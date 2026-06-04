There is a particular English form of paralysis, elegant in its way, in which nothing is forbidden and nothing happens. Orders dissolve. Mandates evaporate. Elected governments discover, usually after about eighteen months, that the machinery they believed they had inherited is in fact a hall of mirrors, each apparent lever pulling only on another lever. Breaking the Blob, the debut paper from Cambridge Circus Research, is the most systematic attempt yet to explain the engineering behind that hall of mirrors, and to propose how it might be dismantled.

The paper’s authors, Charles Talbot and Zack Salisbury ( these are Noms des Plumes, it is not safe in large parts of industry to speak out of turn as they have), are not the first to have surveyed this terrain. The TaxPayers’ Alliance has spent years documenting the quango state and the public funding of advocacy. The IEA and its associates have mapped the way state money flows outward into the charitable sector and returns, laundered as independent expertise, to constrain the very policies that funded it. Breaking the Blob stands in that tradition and extends it. But between those earlier institutional investigations and this new paper, something important happened in the journalistic space: Charlotte Gill started asking the right questions.

Gill, a freelance journalist writing for the Sunday Telegraph and her own Substack, has in the past two years done for this subject what no established newsroom quite managed: she made it legible to a general readership. Her “Woke Waste“ and “NGO Watch“ series, built on patient trawls through charity accounts, Companies House filings, and grant registries, translated the abstraction of the “charitable-industrial complex“ into something a reader could hold and be angry about. Eleven hundred pounds for a study on decolonising folk music. A cycling charity open only to ethnic minorities, promoted by the Mayor of London’s office. The Quakers’ surprisingly extensive entanglement with open-borders advocacy and public funding. Gill’s method is essentially the oldest in journalism: she followed the money and wrote down what she found. Her self-described mission, to do the right-wing equivalent of what the left has done for years, to ask “Who funds you?“, sounds combative but is in fact simply the restoration of basic accountability journalism to a beat that had been abandoned. The significance of her work is that it shifted the terms of public debate before the academics arrived with the footnotes. Breaking the Blob is, in a real sense, the academic arrival. Gill prepared the ground.

Where Talbot and Salisbury build on that foundation is in the architecture. Their central concept is what they call the “state-funded opposition loop.” The Home Office is their sharpest example. The department responsible for controlling immigration funds, directly or indirectly, a constellation of legal charities, advice bodies, and advocacy organisations whose explicit purpose is to obstruct Home Office immigration policy. Migrant Help holds government contracts worth tens of millions annually. The Refugee Council has received government grants rising above £8 million in a single year. Both have campaigned, publicly and consistently, against central planks of the governments that funded them. This is not hypocrisy in the ordinary sense. It is the logical outcome of a regulatory and legal framework that permits charitable bodies to campaign wherever their purposes allow, defines those purposes generously, and faces an enforcement regulator, the Charity Commission, that oversees 170,000 charities with 457 employees. The Blob, in other words, is not a conspiracy. It is a mature institutional ecosystem that has found its ecological niche and filled it.

The intellectual lineage here matters. Antonio Gramsci, writing from a Fascist prison, theorised that lasting political power required not the seizure of the state but the slow colonisation of civil society: its universities, its newspapers, its churches, its charitable foundations. The march through the institutions was always going to be slow, deniable, and legalistic. What Talbot and Salisbury document is precisely that Gramscian achievement in the British context: a civil society so thoroughly penetrated by progressive institutional capital that a future reforming (or even Reforming) government will find itself facing organised, legally sophisticated, publicly funded opposition from within the very apparatus it nominally controls.

The architecture the paper describes has several functional layers. Large foundations, the Barrow Cadbury Trust, Trust for London, Esmee Fairbairn, Unbound Philanthropy, provide the patient capital. They fund intermediaries and “funnel” organisations, the Civic Power Fund, the Strategic Legal Fund, Justice Together, which regrant, coordinate, provide governance support, and supply campaign infrastructure. Downstream, front-line organisations provide advice and casework, generating the claimants, witness statements, and human stories that feed the next layer: strategic litigation. The legal charities, JCWI, Asylum Aid, Detention Action, Liberty, Public Law Project, Good Law Project, translate policy opposition into judicial review. Even where the litigation fails, the process forces revised guidance, new impact assessments, ministerial statements, further delay. The policy ratchet is the point: you do not need to win in court to win.

The twin-track model merits particular attention. Hope Unlimited Charitable Trust, formerly Hope Not Hate Charitable Trust, offers the regulatory example: a charity connected to a non-charitable limited company, sharing branding and audience, with the Charity Commission itself eventually demanding greater transparency. The paper rightly observes that this structure need not involve wrongdoing to create a serious problem. Where charitable tax advantages and public credibility fund the infrastructure, and a separate campaign company does the politically exposed work, the distinction between charitable and political activity becomes practically invisible to the public, to donors, and often to regulators. Gill’s Substack readers will recognise several of the names in this section; she arrived there first, through reporting rather than system-mapping, which is precisely why the two modes of investigation complement each other.

If the TPA and IEA reports were dispatches from the front, and Gill’s Substack has been the intelligence trickling back from forward positions, Breaking the Blob is the general’s map. Its analytical framework is genuinely useful: the six core functions of the ecosystem (service provision, narrative production, coalition management, movement infrastructure, strategic litigation, and policy re-engineering), laid out in clean taxonomic tables, give future ministers and their advisers a diagnostic instrument they have not previously had. The network visualisations accompanying the paper, mapping trustee overlaps, funding flows, and institutional connections drawn from Charity Commission and Companies House data, represent precisely the kind of auditable transparency the authors are demanding of others.

The recommendations are eight in number and, taken together, constitute a substantial legislative programme. Stop the routine flow of public money to campaigning or litigating charities. Tighten the definition of charitable purpose. Introduce a grassroots-majority eligibility test, so that organisations calling themselves charities must derive the majority of their income from individual donors rather than from large foundations or state grants. Require mandatory disclosure of funding in consultations and parliamentary evidence. Make campaigning activity taxable, shifting enforcement burden to auditors rather than the underfunded Commission. These are not radical proposals in the abstract. They are, however, proposals that would, if enacted, substantially alter the political economy of a sector that has spent thirty years building its defences. The resistance will be ferocious, and it will come from within the very institutions a reform government relies upon for advice.

The fightback will be fought on multiple salients simultaneously. The charitable sector is one. The quango network is another. The universities, the broadcast media, the judicial review jurisdiction, the senior civil service: each is a front in the same campaign. What is genuinely new, and what the conjunction of Gill’s journalism and this paper represents, is that the questions are finally being asked in public, at volume, with evidence. For years the interrogative “Who funds you?“ was the exclusive property of the left, deployed against businesses, think-tanks, and newspapers. That the question is now being turned, systematically, upon the charitable sector itself is a development of real significance. The sector has had decades to build its architecture precisely because nobody was watching with sufficient attention. Gill watched. Talbot and Salisbury measured.

Breaking the Blob is serious, methodical, and timely. It deserves to be read by every minister contemplating reform and every special adviser who has sat in a Cabinet Office meeting wondering why the levers are not connected to anything. The answer, elegantly demonstrated here, is that someone got there first and disconnected them. The question now is whether there is the political will to rewire. The intellectual preparation, at last, is underway.



Breaking the Blob: A Study and Antidote to British Ungovernability, Charles Talbot & Zack Salisbury, Cambridge Circus Research, 2026