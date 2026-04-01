Polls sometimes have a splendid way of laying bare the great disconnect between what Westminster thinks it’s selling and what the rest of us are actually buying. With local elections barrelling down upon us on 7 May, the national numbers make for gloriously chaotic reading. Reform UK still sits pretty at the top of the pile, 23% to 28 per cent in the latest YouGov, Find Out Now and Britain Elects surveys, while Labour and the Conservatives are stubbornly stuck in the high teens, and the Lib Dems fade from view. But the real story, the one that has the legacy parties reaching for the smelling salts, is the Green surge. 12%, 15%, even 21% in one eye-popping YouGov outing that had them leapfrogging Labour into second place. Zack Polanski’s troops are on the march, and suddenly the map of British politics looks less like a straight fight and more like a bar brawl.

Ben Walker at the New Statesman and co-founder of Britain Elects (and a kipper in his youth) has spotted the delicious wrinkle. Are the Greens nicking Reform votes? Not in the straightforward sense of lifelong Farage fans suddenly turning vegan and worrying about the badgers. No, it’s more subtle, and rather more telling. Last summer, nearly half of those non-voters who swore they’d turn out next time were eyeing Reform as their great disrupter. Now it’s down to about one in three. Meanwhile the Green vote has rocketed up twelve points in Find Out Now polling. The numbers suggest a certain type of punter, the “shake things up, sod the lot of ‘em” brigade, is hedging its bets. They don’t see a world of difference between a Green ballot and a Reform one when the object of the exercise is simply to give the establishment a bloody nose.



Some voters, Walker notes, “see little difference in a Green or Reform vote.” It is not about detailed policy manifestos. It is about the vibe. And the vibe, dear reader, is furious.

This is where More in Common’s latest work lands like a bucket of cold water. Their polling captures a country that has had quite enough of Keir Starmer’s technocratic calm (calm, if chaos is calming) and the endless managerialism of the legacy parties. Britons, it seems, are not clamouring for a “Love Actually” moment from the Prime Minister – that saccharine fantasy of a leader suddenly discovering his inner romantic and fixing everything with a well-timed speech. Instead they want someone, anyone, to acknowledge the cost-of-living grind, the housing crisis, the sense that the big three have run out of ideas and are simply taking turns at the wheel of a clapped-out car. The public mood is not ideological. It is exhausted. And in that exhaustion lies opportunity for anyone willing to play the outsider.

Which brings us neatly to the Green Party’s tactics and soaring ambitions. Under Zack Polanski, the newly minted leader who has seen membership triple to over 220,000 in a matter of months, they are running a rather clever two-track operation. In the cities, particularly London, they position themselves as the anti-Reform bulwark: progressive, anti-austerity, ready to call out Nigel Farage’s crowd as the real threat to social cohesion. Hackney, Newham, Islington, councils once thought safe as houses for Labour, are suddenly in play. Polanski has been barnstorming the country since the Gorton and Denton by-election triumph, where Greens snatched victory in a white working-class seat and a Muslim-heavy one alike. The message is simple: we are the protest you can feel good about. In the north and the shires, meanwhile, the pitch shifts to raw economic anger, council tax, potholes, the sheer grind of keeping the lights on. It is nimble, opportunistic and, one suspects, rather more focused on the “sod the lot of you” vote than on any coherent ideological purity.

Polanski himself has raised the bar on expectations. When he ran for the leadership he spoke of 30 to 40 MPs at the next general election. Now he calls that “under ambitious.” The target, he says, is “a lot more”, enough to hold the balance of power. Local elections are the dress rehearsal. Projections from Pollcheck and others suggest Greens could pick up hundreds of seats where they bother to field candidates, particularly in metropolitan boroughs and southern counties. Reform, contesting wards in force, and trying to emulate last years near complete coverage,, is eyeing county councils in Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk. The old duopoly is being carved up like a Sunday roast.

But here is the rub, the question that ought to keep every party strategist awake at night: do these national polls survive first contact with the local ballot box? History says not always. Local elections have a delicious habit of rewarding the familiar face, the dogged councillor who fixed your bins, over the shiny national brand. Turnout is low, the electorate older and more rooted. Yet this time the anger feels different. The “Reform to Green” switchers, or, more accurately, the non-voter to protest switchers, are not the usual suspects. They are the disengaged, the 2019 Tories who stayed home in 2024, the Labour heartland voters who cannot stomach another round of Starmer’s cautious incrementalism. They want drama. They want to watch the legacy parties squirm.

One cannot help but be entertained by the sheer theatricality. The Conservatives, polling a grim 17 per cent in places, are quietly chirpy because “at least Labour will do worse.” Labour, defending seats won in the Partygate-era high-water mark of 2022, face carnage in the northern metros. The Liberal Democrats hover around 12% picking up the scrap, though they are good at local elections where their candidates are not auditioning for It’s a Knockout. And into this vacuum charge Reform and the Greens, each claiming to be the authentic voice of the fed-up. Is this policy-driven? Hardly. The Green manifesto still has its old obsessions with net zero and identity, yet their new voters are often the very people who cheered Reform’s blunt talk on immigration and net zero scepticism. The overlap is not logical; it is emotional. It is the purest expression of “none of the above.”

This, of course, is the great danger and the great opportunity. A “sod the lot of you” vote is intoxicating in the moment. It feels like democracy doing what it is supposed to do, punishing failure - right now there is no rewarding success, because there is no success. But it is also volatile. Protest parties that surge on anger can just as quickly deflate when the spotlight turns and voters discover the fine print. Polanski knows this; hence the frantic local campaigning and the people-power rhetoric with Union outreach. Reform knows it too, which is why Farage’s machine is pouring resources into council seats they barely contested last time.

The legacy parties should be very afraid indeed. For years they have lectured us about “populism” as though it were some exotic foreign disease rather than the entirely predictable reaction to years of broken promises, open borders, stagnant wages and a political class that talks down to the punters. Now the punters are answering back, and they are not choosing between red and blue. They are choosing anyone who looks like they might actually listen.

Whether the national numbers translate into local reality on 7 May remains to be seen. But the signal is unmistakable. Britain is not in the mood for more of the same. It is in the mood for disruption, for kicking over the table. The Greens are riding that wave with considerable skill. Reform is still the bigger beast, but the Reform-to-Green switch, or, more accurately, the protest-to-protest switch, tells us something profound about the national temper. This is not left versus right. It is insiders versus outsiders, and the outsiders are winning the argument even if the seats are still up for grabs.

One rather hopes the establishment is watching closely. Because if the locals deliver the bloody nose the polls suggest, the road to the next general election will be even bumpier. The “sod the lot of you” brigade is not going away. It is only getting louder. And the legacy parties, for all their spin and all their focus groups, still do not seem to have the first clue how to answer it.