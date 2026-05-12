Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Paul Birch's avatar
Paul Birch
9h

The main issue will be, I think, if Nigel forms any sort of government, a completely hostile civil service who will frustrate, obfuscate and blatantly block any moves to upset the progressive status quo.

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11 replies by Gawain Towler and others
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John
9h

Gawain, you are sagacious in the extreme. Farage will succeed because he has to. Nobody on the right has his gift to take the masses with them. Reform offer more than hope, they promise common sense achievable political goals. Everyone else over promises, raising hopes with the certainty of crashing. The Farage machine works smoothly towards its ultimate goal, like the proverbial steamroller, it both crushes and smoothes simultaneously. The crushing of disruption and the smoothing of common sense no nonsense politics. To succeed you have to be able to do both.

Serious times now, possibly a snap election. Step up Farage, show us your mettle.

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