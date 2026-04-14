Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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RUFUS
Apr 16

A few points of order from a professional economist / city geezer on an exceptional piece.For financial derivatives the underlying asset is invariably as ephemeral as the instrument itself - currencies, interest rates, share prices are all derivatives of the production process itself. Hence a derivative is frequently a derivative of a derivative.

Secondly CFDs and carbon credits are two separate things. CFDs are based on a bet on the movement of the price of an asset and are very short-term in nature (frequently less than a few hours). Carbon credits are an illiquid instrument ( hard to get into and harder to get out of) where the polluter sells its pollution and buys something good (like a minuscule amount of wetland). When you see all these companies banging on about net zero it simply means they have bought enough credits to cancel out the cost of pollution - they don’t really need to go green, just buy green

.Finally the assumption that markets price efficiency is a myth- if they did then there would be no profit for firms above their long run marginal cost and we dat cats would not be able to reap the benefits of systemic mispricing of anything with a price. Free markets are as much a fallacy as good government

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Michael Kochin
Apr 15

Helpful, but one thing confuses me. The butter mountains and wine lakes stacked agricultural capacity. Solar destroys agricultural capacity for power capacity that is worthless when it is needed.

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