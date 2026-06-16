Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Nelly Agnes's avatar
Nelly Agnes
8h

It's not evolution, dear boy, it's maturity. It's growing up. In a very rudimentary way, I'm about to write my own piece around the issue of family and how to bolster it through policy

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John Bowman's avatar
John Bowman
7h

It is a form of slavery when a person cannot dispose of their labour as they want, but as dictated by another. Women, and people - particularly the young first jobbers - looking for a job at the lower end of the pay scale have one vital advantage when offering their labour to a prospective employer - I’ll work for less. Take that away and it excludes many from the labour force, and is serfdom. The Government decides whether they can work or not.

I was MD of a small company with 5 office staff. Each one was critical to the smooth running of the business. Any one absent meant others had to cover or I had to take over their rôle. For holidays or sickness this was not too troublesome to accommodate, but long term - such as maternity leave - presents a bigger problem. Hiring temps to cover is expensive, takes time training and often they are not very conscious. And of course, it biases an employer against women who are of child-bearing age.

The political class who only think in terms of big businesses - and for whom business anyway is a mystery - do not consider the harm their legislation does to small businesses and how much economic activity it destroys. Nor do they consider the harm they do to people who can’t get a job. Employment legislation is fine if you are in work, but of no benefit if you are not and cannot get a job because of it. Is that really too hard for the nitwits in the ruling mob to understand? (Rhetorical.)

Over 99% of businesses are SMEs, but Government economic policies (or uneconomic, as they should be called) are always formed with the 1% of big corporations in mind.

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