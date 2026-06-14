Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
3h

Thanks Gawain, I read the piece and agree with you the effect would be even better delivered to camera like the excellent Colin Brazier.

Good luck to Rob in Makerfield and our Reform family in supporting him !

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gruszkimama's avatar
gruszkimama
2h

This is an excellent and welcome development. Unlike many, I much prefer to read essays and articles, rather than watching videos or listening to podcasts. I look forward to diving down the footnote rabbit holes too, in search of more grist for our mill.

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