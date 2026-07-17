Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
5h

There was a time, in my relative youth, when I supported the House of Lords concept.

The idea being it was staffed by people who didn't need the job and who could be relied upon to be as impartial - as ever that may be possible for a politician, particularly an unelected one.

However, as the years have passed, the number of these bought and sold sinecures has dramatically increased as have the overall numbers of the House of Lords.

The power of Prime Ministerial patronage has been so totally abused down the years, with cronies, former aides, donors and party hacks being given this preferment - FOR LIFE - with no opportunity for me or anyone else to vote them out.

There are currently 772 of them, with around 25 of these being churchmen (should that be 'church-people' I wonder) and I can see no justification for these latter having the powers to redraft legislation.

As for re-treading David Cameron, as for ennobling Sadiq Khan - I mean, REALLY???

And so Starmer demonstrates the literally sick-making reality via his hypocrisy.

There is absolutely a case for a second chamber, but no case whatsoever (IMHO) for an unelected one.

Whilst believing we have far too many politicians altogether - (we ran the entire British Empire with significantly fewer than we have today) - I believe the current HoL should be changed into an elected Chamber of some sort; at the very least it would give the UK elector SOME sort of say in its content. That would also limit the term, which we know is being abused to the tune of nearly 400 quid just for turning up for a few minutes each day! If elections were staggered so as not to coincide with the GE dates, we would also be able to retain much better oversight of our governments when they decided to ignore the promises they had made on the stump.

Not that I hold out much hope.

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Belling the Cat's avatar
Belling the Cat
5h

Honestly, I'm starting to wonder if a change in leadership is going to do anything helpful for UKoGBaNI. Maybe go back to the Magna Carta (or we'll freely donate our Declaration of Independence as an alternate foundation), and re-build systems for actual governance for a new start.

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