I have just posted a long read for subscribers about the three horsemen of state censorship, that is Misinformation, Disinformation and Malinformation. Malinformation, the least known, is my focus. For non (paid) subscribers, here is a brief precis.



Précis. The Inconvenient Truth

The essay examines “malinformation,” a term coined in 2017 and now embedded in official doctrine on both sides of the Atlantic, and I argue that it exists for one purpose, to give the state a category under which accurate speech can be treated as a harm. I start by Channelling Ambrose Beirce’s Devil’s Dictionary, with a dictionary entry defining the word as information whose defect is that it is true. Thereafter I proceed to trace its origins, its spread through British and American officialdom, its intellectual kinship with behavioural government, and its practical operation, before closing with a demand for its formal abolition.

First the taxonomy itself. The doctrine of “information disorder” rests on a triad. Misinformation is false and innocent, disinformation false and deliberate. Both turn on falsity. The third category does not. CISA, the American cybersecurity agency, defines malinformation as based on fact but used out of context to mislead or harm, and the Department of Homeland Security’s advisory council calls it the intentional spreading of genuine information with intent to cause harm. The offence, the essay observes, is not lying but telling the truth on purpose. The term’s coiners, Hossein Derakhshan and Claire Wardle, applied it narrowly to revenge pornography, miscaptioned photographs and weaponised leaks, and the essay concedes these are real phenomena. But the concept escaped its paddock. Within four years it had migrated from a Council of Europe research paper to the letterhead of a federal agency and thence into British government training materials.

The British chapter centres on RESIST 2, the Cabinet Office counter-disinformation toolkit issued to government communicators in 2021. The toolkit reproduces the triad, admits the categories are hard to distinguish in practice, and resolves the difficulty by instructing officials to stop asking whether material is true and to focus instead on the harm it can do.

The essay treats those five words as the whole doctrine laid bare, truth demoted from test to complication. From the Cabinet Office the word trickled downward, into Local Government Association guidance, a Stockport Council webpage, even a Met Office blog. The essay notes a telling exception. Ofcom and the Electoral Commission, bodies with statutory exposure and lawyers, avoid the word entirely. Its distribution across the state maps the distribution of accountability. Where courts can reach, the concept hides.

The American experiment, the essay argues, ran to destruction. CISA’s mis-, dis- and malinformation team spent the early 2020s flagging content to platforms, much of it neither foreign nor false, drawing a House Judiciary Committee report accusing it of collusion and camouflage. When Missouri and Louisiana sued, the case reached the Supreme Court as Murthy v. Missouri, where the government prevailed not on the merits but on standing. The essay relishes the irony of a Justice Department litigating for its own right to withhold context. Britain played a damper version. After Big Brother Watch revealed that the Counter Disinformation Unit had monitored lawful speech by journalists and parliamentarians, the government refused substantive disclosure and renamed the unit National Security Online Information Team (NSOIT), in the tradition of Windscale becoming Sellafield.

The essay then traces the doctrine’s parentage to the habit of mind exemplified by the Nudge Unit. RESIST had different midwives, but both traditions live in the Cabinet Office and both treat the citizen as an object of professional influence. They embraced during Covid, when SPI-B recommended raising the perceived level of personal threat through hard-hitting emotional messaging while the information machinery flagged sceptical commentary, some of it correct. Fear turned up on one wing, information turned down on the other.

Nor is the doctrine spent. A May 2026 Government Office for Science evidence review preserves and enlarges the definition, extending malinformation to cover leaks, harassment and hate speech where the content is true, repeats the pivot from truth and intent to impact on audiences, and warns that abandoning the terminology under political pressure would amount to advance compliance with authoritarianism. The essay finds this construction perfectly circular and unfalsifiable. The review’s favoured remedy, prebunking by psychological inoculation with booster doses, completes the epidemiological picture of citizen as immune system and state as district nurse.

The gravest section concerns the murder of Henry Nowak in Southampton. After the conviction, his sister shared political commentary on the case, and some of it soon disappeared. The essay is scrupulous, stating that the reasons are unknown and that no reproach attaches to her. Its point is structural. The instant public surmise of official advice was plausible precisely because family liaison officers routinely guide bereaved families on social media, and because NSOIT was demonstrably activated after Southport. The doctrine needs no orders. It sits in training packs, shaping what a thousand officials reflexively see as a problem.

The essay closes by invoking Milton, Lilburne and the libel principle that truth is a defence, calling malinformation the first word in the modern state’s vocabulary to repeal it. Existing law on defamation, contempt, harassment, confidence and incitement suffices for the misuse of truth. The administrative category must be stripped out entirely, and the withdrawal announced by circular, lest the word simply wait.