Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Observations from the Bridge's avatar
Observations from the Bridge
14h

Thank you Gawain for pointing out the work that Danny has done which has hardly been picked up by the main stream media. With your connections at GB News it would be helpful to get Danny and Sam Ashworth Hayes on to explain this to our potential voters. We will only kick on from where we are now if we can drive an intellectual argument as to voting for Reform so that the voting populace don’t just see us as a bunch of frankly racist loons who are a one trick pony. I hope that the upcoming party conference will be less razzmatazz and more forward looking policies by Reform.

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