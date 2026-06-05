I am behind. For which i am sorry. The reading pile grows, the writing queue lengthens, and the days do not. I am no Samuel Taylor Coleridge, that extraordinary engine of consumption and production who could devour a library and return it as vision. Events accumulate faster than commentary can follow them, and the honest response is to acknowledge the debt before attempting to discharge it. In that spirit, and better late than never, here is my review of the Centre for a Better Britain’s paper on energy policy, which deserved attention the moment it appeared and has lost none of its urgency in the days since.

Jonathon Kitson has written a paper that should be read, by any who care for our country’;s economic, political and just general future. It is a truism that civilisation grows and improves only in a climate of cheap, and abundant energy. No society in history has ever succeeded without. Likewise the opposite is true. Societies that cease to have practical energy, cease to have societal energy.



Britain has the most expensive industrial electricity in the developed world, households face the second-highest electricity prices in the IEA, total energy production hit a record low in 2024, and the country now consumes less energy per capita than China. These are not projections or models. They are the measured outcomes of twenty years of policy operating in plain sight.

The central argument is equally clear: this situation has been brought about by an energy policy built around a single objective, reducing domestic carbon emissions, implemented through a framework institutionally incapable of assessing whether its costs serve the wider national interest. Even as the British economy became uncompetitive, energy costs rose, energy use fell, and the domestic decarbonisation programme failed to enable wealth creation, the policy simply continued, because the framework could not interrogate its own consequences. That is not a policy. It is a religion.



The numbers Kitson marshals are, on their own, devastating. Since 2005, total final UK energy consumption has fallen 15%, to a level not seen since the 1980s. Industrial energy consumption in 2024 was the lowest for over fifty years. Per-capita energy production has fallen 71% since 2000. In contrast, US energy production increased 43% over the same period. The paper offers the inevitable comparison: there are no energy-poor, rich countries. Across the world, countries that consume more energy per person have higher GDP per person. Britain consumes less energy per capita than every comparable developed economy, and its per-capita GDP has been overtaken or threatened by every peer in the chart since 2010.

The efficiency defence, the claim that falling consumption represents a greening triumph rather than economic retreat, is examined and demolished. Developed countries with more abundant or cheaper energy have not followed the same path. The United States has broadly maintained per-capita energy consumption while continuing to grow, and South Korea has increased energy use per person while delivering faster gains in living standards. Furthermore, the scale of the fall and its concentration in industrial and commercial sectors rather than households points overwhelmingly to demand destruction rather than efficiency. Industries do not reduce their electricity use by a third to a half through better lighting and insulation. They close, relocate, or curtail production. Since 2021 alone, UK chemicals output has fallen by more than a third, cement by nearly forty per cent. These are not abstractions. They are factories gone dark.

Had Britain maintained its pre-2006 GDP per capita trend, it would now be roughly 34% richer per person. Per-capita GDP has grown at just 0.6% a year since 2007, against 2.3% per year in the preceding decade. The energy policy and the productivity catastrophe are not coincidental. They are connected.

Against all this, one must place what the government is actually doing. The Lords Grand Committee debate on the Overarching National Policy Statement for Energy last July is instructive. The government’s position, set out by Lord Wilson of Sedgefield, was that the answers to the challenges around energy security, affordability and sustainability all point in the same direction: to clean energy. The updated NPSs embed the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan throughout, giving all low-carbon nationally significant infrastructure projects critical national priority status, with a presumption in favour of consent. The doctrine is not being reconsidered. It is being entrenched in planning law, in a self-reinforcing apparatus of presumptions and priority designations that will outlast any single government and constrain successors for a generation.

The government is currently spending more than £200 billion to reach its 2030 power targets, while the direct costs of subsidies and levies have already reached £22.7 billion a year. David Turver, on his Eigen Values Substack, has done the granular arithmetic on where this leads. Total subsidies and grid integration costs are forecast to double from £19.8 billion in 2024/25 to £40.1 billion in 2030/31. To put that in perspective: these costs would be almost enough to buy a Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant every year. And the opposition? Reform UK have pledged to cancel AR7 contracts and made vague promises to cut green levies. The Conservatives have been more specific, promising to end the ROC scheme early and to abolish carbon taxes on wholesale electricity. But even combining both parties’ published proposals and modelling an incoming right-of-centre government enacting them in full from 2029, the measures are not sufficient to reverse the trajectory.

This is the core challenge the CFABB paper sets up and which Turver’s arithmetic confirms. The paper is admirably honest about the scale of what is required: rebuilding a system that serves the national interest requires action across three fronts simultaneously, restoring competitive prices through reform of the cost and subsidy regime, reversing the decline in productive energy consumption, and maximising indigenous production. In practice, that means liberalising energy markets, removing subsidy distortions, maximising domestic production, and identifying the legislation and regulation that should be repealed, replaced, or streamlined in the national interest.

The launch event last week itself was, by the standards of British policy publishing, a serious occasion. Richard Tice, Reform’s deputy leader and energy spokesman, met with representatives of BP, EDF Energy, Shell, and SSE in what was described as his biggest roundtable to date with the industry, hosted by CFABB. The think-tank simultaneously published its report arguing that declining UK energy consumption reflects weakening industrial activity rather than improved efficiency. Bloomberg carried Tice’s post-event formulation directly: “If you are anti-energy, you are anti-growth by definition.” Rigzone, the energy trade wire read across the global industry, also ran the story. Jonathon Kitson appeared on GB News to discuss the findings. For a think-tank less than a year old, that is a respectable spread.

The hostile response has been, to put it generously, instructive. It has also been rather entertaining, for those with a taste for watching the Blob’s immune system at work. DeSmog has produced a profile of CFABB focusing on its funding connections: backers Mark Thompson and David Lilley are described as longstanding friends of Nigel Farage from their metals-trading days, and CFABB chair James Orr is flagged for reposting the “prominent Danish climate denier” Bjorn Lomborg on the question of whether UK energy prices are driven by climate policy rather than gas prices. Note carefully what DeSmog does not do: it does not engage with a single number in the paper. The 71% collapse in per-capita energy production, the 108% real-terms rise in industrial electricity prices, the record low energy consumption, the factories that have closed: none of it is disputed. The attack is entirely genealogical. The argument is bad because the people are bad. Lomborg is a denier. Farage’s mates paid for it. Move on. The refutation-by-association is, of course, not a refutation at all. It is the sound of an argument that cannot be answered trying to prevent itself from being heard.

The Good Law Project has gone further still, raising questions about whether CFABB has broken electoral law by campaigning alongside a political party without registering with the Electoral Commission, noting that it was founded by Reform’s former chief operating officer alongside two of the party’s biggest donors, and confirming that the Electoral Commission is currently assessing the matter. This is the strategic litigation playbook applied to a think-tank rather than a government department: if you cannot rebut the argument, question the standing of the arguer. Bog them down. Make them spend time and money on lawyers rather than on papers. The Good Law Project, it should be noted, is itself a charitable-adjacent body funded by large foundations and ideologically committed donors, whose own interest in the question of who should and should not be permitted to influence public policy is not entirely disinterested. Perhaps someone should ask who funds them.

The conspicuous lacuna in the coverage is the quality daily press. There has been no significant engagement in the Telegraph, the Times, or the Financial Times with the substance of Kitson’s analysis. This is a gap worth marking. The paper’s diagnostic framework, government-sourced data marshalled to show that twenty years of energy policy has made Britain poorer, colder, and less industrially capable, is precisely the kind of material that ought to be on a business editor’s front page. That it has not appeared there yet is partly a matter of timing: the working groups on Cost, Energy Use, and Production are still in progress, and it is the specific policy proposals, when they arrive, that will generate the follow-on story. But it is also a symptom of the broader cultural problem the paper describes: the institutional framework that produced this mess is the same framework that trains journalists, briefs editors, and shapes what counts as a serious contribution to public debate. DeSmog gets a platform. Kitson gets Rigzone.

Meanwhile Tice has been telling investors directly, on Bloomberg’s Zero podcast, not to put money into AR7, AR8 and beyond: “I’m saying very clearly, and any investors listening to this, don’t invest in AR7, AR8 and beyond.“ That is a serious intervention in investment markets, and the CFABB paper provides the intellectual foundation for it. The combination of a credentialled analytical document and a senior political figure willing to say the unsayable in front of City audiences is more effective than either element alone.

What the CFABB paper does, and does very well, is provide the intellectual and evidential foundation for a political will that does not yet fully exist in any party, but is visibly forming. It is rigorous, it is well-sourced, it is direct. It places the national interest back at the centre of a conversation that has for two decades been conducted entirely in the language of carbon targets, transition pathways, and clean power missions. Those are not synonyms for the national interest. In a world of rearming nations, AI-driven energy demand, and the return of industrial competition as the central fact of geopolitics, they are, increasingly, its opposite.

Read this paper. The people trying hardest to stop you from taking it seriously are making the case for it more eloquently than its author.



Energy Policy in the National Interest, Jonathon Kitson, Centre for a Better Britain, June 2026