There is an old trick in village cricket, known to every side that has ever hosted a stronger eleven. You cannot beat the visitors with the bat, so you beat them with the boundary rope. Move it in when they are batting, out when you are, and complain to the umpire about the light whenever their tail starts to wag. It is not sport. It is not quite cheating either, in the way that would get you barred from the pavilion. It is simply the management of a game by people who have realised, rather late, that they can no longer win it on merit.

I was reminded of all this again this morning, when the government published a press release with the bracing title Tough new rules to crackdown on foreign money in UK elections. One admires the grammar as much as the intent. Steve Reed assures us that British democracy is not for sale, which will be news to anyone who has watched a peerage change hands. Darren Jones warns darkly of foreign money, foreign bot farms and foreign powers, a phrase with a fine Cold War ring to it, as though the Rosenbergs were passing secrets through a Reform UK raffle stall in Louth.

Read past the adjectives and you find something more interesting, and a good deal more familiar.

Let us have the sequence straight, because the sequence is the story. Reform, for a period, has been substantially funded by two men, Christopher Harborne and, latterly, Ben Delo. Both wealthy, both with interests in the digital economy, both resident abroad. Earlier this year the government, acting on the Rycroft Review, brought in a cap. Those living overseas could give no more than a hundred thousand pounds. The stated purpose was to keep foreign money out of British politics. The actual effect, wonderfully precise in its aim, was to sever an insurgent party from its backers. Meanwhile it leaves the trade unions humming away on the other side of the field, funding the Labour Party to the tune of millions, entirely unmolested, because that money is British and virtuous and comes with a rosette rather than a raised eyebrow.

And it is not only the unions one is asked to overlook. The largest donation in the history of the Labour Party, four million pounds, came not from a British factory floor or a miner’s welfare but from Quadrature Capital, a hedge fund registered in the Cayman Islands with holdings in fossil fuels and arms and private health. Offshore money, in other words, of exactly the sort the party now professes to abhor. The detail that lifts it from awkward to instructive is the timing. The money arrived in the narrow one-week window between Rishi Sunak calling the election and the start of the pre-poll period in which every large donation had to be reported weekly rather than quarterly, so that the biggest offshore cheque the party had ever banked slipped in just before the lights were turned up. There is a word for a government that legislates against foreign money while sitting on a Cayman Islands fortune it took care to declare in the shadows, and the word is not integrity.

Now here is the part that ought to make even a neutral smile. Faced with the cap, the donors did the obvious and entirely lawful thing. They arranged their affairs to comply with it. Delo announced he was moving back to the United Kingdom, and Harborne’s own tax position came under fresh scrutiny. In other words, the men the rule was designed to exclude looked at the rule, shrugged, and stepped inside the boundary the government had just shifted. They stopped being overseas donors and started being the thing the law said a legitimate donor should be, a person with roots in the country whose politics he wishes to support.

You might think that would be the end of it. A rule was made, the rule was obeyed, the game goes on. You would be reckoning without the umpire.

Because this morning the boundary rope moved again. The new measure, buried under the usual talk of loopholes and integrity, extends the overseas cap to catch anyone returning to the United Kingdom for a full calendar year after they arrive. Come home, settle, pay your taxes here, and you will still be treated as a foreigner for the purposes of supporting a political party, for twelve months, whatever your passport says and whatever the Revenue takes from you. The man who relocates to comply with the rule is now told that his compliance does not count, and will not count until a year has passed, which is to say until safely after the contests that matter. Move in, and we move the rope. It is the village cricket captain’s masterstroke, dressed in the language of a white paper.

And there is more, because a good crackdown never stops at one clause. Company donations are now to be assessed against post-tax profits over five years rather than revenue, which sounds like prudent housekeeping. Then you notice how neatly it constrains newer enterprises and rewards the established, the incumbent, the sort of firm that has been comfortably profitable for half a decade under precisely the arrangements Reform exists to overturn. Candidates must now prove the provenance of funds received before they were even candidates, and declare anything over two thousand two hundred and thirty pounds from before they stood, a retrospective reach into a period that was, until this week, nobody’s business but their own. Each measure is defensible in isolation. Assembled, they describe a single silhouette, and it is not the silhouette of a foreign bot farm. It is the shape of a particular English party with a particular funding model, and everyone in Westminster knows it.

I should say, because it is only honest, that scrutiny is entirely fair. We have never asked to be exempt from it. A party that seeks to govern must expect its money to be turned over in the light, and I readily defend that principle. We have known for years that we would face scrutiny of a ferocity reserved for those who genuinely threaten the arrangement, and so we have. The Sunday Times has assembled one of those vast patchwork investigations, the kind where a dozen thin threads are laid side by side in the hope that the reader will mistake proximity for pattern, taking in Farage, the party, and a wide penumbra of his friends. I declare an interest. I have known George Cottrel for more than a decade, and I do not propose to disown a friend because a newspaper has discovered that friendship is a thing which exists. Scrutiny I welcome. Insinuation by adjacency is a different sport, and a shabbier one.

The tell, in all of this, is the selectivity. If the concern were genuinely the purity of our democracy, the cure would fall evenly. It does not. The union money flows on. The billionaire press proprietor keeps his megaphone. The overseas donor to the approved parties sleeps soundly. It is only when the money threatens to reach the one party the establishment cannot abide that the rules discover a sudden and passionate interest in provenance. A law that stops your opponents and spares your friends is not a law about integrity. It is a weapon with a preamble.

And it does not travel alone. Consider, while we are totting up coincidences, the government’s enthusiasm for lowering the voting age to sixteen, delivered in the same breath as its determination to keep those same sixteen-year-olds, and their younger siblings, off large parts of the internet from the spring of 2027, their social media stripped of its functions for their own protection. Old enough to choose the government, too young to be trusted with a livestream. One marvels at the consistency.



The child cannot be exposed to the wilds of the timeline, but can be handed a ballot paper, on the cheerful assumption, held by no one who has met a sixteen-year-old, that the newest voters will break helpfully leftward. Barred from curating their own information, they are to be left to teachers to inform them. Teachers whose political preferences break heavily in one preferred direction. Watch, too, the steady pressure on the platforms, the appetite for persuading a YouTube or a Meta to arrange its priorities along lines the state finds congenial, to promote the sound sources and gently bury the rest. It is the same instinct wearing different coats. Control the money, control the franchise, control the feed, and call the whole apparatus democracy.

I am, I confess, more amused than frightened, and I say that as someone with skin in the game this week. There is something almost touching in the spectacle of a governing class that has run out of arguments and taken up the rulebook instead. There they are, the political MCC, rewriting the laws of the contest between innings because it can no longer trust the scoreboard. It betrays a lack of confidence that no amount of stern press-release grammar can hide. You do not move the boundary rope when you are winning. You move it when the tail is wagging and the light is good and the visitors, maddeningly, keep finding the gaps.

So they will move the rope, and we will adjust our aim, and they will move it again, and one begins to suspect there is no arrangement of the field that will satisfy them short of our not being permitted to bat at all. Which is, of course, the point, and has been from the beginning.

If the reader will forgive a change of sport, last night offered a neater parable than any I could invent. England went to the Azteca, to face the host nation in front of a hundred thousand of the most hostile souls in world football, and led through two Bellingham goals inside a hundred seconds. Then the environment did its work. A red card on the hour, Quansah sent off after a VAR review that the Mexican bench howled into being, and England made to play half the match a man short. Penalties at both ends. A home crowd scenting blood and a tournament willing the hosts through. And England, down to ten, hammered and harried and given every reason to fold, held the line and won it three to two.

I do not think one has to strain for the resemblance. The visitor is not meant to win in that stadium. The whole apparatus, the noise, the officials, the late reversal, the sudden card, is arranged so that he does not. And yet, now and then, if they keep their shape and refuses to panic and simply declines to lose, they walk off the pitch having won on the scoreboard that cannot be moved.

We have played on worse pitches. We have been thrown out of better pavilions. And we are still here, still scoring, still watching the rope creep over the grass. Move it where you like. We will find the boundary anyway.

We will not be cowed.