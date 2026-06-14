Something happened this weekend that the lobby will struggle to file under its usual headings. Nigel Farage, a man who has spent thirty years being explained to the nation by people who cannot stand him, has stopped waiting to be explained. He has started a Substack, and this morning the first instalment arrived under a title designed to give every sub-editor in Britain a small seizure: Britain is a two-tier state: against white people.

You will know already, before reading a word of it, exactly how that title will be received in the places that still imagine they decide such things. What you will not know, unless you go and read the thing itself, is what an unusual document it actually is. It is long. It is heavily footnoted, closing with a wall of sources that runs to dozens of links: Telegraph investigations, government consultation papers, council social-value frameworks, NHS England long-reads, the sentencing remarks in the Digwa trial, the GMC’s own progress reports. It moves methodically through Westminster and the civil service, through the Equality Act and the public sector equality duty buried in its section 149, through employment, public procurement, social housing, the health service, the schools and the universities, the armed forces, and finally the police. The argument is that a doctrine sold to the public as kindness has hardened, by statute and by habit, into something that disadvantages the majority by design. You may agree with that or you may find it abhorrent. What you cannot honestly do, having read it, is pretend it was a slogan shouted from a saloon bar.

The emotional spine of the piece is the death of Henry Nowak, the eighteen-year-old stabbed in December and then handcuffed by officers who had been told a lie by his killer’s family, dying on the ground while he told them he could not breathe. Farage uses it as the case that the abstractions are meant to explain: a state, he argues, trained over a quarter of a century to treat an accusation of racism as the most important fact in any room, behaving exactly as it was trained to behave. He ends, as you would expect, with policy: repeal the Equality Act, strip out positive action, restore what he calls colour-blind treatment across hiring, housing, healthcare and the schools.

I am not, for the purposes of this column, interested in litigating any of that. I am interested in the fact that he published it himself, with no masthead above it and no blue pencil through it, and in what that tells us about where political argument in this country is going.

Consider how a piece like this would ordinarily reach you. It would not. What would reach you is a thirty-second clip, a hostile paraphrase, a presenter’s raised eyebrow, three words lifted from a thousand and set in a frame built to make them look ridiculous. The selective quotation and the curled lip have been, for as long as I have worked in and around this trade and around Farage, the standard instruments by which an unwelcome argument is dismembered before the public ever meets it. They are extraordinarily effective. They are effective precisely because the original is never available for comparison. You are shown the offcut and told it is the whole cloth.

Here is the thing the gatekeepers have not quite reckoned with. The snide aside works on a fragment. It falls apart the moment the complete, sourced, sequential thought is sitting one click away. When a hostile broadcaster does the eyebrow over a single line about social housing, the reader can now go and read the forty paragraphs, with the council documents linked beneath them, and decide for himself whether the eyebrow was earned. The edit was the entire power. Remove the monopoly on the edit and you remove the power.

This is why the move to Substack is not a vanity exercise or a sulk. It is strategy. The old media will still have to report that Farage said these things; the very outrage guarantees the coverage. But for the first time the coverage points back, by hyperlink, at the unabridged original. They are made into a footnote to the thing they meant to bury. That is a remarkable inversion, and it has happened almost without anyone naming it.

None of this is new under the sun. America got here first. The long-form interview and the political podcast did more to shape the 2024 presidential contest than the entire prime-time apparatus of the networks, and the candidates knew it: three hours with a sympathetic, unhurried host beats three minutes of ambush every time, because nobody is converted by an ambush and a great many people are converted by being allowed, at last, to follow a complete line of reasoning to its end. The audience, it turns out, was never too stupid for the long form. It was only ever denied it.

Britain has lagged, as we tend to. But we are catching up faster than the commentariat has noticed, and the case in point is sitting right next to Farage on the same platform. Colin Brazier, who walked away from broadcasting to run a farm, has picked the microphone back up for Outpost, delivering a weekly Friday monologue: personal, unhurried, uncompromising, the work of a man who no longer has to clear his thoughts with anyone before he speaks them. Around him Outpost has gathered a stable that would never have been assembled by a commissioning editor with a diversity quota and a nervous compliance department: Starkey on the English past, Paul Morland on demography, the documentary films, the long conversations that run as long as the subject requires and not one second longer than the schedule permits.

This is the ecosystem Farage has just joined, and it is the ecosystem he is built for. Which leads me to the one piece of advice I would offer him, as his own Substack is, unmonetised.

A Substack essay is armour against the offcut. A Substack essay delivered to camera, as Brazier delivers his, is something better still. Farage’s particular gift was never the written sentence; it was the spoken one, the saloon-bar fluency, the ability to make a complicated grievance sound like common sense over a pint. He, as I think I might have said before, unlike most politicians, speaks fluent human.



Put that voice and that face behind the forty footnoted paragraphs, in the Outpost register, the video essay rather than the column, and you have closed the last gap the gatekeepers had left to exploit. You cannot accuse a man of dog-whistling when the whole forty minutes is sitting there, evenly delivered, every claim sourced beneath. The eyebrow has nothing to work with. The man has spoken for himself, completely, and the offcut merchants are reduced to reviewing a film their audience can simply go and watch.

There is an old English tradition here, and it is worth naming, because it puts the present moment in its proper line. Milton wrote Areopagitica against the licensers, the men who stood between the writer and the reader and decided what might pass. Cobbett took his Political Register round the taxes on knowledge and sold his “Two-Penny Trash” straight to the labouring man the respectable press would not deign to address. The instinct each time was the same: go round the gatekeeper, speak directly to the people, and trust them to make up their own minds when given the whole of a thing rather than an authorised summary of it.

Substack is the printing press shipped of the Lord Chamberlin’s Office. Farage has just walked through the gap in the wall, and Brazier is already on the other side, filming. The men with the keys are standing at a gate that no longer encloses anything. They have not yet noticed. They will.