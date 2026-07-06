Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Prue Stopford's avatar
Prue Stopford
7h

The cowards, grinning smugly at the farce they are creating, entirely fail to recognise that the more labyrinthine their attempts to strangle Reform, the more popular it becomes and the more loyal it's followers. A great article, as ever.

Reply
Share
Lorraine O'Leary's avatar
Lorraine O'Leary
5h

There will be no limits to the underhand manoeuvring of the Labour Party in their attempts to scupper insurgent parties - they have also just changed the rules for the Manchester Mayoral election in order to try to benefit themselves. The regulations are now seemingly a moveable feast depending upon the situation which they wish to influence!

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gawain Towler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture