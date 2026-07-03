Let us begin by conceding something nobody in politics seems to want to say aloud or at least without sufficient force. We are moving into a new world, and it is coming whether we are ready for it or not. I take no pleasure in this. There is a great deal about the age of thinking machines that I distrust and rather more that I dislike, and a man of my temper would sooner the whole business had waited another century. But temper is not a policy. The technology is arriving at the pace of its own invention, in America and in China, and it will not slow to suit English comfort or my own. The only question worth asking is not whether we like it. It is whether our politicians have understood what it is.

There is a useful test for that, and it is not a technical one. Ask whether the man has a belief about what the thing is, or merely a plan for what to do with it. The distinction sounds academic. But to me it is the essence of the issue. A belief tells you how someone will behave when the plan meets reality and reality wins, which it always does. A plan without a belief beneath it is a list, and a list survives contact with nothing.

Run the three parties through that test and they come apart in the hand quite differently.

Start with Labour, because Labour is in office and has had the first go. The AI Opportunities Action Plan is a bold and busy document, and RUSI, no enemy of this government, reads it exactly right as a deliberate turn away from safety toward growth as the organising principle. There is the tell. The animating idea is opportunity. The vocabulary is growth zones and a National Data Library and sovereign computing power, and beneath it sits nothing more philosophical than the faith that the state, given the right infrastructure and the right special adviser, can will Britain into being an artificial-intelligence superpower. It is a managerial proposition from end to end. It tells you what the technology can be made to yield and never once what it is.

The adviser matters here, because the plan is largely his. Matt Clifford is a venture capitalist and technology entrepreneur, the man behind the Entrepreneur First start-up incubator and lately the chair of the government’s own research agency, ARIA. Labour handed him the pen, and the plan that came back is essentially his set of recommendations wearing a ministerial jacket. He is well regarded in the start-up world he came from, which is precisely the difficulty. A great deal of national strategy now rests on the enthusiasms of a man who holds no elected office and answers to no electorate, and who has been criticised, not unreasonably, for wielding more influence over British technology policy than any unelected figure ought.

And the plan walks straight into the wall. RUSI notes, drily, that its energy demands are underexplored in a nation carrying some of the highest industrial power costs in the world, and that the sustainability of the data centres it depends upon needs urgent attention. This is the collision at the heart of the whole subject. The machines are ravenous for electricity. Labour wants the machines, wants them powered by clean energy, wants the decarbonisation timetable left running, and has not begun to reconcile the three. The same government cancelled the Edinburgh exascale supercomputer as a fiscal necessity and then, months later, unveiled a strategy built on processing power it had just declined to fund. A belief does not lurch about like that. A shopping list assembled from an adviser’s wish-book does.

Then the Conservatives, and here I must report an absence, because the absence is the finding. I went looking for the Conservative philosophy of artificial intelligence and there is none, only a posture toward regulation. The Johnson and Sunak governments gave us the 2021 strategy and the 2023 white paper with its pleasant title, a pro-innovation approach, and the content of that approach is entirely a theory of how to regulate rather than a claim about what is being regulated. Existing sector bodies understand their fields, the paper says, and should be trusted to act proportionately, coordinated by five mild principles, safety and transparency and fairness and accountability and contestability. Regulate the use, not the technology. No grand new agency.

I want to be fair, because this is the most recognisably conservative instinct in the whole field, the common-law preference for distributed judgement over central design, the small-state suspicion of the big new quango. It is a genuine worldview. But it is a worldview about restraint, a careful account of how government ought to hold itself back, and it falls silent at the very point where the real question begins. What is Britain for, in an age of thinking machines? The Conservative answer, as far as the written record runs, is that Ofcom and the Financial Conduct Authority will see to it.

In fairness the Tories are, at last, finding their voice on the thing that matters most to this argument, which is energy. They fought the Aberdeen South by-election last month as a referendum on North Sea oil and on Ed Miliband’s Net Zero timetable, and Douglas Lumsden took the seat from the SNP by better than six thousand votes, the party’s first Scottish by-election gain since 1967. Good. It is the right argument. But it is a very recent conversion. This is a position Reform has held since its founding and that UKIP held for decades before that, through years when the Conservative Party was the one legislating the targets it now discovers it opposes. A deathbed repentance is still a repentance, and one welcomes it, but it does not amount to a philosophy of the machine. It amounts to noticing, rather late, that cheap power is worth having. The party that once knew better than any other what a nation was has mislaid the larger question and found only a corner of the answer.

Which brings us to Reform, and to the one document in this whole field that begins where the others end. Danny Kruger has written the essay the rest have not, and its first move is the one that matters. Artificial intelligence, he says, is not a sector or a tool or even a technology, though it is all of those. It is a change in the conditions of national life, nearer to electricity or defence than to some promising new industry the state might back. Everything in the piece descends from that opening claim, and the word it descends toward is sovereignty, which Kruger notes with some relish was a term of abuse during the Brexit years and has become respectable again now that silicon rather than Strasbourg is doing the governing.

That is a belief, and it is a recognisable one. It is the old creed of national self-government turned upon the machine. What lifts it above sloganeering is that Kruger defines his sovereignty against the stupid version of itself. He does not mean a great heap of Treasury money flung at a British rival to the American models so that we may stop using theirs. He concedes, with a candour rare in his trade, that American dominance is a fact for our lifetimes and that we shall need American machines to run American models. The aim is not independence but indispensability, dependence made to flow both ways, Britain useful enough that the friendship is real rather than a survival arrangement.

And here is where Reform passes the test the other two fail, on the very ground of energy. Kruger’s whole edifice rests on data centres, and he is honest that they need two things above all, planning permission and power. His answer on power is to maximise every source that works today, more renewables where they succeed but also more gas and more nuclear. My first instinct was that this was asserted rather than costed, a vision with a gap where the wire should be. But that instinct was lazy, and I withdraw it, because it ignores the one thing that makes Reform’s position cohere where the others do not. The reason cheap and abundant power looks impossible in this country is Net Zero, and Reform is the only party that has opposed it from the first rather than the last. The energy objection is fatal to a plan only if the plan is also wedded to the policy that makes energy dear. Kruger is not. The data centre and the decarbonisation clock are at war, everyone in the industry knows it, and Reform alone has spent its whole existence on the side that lets the machines run. That is not a hole in the argument. It is the argument.

There is one more thing in Kruger’s essay that the others could not have written, because it requires a view of the human person that managerial optimism does not possess. He ends on the Pope. Not by way of decoration but because Leo XIV has just handed the argument its moral spine. In May the new Pope issued his first encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas, and signed it on the fifteenth of that month, the hundred and thirty-fifth anniversary to the day of Rerum Novarum, in which Leo XIII met the first industrial revolution and its grinding of the working man. The choice of date was not an accident and nor was the choice of name. One Leo answering another across a century and a third, the Church that spoke for labour against the dark satanic mills now speaking for the human person against the server farm. The encyclical is plain that the machine is not human. It does not undergo experience, does not possess a body, does not know from within what love or work or friendship or responsibility mean, and bears no moral conscience for what it does. From which follows the only first principle worth having in this whole debate. Human supremacy. The machine is to serve us, and if it will not be made to serve us it is to be refused, and no quantity of growth buys an exception.

So the field, drawn tight. Labour has ambition without a governing idea, and the ambition breaks on an energy mathematics it will not answer and cannot answer while it keeps the timetable it loves. The Conservatives have a coherent theory of their own modesty, a very late enthusiasm for North Sea oil, and no theory of national purpose whatever, which in the party of Burke is not modesty but forgetting. Reform has a belief, sovereignty for its frame and human supremacy for its limit, and an energy policy that actually fits the thing it wants to build, because it rejects the doctrine that would have made it impossible.

The Pope’s machine cannot ask what a country is for. That question is left to us, and only one of the three parties now contending for the government of this country has troubled to hear it. One may have one’s quarrels with Reform. But on this, the largest question of the coming decade, it is the only one of the three that is awake.