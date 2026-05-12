There is a particular species of political commentator, you will have seen them, they cluster around the green rooms of television studios and the less salubrious corners of the Garrick, who has spent the better part of a decade explaining, with the patient condescension of a man defusing a bomb he considers to have already detonated, that Nigel Farage has failed. He never won a Westminster seat, they would intone (until he did). He never built a lasting party (UKIP, Brexit Party, Reform: but never mind). He is a disruptor, not a builder. A wrecker, not a maker. A man, as Vernon Bogdanor concluded with some satisfaction in his 2024 study of political nearly men and women, Making the Weather: Six Politicians Who Changed Modern Britain who shaped the age but never quite seized it.

Bogdanor is a formidable constitutional scholar. He is also, on this particular question, magnificently wrong.

Consider the scoreboard.

David Cameron stood before the cameras in the days before the 2016 referendum and told the British public that he would, regardless of the result, remain in office to implement the people’s verdict. It was a statement of intent, a mark of seriousness, and, as it turned out, a hostage to a political fortune of quite extraordinary fragility. On the morning of the 24th of June 2016, as the results came in from Sunderland and Swansea, we stood on College Green in the pale dawn light, victorious, Nigel Farage called for the Prime Minister’s immediate resignation. By mid-morning Cameron was gone, his voice cracking in the Downing Street sunshine. Farage had not merely won a referendum. He had, in the space of a breakfast, ended a premiership.

Three years later, he did it again. The Brexit Party’s extraordinary performance in the European Parliament elections, an election that should never have happened, and occurred precisely because the political establishment had contrived to make a nonsense of the mandate Farage had already secured, pushed the Conservative Party to its lowest vote share in a national election since the franchise was extended to women. Theresa May had clung on through backstabbing, parliamentary arithmetic, and a deal so bad it was rejected three times by her own side. It was the sight of Reform’s predecessor sweeping the board that finally concentrated what remained of the Conservative parliamentary party’s collective mind. She too fell on her sword, duly and inevitably.

Two Prime Ministers. Two resignations. Both, in their essential mechanics, attributable to the same man standing outside the same political system, pulling the same constitutional lever.

Fast forward to 2026. Reform’s message in the local elections was not subtle. “Vote Reform: Get Starmer Out.“ A slogan of almost Victorian directness, the kind of thing you might have seen chalked on a wall in Chartist Bradford. And this morning, as Keir Starmer convened his Cabinet, a gathering that must have had all the warmth and fellow-feeling of a board meeting called to discuss the auditors’ report, the lever was being pulled again. Overnight, the number of Labour MPs calling publicly for their leader’s resignation is touching eighty. Not backbench malcontents, not serial rebels, not the usual suspects who sign every letter and attend every fringe meeting. These are people who stood by this Prime Minister through the Winter Fuel cut, through a dozen U-turns that would have shamed a dodgem car, through the Mandelson vetting debacle that would have ended lesser governments in a fortnight. People, in other words, who stuck with him through thin and thin.

What changed? Reform cleaned up in the Council elections. That’s what. The numbers came in. And what concentrates the backbench mind, as it always has, is not principle but the cold, nauseating arithmetic of a marginal seat vanishing beneath your feet. These MPs looked at the Reform surge, looked at the electoral map, looked at their own majorities, many of them paper-thin, won on the 2024 tide that now feels like another country, and arrived at the same terrifying conclusion simultaneously. They are going to lose. The only question is whether losing with Starmer is marginally worse than losing without him. The current answer, delivered in a cascade of WhatsApp messages and carefully worded public statements, appears to be yes.

The commentariat will note that Farage is not personally responsible for the revolt. Technically they are right. He didn’t write the messages. He didn’t organise the letters. He is not, in any direct sense, the author of this morning’s Cabinet room atmosphere, which one imagines resembles nothing so much as the last act of a particularly bleak Ibsen play. But Farage never needed to be in the room. That has always been his peculiar genius: the ability to make the weather from outside the building while the people inside scramble for umbrellas.

And yet, and here is where the piece turns, the question that has haunted Farage’s career is not whether he can destroy. He can. He has. The evidence is now empirical rather than theoretical, and we are watching the third entry being written into the ledger in something close to real time. The question is whether he can build. A disruptor is useful; a builder is necessary. And it is here, at last, that the Council election results begin to offer a different kind of answer.

Reform councils are governing. They are, imperfectly and noisily and with all the stumbling of any new political force, handed the keys to a wheelie bin contract and a planning committee, actually doing the thing. In Lincolnshire, in Kent, across the English counties where Reform now holds authority, there are people making decisions, managing budgets, and being held accountable for the state of the roads. This is unglamorous work. It does not trend. But it is the indispensable apprenticeship of any political movement that wants to be taken seriously rather than merely feared.

Bogdanor placed Farage in the gallery of great political influencers who never quite arrived. Enoch Powell. Joseph Chamberlain. Men who made the temperature of their age but never occupied its highest office. The implicit argument was that this constituted failure. But Bogdanor wrote that before the councils fell, before the third Prime Minister began to feel the draught at his cabinet table this very morning, before Reform’s experiment in local governance provided the first tentative answer to the builder’s question.

Three Prime Ministers. Eighty MPs and rising. Local government across England’s shires and boroughs. A movement that has survived its founder’s ego, the departure of allies, and the cyclical certainty of the commentariat’s dismissal.

Nigel Farage, it turns out, was not the end of something. He was, rather irritatingly for those who said otherwise, just getting started.