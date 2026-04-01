Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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John's avatar
John
Apr 1

Another banger Mr. Towler. I've been saying this kind of stuff for a while, although not with your eloquence. The greens appear to be a real threat but I suspect their popularity will fall away the more LGBTQ+ events the leadership grinds along with. The ever sagacious Akhmed Yakoob has been talking them down recently. I think the muslim vote will abandon them at the sniff of an Islamic independent candidate. Their wave crest may collapse sooner than we think.

Thanks again for your posts.

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Whizjet
Apr 1

Fascinating!

Thank you again.

As a Reform supporter, I admit to bias, but I have serious doubts that many supporters would really switch from teal to green.

However, your point about the previous ‘don’t knows’ is very well made, and the polls cannot be ignored.

I believe the hypocrisy, incompetence and tin ears of the last 35 years is absolutely cutting through and that the UniParty is in for a well deserved drubbing.

The fake Conservatives in particular deserve obliteration.

Having said all that, I believe that Reform is the very last chance for our country - but I am also coming to believe that we need to sink through rock bottom before any Party would be able to take the necessary actions to turn our country around.

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