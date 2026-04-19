Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Sir Walter Pearson's avatar
Sir Walter Pearson
5d

His grandfather, Lord Morrison, was a bad lot too. It's odd that I've never seen Mandelson described as a "Red Prince" which is a pretty good sneer, as sneers go. Maybe journalists can't see beyond a surname.

How many other Labour leading figures are the grandchildren of Lords? Lisa Nandy, but at least her grandad was a Liberal. Hilary Benn of course. There ought to be a Wokeypedia page about it.

Google's AI turns up three children of Lords/Ladies:

"Hamish Falconer: A junior Foreign Office minister and MP, he is the son of Lord Falconer of Thoroton, the former Lord Chancellor.

Baroness Smith of Cluny: A Scottish law officer and daughter of former Labour leader John Smith; her mother, Elizabeth Smith, is also a life peer (Baroness Smith of Gilmorehill).

Markus Campbell-Savours: A newly elected Labour MP (2024), he is the son of Lord Campbell-Savours, a long-serving Labour peer."

Good to know that Labour objects to the hereditary principle, isn't it?

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RUFUS's avatar
RUFUS
4d

A strong piece - nice to see a return to form. Mandelson also passed sensitive UK policy information on to people he knew shouldn't be in possession of it. I would say crooked, but the juries out on that, so I shall merely call him morally dubious.

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