There are certain moments when you read something written forty years ago and feel, not the comfortable distance of history, but the unnerving proximity of a mirror. Professor David Martin, late professor of sociology at the London School of Economics, one of the foremost sociologists of religion of the twentieth century, was writing in 1983 in Faith and Worship, the journal of the Prayer Book Society. He was writing, ostensibly, about the liturgy. He was, in truth, writing about something much larger: the mechanisms by which a governing class strips a people of the language through which they understand themselves, then has the gall to call the people’s protest bad manners.

I have been thinking about this piece a great deal recently, having picked it up in a recent church visit. It arrived at me circuitously, as the best things tend to. Researching it on their website a map of parishes and benefices still faithfully maintaining the traditional liturgy hove into view. One of the nearest to me had a service the next day at ten. I set off, arrived late, merely in time for Lord’s Prayer and then off, and the incumbent, with a generosity typical of those in his particular vocation, suggested I join him instead at Matins in another of his parishes a few miles distant; a borrowed organist was making the same journey.

I was glad to accept. The church was tiny. The congregation, including myself, amounted to nine souls. We went through the old Matins: psalms, collects, the works. The cadences rose and settled in the cold air of that small nave with the ease of something that has always been there, which of course it has. We prayed for the King:

O Lord our heavenly Father, high and mighty, King of kings, Lord of lords, the only Ruler of princes, who dost from thy throne behold all the dwellers upon earth; most heartily we beseech thee with thy favour to behold our most gracious Sovereign Lord, King Charles; and so replenish him with the grace of thy Holy Spirit, that he may alway incline to thy will, and walk in thy way: endue him plenteously with heavenly gifts; grant him in health and wealth long to live; strengthen him that he may vanquish and overcome all his enemies; and finally, after this life, he may attain everlasting joy and felicity; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

And for his family:

Almighty God, the fountain of all goodness, we humbly beseech thee to bless, Queen Camilla, William Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales, and all the Royal Family. Endue them with thy Holy Spirit; enrich them with thy heavenly grace; prosper them with all happiness; and bring them to thine everlasting kingdom; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

The sermon was on Peter Murrell, and on the sins of Pride and Avarice. Among the nine of us, I noted afterwards, were His Majesty King Charles III and two close protection officers. The Supreme Governor of the Church of England, in a tiny parish church, with a handful of his subjects, in service to his God and ours. There was something in that fact which went beyond the charming or the picturesque. It was an act of rootedness. It was the thing itself.

But I am getting ahead of myself. Let me return to Professor Martin, and to what he was arguing in that 1983 issue of Faith and Worship, because understanding that argument is essential to understanding what the Church of England did to itself in the latter decades of the last century, and what the institutions of our wider national life have been doing to themselves, and to us, ever since.

Martin’s target was the Alternative Service Book, the product of the Liturgical Commission’s protracted campaign to replace the language of Cranmer with something more palatable to the sensibilities of a certain kind of progressive churchman. The argument in favour of the new liturgy was, broadly speaking, that the old language was inaccessible; that the Prayer Book spoke in a tongue alien to modern worshippers; that the Church had a duty to communicate in the idiom of the age. The argument against, which Martin prosecuted with forensic precision, was that this was not modernisation but mutilation; that what was being discarded was not mere antiquarianism but living language, rooted in rhythm and theology both; that the “accessibility” being offered was in truth a thinning, a flattening, a surrender of depth in the name of breadth.

What strikes me now, reading Martin’s account of the institutional politics surrounding this change, is how perfectly it anticipates every subsequent battle of the same essential kind: the pattern was already set, the tactics already refined, the arguments already in their grooves. The Church of England was not the casualty of a unique pathology. It was the first major British institution to be comprehensively colonised by a particular cast of mind, and what it underwent prefigured what has since been visited upon our schools, our museums, our broadcasters, our great national charities, our unions, our civil service, our military, our universities and even our corporate bodies.

Martin begins with the charge most frequently levelled against the defenders of the traditional liturgy. They are, he is told, abrasive. He meets this accusation directly, and his answer deserves to be quoted in full, because it is one of the finest short statements of the psychology of the dispossessed that I have read:

“We are, as you say, occasionally shrill and abrasive, though not alone in that. But the relevant question is: Why? People who talk into a void often tend to raise their voices. If things which they hold very dear have been invalidated, even expropriated, they are rarely in an irenic frame of mind. Those who hold the reins of power can afford silence, and often find it an excellent tactic; those who have little power know that silence will be taken as acquiescence, and that moderation will be taken as a sign that not all that much is amiss. Gentleness has been put aside; vigorous complaint will be treated as unmannerly, and as an offence against the rules of the game as understood by those who make the rules.”

Read that again. Hold it next to the last decade of what is conveniently labelled the culture wars. Every word of it applies. The mechanism is identical. When you complain that your country’s history is being caricatured in its museums, you are abrasive. When you object that your children are being taught to understand their inheritance as a catalogue of crimes, you are angry and therefore unreliable. When you note that a great national institution, the National Trust let us say, has been colonised by a governing culture hostile to the very thing it was established to protect, you are, as I was asked quite directly by a senior figure there, “launching a culture war.”

My answer to that question, was immediate. “When my mother, a volunteer of yours Wef twenty-five years’ standing, was required to wear a Rainbow Lanyard as a condition of her continued service, who, precisely, was launching the war?”



The war has been launched. We simply decline to surrender.

This is exactly Martin’s point. Those who hold the reins of power can afford silence. The silence of the BBC’s Head of Religious Broadcasting, who, when confronted with the way the traditional liturgy had been systematically excluded from the airwaves, offered only the observation that “They’ve lost“: not an argument, but a verdict, delivered with the calm of the already victorious. The silence of bishops who were too busy to read the books they were asked to review. The silence of institutions that feel no need to justify themselves to those they have already written off.

Martin identifies the concentrations of power arrayed against the traditional liturgy with a sociologist’s precision. He is not being merely querulous; he is mapping terrain:

“We have quite clearly pointed to various concentrations of power. We recognise the role the new liturgies play in the dynamics of ecumenical politicking. After all, Church politics are like any other kind of politics. The new liturgy serves as an omnium gatherum, and is, in particular, supported by those who dislike what is distinctive, rich and historic in the heritage of the separated churches. They do not care that the shared soup is thin, pappy and lacking in any flavour or nutriment.”

The shared soup is thin, pappy and lacking in any flavour or nutriment. I have been searching for years for a better description of what the progressive establishment offers in exchange for what it takes, and I doubt I shall find one. The new liturgy was designed to be acceptable to as many people as possible, which meant it had to be maximally inoffensive, which meant it had to be stripped of the very particularity that gives religious language its force. The result was prose that sounded like a memorandum from a moderately conscientious middle manager who had been on a spirituality course.

This is precisely the mechanism by which our broader cultural inheritance has been processed. History must be “contextualised,” which means rendered safe and familiar by being stripped of its strangeness and difficulty. Literature must be “decolonised,” which means fitted with a contemporary moral framework that drains the past of its alterity. The Church of England’s language had to be “made accessible,” which meant liquidating the theological and poetic density of Cranmer in favour of something any committee could have drafted. The soup must be thin because thin soup offends no one. The fact that it also nourishes no one is beside the point, or rather it is precisely the point, because nourishment implies dependence, and dependence implies a relationship with something larger and older than the present moment, and that is exactly what this cast of mind cannot tolerate.

Martin also identifies the institutional carriers of this thinning: the General Synod, “which in many issues is askew of feeling in the wider constituency of the Church“; the BBC’s religious broadcasting department; and, most damningly, the theological colleges:

“The closed corporations of the theological colleges, where most of those in charge do not see what is implied in failing to honour the traditional liturgy in their worship. I speak with great feeling here, since in my brief period of training I never heard the traditional liturgy or Bible once; though it has been occasionally used in one term out of the three. Nobody of traditional mind could evade the conclusion that the so-called ‘alternatives’ were in practice the only alternatives.”

The alternatives that were in practice the only alternatives. That phrase should sit beside Orwell’s notes on the corruption of language as a description of what happens when a governing class controls the default settings of an institution. The word “alternative“ implies choice. But if you never encounter the thing being alternated with, there is no choice; there is only the new normal, presented as the natural state of affairs. The theological student who never once heard the Prayer Book during his training had not been given an alternative; he had been given a replacement, with the process of replacement obscured behind the rhetoric of enrichment.

Martin then turns to what I can only call the pastoral arrogance of those in authority. He recounts two episcopal encounters that have the quality of very precise social comedy, except that they are not funny:

“The Bishop of E- said to me: ‘We are going to win, because you are part-time and we are full-time.’ That is one important reaction which I have cited before. The other reaction is more usual. When the Bishop of K- came to review No Alternative on radio, he cheerfully put us aside as people afflicted by nostalgia and interested only in aesthetics. I immediately rang him up and taxed him with not having read the book. His reply tells it all: ‘Well, you know how it is, David. I only had time to glance at it on the train.’”

You are part-time and we are full-time. Consider the naked managerialism of that position: the idea that what determines the rightness of a cause is not its validity but the institutional resources deployed in its prosecution. The bishop is not saying that the Prayer Book defenders are wrong. He is saying that they will lose because they lack organisational stamina. This is not a theological argument; it is a prediction based on the sociology of bureaucratic power, and it is interesting that a bishop should feel sufficiently comfortable to make it so openly. It suggests that the question of right and wrong had ceased to seem relevant, had been replaced entirely by a question of capacity.

And then the review on the train. A book carefully argued, evidently important enough to require a broadcast response, glanced at on a train journey. Not read. Glanced at. And this glance was sufficient to render a verdict: nostalgia, aesthetics, the preoccupations of people who have lost. One does not need to read an argument carefully in order to dismiss it, if one has already decided that the people making it belong to a category of the already-defeated. This is not intellectual engagement; it is classification.

I wonder whether the bishop in question would have recognised the behaviour Martin describes if it had been labelled for him. I doubt it. The confidence of the categoriser is precisely that it never looks like condescension from the inside. It looks like realism.

But it is to the question of language itself that Martin returns, and here he reaches the deepest register of his argument. He is writing not just about the Prayer Book but about what language is and what its loss means:

“It is very difficult for those who have lost their speech (and, therefore, personal memory and institutional history) to reduce their complaint to ‘If I may, with all due respect, be permitted to suggest...’ The Welsh as they lose Welsh do not react well when they are told that they are on to a loser, that many people are already reconciled to the monoglot domination of English, and that this ‘nostalgic’ attention to poetry, history and identity is irrelevant since, after all, they can be just as sincere in English as in Welsh. Our situation is not so very different. A language is a life, and the loss of a language is a death.”

A language is a life, and the loss of a language is a death.

Martin is here making what seems on its surface a bold comparison, between the situation of the English Prayer Book community and that of the Welsh language community, and he makes it with full awareness that the comparison is imperfect. The Welsh faced the extinction of a mother tongue; the Anglican traditionalist faced the marginalisation of a liturgical one. But the mechanism he is pointing to is the same in both cases: the disqualification of attachment. When you say that those who grieve the loss of their language are merely nostalgic, merely aesthetic, merely reactionary, you are not engaging with their argument. You are dismissing the very category of loss as inadmissible. You are saying that what they feel the loss of was not worth keeping, and that their feeling of loss is itself a kind of error, a failure of adjustment to the modern world.

He also notes, with characteristic precision, the impossible bind in which the traditionalist is placed when required to express dissent:

“I have been told by a bishop not only that I have set myself up against the mind of the Church and the Holy Spirit, but that I do not use reconciling language. The reasons are twofold. Firstly, traditionalists are not reconciled. Secondly, the dislike of strong language is just another symptom of what is the matter.”

You must use reconciling language. But you are not reconciled. You are therefore required to perform a reconciliation you do not feel, in a language whose softness will be read as a sign that your objection is not serious, before an audience whose starting position is that you have already lost. If you do not comply, you are setting yourself against the Holy Spirit. If you do comply, you are acquiescing in your own erasure. The game is designed to be unwinnable, and it is designed that way deliberately, or if not deliberately then through the deep instinct of institutions to protect themselves from genuine challenge.

Martin quotes what he considers a relevant precedent:

“When traditionalists are asked to be as smooth as Jacob, I recollect that by every standard of Christian controversy hitherto, they have been very mealy mouthed. So far we have not raised a single shout or paraded a single placard at the General Synod. The New Testament was very much fiercer; so, too, were Augustine, Luther, Pascal, Swift, Wesley, Newman and — to come nearly up-to-date — Hensley Henson!”

He is right, of course. The history of Christian controversy is not one of reconciling language. It is one of hard words and harder convictions. The mealy-mouthed tendency has always been that of those who wish to avoid conflict at the cost of truth, not that of those who feel truth to be at stake. But this argument cannot be heard by those for whom the relevant virtue is smoothness and the relevant sin is disruption, because disruption is, by definition, the behaviour of those who threaten the peace of those currently in charge.

I have been accused of abrasiveness, in my various contexts. I imagine most people reading this, if they are of broadly similar sympathies, have been similarly charged. The charge is nearly always made by those who have moved something, changed something, removed something, and find the objection to the removal disproportionate. It is a curious logic: you may do what you like, provided that those who object do so quietly. Vigour of objection is recast as incivility, and incivility is treated as disqualifying. The actual grievance, the thing that was done, retreats behind the manner in which it was received.

Professor Martin’s formulation is the definitive answer to this charge: those who hold the reins of power can afford silence. Silence, moderation, the reasonable tone: these are the luxuries of the winning side. They are presented as virtues, but they are in truth tactics, available only to those who have already won, or who are winning so completely that they can afford to treat the complaints of the losing side as a minor social embarrassment.

Are we abrasive? Sometimes, yes. Sometimes justifiably. A man who has watched his mother turned out of twenty-five years of voluntary service unless she wore the lanyard of a cause she did not hold is entitled, I think, to a degree of abrasiveness. A congregation that has watched its liturgy, its language, the vehicle of its prayer and its memory, systematically excluded from broadcasting, from theological training, from the default setting of its own church, is entitled, I think, to raise its voice. A nation that has watched its history traduced, its monuments contextualised into near-abstraction, its literary canon disassembled in the name of values it was never asked to ratify, is entitled, I think, to something stronger than a letter to the editor.

The disease that Martin was diagnosing in the Church of England in 1983 has since spread, as diseases will, from its original site to every susceptible body in the culture. The thin soup is everywhere. It is the preferred diet of those who run our institutions, and they have been running them for long enough that many people have forgotten what thick broth tastes like.

What they offer instead is a vocabulary: tolerance, democracy, human rights, inclusion, diversity. These are not nothing; they are not evil in themselves. But they have been systematically emptied of the specificity that would make them real, and filled instead with the particular prejudices of the class that deploys them. Tolerance does not, in practice, extend to those who wish to preserve what the tolerant have decided must go. Democracy is invoked against elected governments that pursue the wrong policies. Human rights are universal in theory and highly selective in application. Inclusion means the inclusion of those who accept the premise that what was there before was inadequate.

The soup is thin. It has no flavour. It has, in the deepest sense, no nutriment. And those who point this out are told, with the blandest of smiles, that they are simply nostalgic; that many people are already reconciled to it; that, after all, you can be just as sincere on the thin soup as on the thick.

You cannot, of course. That is the entire point. Ritual, language, liturgy, history, architecture, the Book of Common Prayer: these are not aesthetic preferences. They are the vessels in which a people’s understanding of itself is carried, generation to generation, in a continuity that the present moment cannot simply choose to interrupt without consequence. When those vessels are broken, or replaced with thinner ones, something real is lost. Not something imaginary, not something merely sentimental: something real. A way of being in the world. A grammar of significance. What Martin calls, with his simple devastating precision, a life.

The Prayer Book Society has not given up. Its parishes and benefices remain. On a Sunday morning this weekend, in a tiny church somewhere in England, nine people gathered for Matins, and among them was the King. He was not there for reasons of state or ceremony. He was there because that service, in that language, said something to him that no other vehicle could. He was there, if you like, for the same reason that anyone goes: because the thing is true, and the language in which it is expressed is part of its truth, inseparable from the substance, not a coat that truth wears but a body it inhabits.

That image stays with me. The Supreme Governor of the Church of England, at morning prayer in a country church, nine souls in the congregation, the old words rising in the air. There was no committee, no strategy, no communications plan. There was only the service, the same service that has been said in this country for nearly five hundred years, carrying with it every generation that has kneeled and spoken and listened and been comforted and challenged by it.

Martin concluded his 1983 piece with the observation that “our next research project concentrates on the students of theological colleges.” He wanted to understand, at the level of formation, how the habit of mind was instilled that led those with institutional power to regard the traditional liturgy as an embarrassment, as the property of the already-defeated, as something to be glanced at on a train. He never, I think, doubted that the battle was worth fighting. Nor should we.

For those of us engaged in the wider cultural argument, in all its varied fronts and forms, there is a great deal to learn from the Prayer Book Society’s long resistance. They were told they had lost. They kept going. They were told that silence would be taken as acquiescence, and they refused to be silent. They were told that moderation would be taken as a sign that not all that much was amiss, and they declined to be moderate on a question that was, in their considered view, very serious indeed.

They were, occasionally, abrasive.

Well. Yes. So were Augustine, and Luther, and Pascal, and Swift. The tradition of English controversy, religious and secular, is not a tradition of the reconciling phrase and the irenic tone. It is a tradition of people who thought something mattered enough to fight for it, and fought accordingly.

The thin soup has held the field for a long time now. But nine people said Matins this morning in a small church, and the language rang true, and the King was among them.

That, I think, is worth something.

That, I think, is worth quite a lot.