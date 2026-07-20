Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Tyrell Bowman's avatar
Tyrell Bowman
8h

My favourite bit:

Because the answer is embarrassing. If the numbers were reassuring, they would be on a billboard by Friday, narrated by Gary Lineker and Carole Vorderman. The suppression is the confession. 🤣🤣🤣

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Ann Marie's avatar
Ann Marie
6h

Are we living in 1984? 🫣 Shocking news which people need to be aware of. I have just donated.

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