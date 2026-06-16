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There is a particular pleasure in watching a party long dismissed as a single-issue protest grow itself a hinterland. Reform’s new policy paper, the Women & Motherhood Protection Act, is the latest survey marker in that broadening of horizons, and it deserves rather more than the predictable shrieks it will draw from the usual quarters.

The paper’s quarrel is with the Equality Act of 2010, which it charges with having traded the old, plain principle of equality before the law for a managerial apparatus of protected characteristics and group identity. The historical point it makes is a fair one, and too seldom made: the substantive protections women rely upon long predate 2010. The Equal Pay Act of 1970, the Sex Discrimination Act of 1975, the maternity provisions of the Employment Rights Act 1996, the health and safety regulations that shield the pregnant worker, all of these stood on the statute book before the Equality Act gathered them under a single roof and, in Reform’s telling, bolted on the machinery of division. Strip away the consolidation and the rights survive; strip away the rights and you are left with only the machinery.

What the Act proposes to add is concrete and, on its own terms, measured. The headline is an extension of the time limit for pregnancy and maternity tribunal claims to twelve months. Today that limit is three months; under Labour’s Employment Rights Act it is due to rise to six from October. Reform would double it again for new mothers, on the wholly humane reasoning that the first year of a child’s life should be spent on the child, not on drafting claims against an employer. Around that sit stronger protections against dismissal in pregnancy, enhanced redundancy protection for new mothers, recognition for women undergoing fertility treatment, explicit breastfeeding rights, and, most affecting of all, statutory leave for miscarriage and stillbirth. The governing sentence of the whole document is that motherhood is not a problem to be managed but a contribution to be celebrated. It is a good sentence, and a true one.

Suella Braverman’s hand is across much of this, and that is itself a story with a fittingness that should not be passed over. Braverman is the first Cabinet minister to have taken maternity leave in office, a thing the law had not foreseen and could not accommodate until Parliament passed a bespoke Act in 2021 to permit it. The woman for whom the statute book had to be rewritten so that she might be both a minister and a mother is now among those hoping to write the statutes. Her arrival in Reform was reported by Westminster as a defector’s flit; the more interesting truth is that she is fast becoming one of the people who give the party its legislative grammar. A paper like this, lawyerly in its respect for the existing statute, precise in its remedies, careful to footnote the very Act it means to outflank, reads like the work of someone who has held a ministerial pen and knows what one is for. Her weight in the project grows with every such document. The shrieking class would do well to notice.

But the deeper interest of the paper for me lies in what it tells us about the man at the top, and here I can claim a little standing. I have known and worked with and for Nigel Farage for the better part of thirty years. The Farage of 1999 was a Thatcherite to his fingertips: national interest abroad, the bean-counter’s supply-side catechism at home, a settled conviction that what could not be entered in the ledger did not finally count. He was, in those days, a man who could price anything and I think, was not always sure of its value.

The change has not come from a book or a focus group. It has come from the road. He has spent thirty years travelling this country and, rarer in his trade, listening. The slogan that now sits beneath the party, Family, Community, Country, is the distillation of those thirty years, as is the loosening of the old left-right corset that once held him so tightly. The places he goes are precisely the places the Thatcherite revolution passed over on its way to the City, the worn post-industrial towns and the forgotten coast, and they are, by no coincidence at all, where our votes now are.

I remember, and I say this as a friend rather than a scold, a different Nigel. Twelve years ago he defended Godfrey Bloom, who had complained, more or less from the comfort of the nineteenth hole, that generous maternity provision was a deterrent to the hiring of young women, the more so when heaped upon every other obligation an employer already carries. There was a cold logic to it. There is always a cold logic to it. It is the logic that reads a young woman as a liability on a spreadsheet, and stacked atop something like the current Employment Rights Bill, the cumulative burden on the small employer is real, and this paper is honest enough not to pretend otherwise.

What has changed in Farage is not his grasp of arithmetic but his sense of its limits. He has arrived, by the long road, at the unfashionable conviction that some things matter more than a GDP score, and that chief among them are the family and the community no quarterly figure can capture. Economics remains fundamental to him; he has not gone soft on the things that keep a country solvent, and elsewhere in the platform the importance of helping business, the smaller enterprises above all, to grow is stated as plainly as it ever was. But demographics is destiny too, and a society that turns motherhood into a penalty is a society quietly arranging its own decline.

It is worth being precise about Thatcher here, because she is so often misremembered. To the readers of Woman’s Own in 1987 she said ‘there was no such thing as society’. What is forgotten is the clause that came hard after, that there were individual men and women, and there were families. A year later, from the rostrum of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, in the address the wits christened the Sermon on the Mound, she preached the same gospel in a higher key: that public spending and state intervention were no substitute for the individual conscience, and that a man’s first duty was to himself and his own. It was a creed of personal responsibility, bracing and, in its way, noble. Farage has, in effect, retrieved the half of the Woman’s Own sentence his old heroine let fall. Where she rested her case on the individual, he rests his on the family from which the individual comes and to which he returns. The Sermon on the Mound this is not. It is something more domestic, and I suspect more durable.

These proposals are the tip of an iceberg, and I use the figure with intent. Most of what matters about a movement’s character sits below the waterline, in its instincts rather than its press releases. The instinct on display here, that the woman who carries the next generation should never be made to feel a problem to be managed, is the instinct of a party that has decided to be about something larger than a grievance. Whether the commentariat can bring itself to see this is another matter. They have been wrong about Nigel for twenty-five years. I would not back them to start being right now.The