

This is exactly what we’ve all been saying. Maggie Oliver asked for it not be done simply because nothing will come of it. One thing though, the girls (only some of them) have their words on black and white, there is no one who can walk away from that. Nigel calling for ALL documents, reports etc from police, NHS, social services, councils etc… in the HoC today is a step closer to justice. This will not go away unprosecuted. We won’t let it.

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qwertyboy's avatar
qwertyboy
16m

Incisive Truth !!!

Thank You And Stay Strong.

Put On The Armour Of God.

Truth Shall Come. This Land Shall Be Free.

Justice Shall Reign And Love Prevail Once More.

God Bless You.

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