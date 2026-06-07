Opinium conducted the survey between 3 and 5 June, drawing on a representative sample of 2,150 UK adults. The questions were commissioned by the Observer itself, at the paper’s own expense, on subjects the paper’s editors judged worth investigating. The results came back, and the paper decided not to run them. One is entitled to speculate about the editorial calculation involved. The data, however, does not speculate. It simply sits there, patient and inconvenient, until someone else decides the public has a right to see what it paid, through the mediation of a free press, to know.

Those polled were offered five options regarding the UK’s future relationship with the European Union: rejoin the EU outright; stay out but foster a closer relationship; stay out and keep things broadly as they are; stay out and increase the distance; or don’t know. Rejoining attracted the largest single share, at 33%. The options for staying out of the EU, taken together, commanded a clear majority: 55%. The story writes itself. A newspaper whose purpose is to inform the public commissioned evidence of what the public thinks, found that the public thinks something the paper’s editorial line would rather it didn’t, and filed the results in a drawer. The Observer decided the story didn’t need telling.

This was not even the first time. Britain Unbound’s researchers went back through Opinium’s published data and found a poll from 20 May posing a simpler question: was the idea of rejoining the EU acceptable or unacceptable to respondents? A majority of 54% called it unacceptable, with only a minority finding it acceptable. That poll, too, was conducted under the Observer’s commission. That finding, too, was left unpublished. One missed story might be an oversight. Two begins to look like a policy.

Almost ten years have passed since that June night when the British people reached, however imperfectly, for a form of liberty they had been told was obsolete. They voted to step outside the coils of supranational government. The air was thick with warnings from those who knew better: catastrophe would follow, influence would vanish, the country would shrink. The pound would collapse, unemployment would surge, foreign investment would flee. A former Prime Minister invoked the spectre of war. None of it happened in the manner predicted. Yet the same voices have spent the decade since insisting that the public must have changed its mind, that regret has curdled into reversal, that the great refusal of 2016 was a momentary madness now corrected by wiser counsel.

Our opponents say we are dying. They paid a polling company to prove it. The polling company handed back the wrong answer.

I should declare an interest. I sit on the advisory council of Britain Unbound, the cross-party campaign that has now published the Opinium data the Observer declined to run. Alongside that material, Britain Unbound has also released separate YouGov polling bearing directly on the Government’s current EU Reset negotiations. When asked whether they would accept less power for the UK over the laws and rules that apply here in return for greater access to the EU’s Single Market, only 27% of respondents said they would be willing to make that trade. 59% said they would not. Fourteen per cent did not know.

This is not an abstract question about “Europe” or “rejoining” in some distant, hypothetical sense. It is a direct question about the central bargain of the present Government’s negotiating position: dynamic alignment, the quiet surrender of the right to set our own rules in exchange for smoother market access. Ministers have dressed this up in the language of pragmatism and partnership. The public, when asked to price the actual concession in plain terms rather than comforting circumlocutions, has priced it and found it too high.

What makes the result striking is not the headline number but its uniformity. The unwillingness to trade sovereignty for market access runs through every nation of Great Britain, every English region, every income band, every kind of work, and every level of education. In the Midlands, 64% oppose the trade. In the rest of the South, 63%. Even in London, habitually painted as the most Europhile corner of the country, a plurality of 50% opposes it. Scotland, endlessly invoked as the part of the Union most eager for closer European ties, still records 54% unwilling to surrender legislative control for the sake of market access. The border counties, the cathedral cities, the post-industrial towns: the number barely moves.

Education tells its own story, and it is not the one our moral and intellectual superiors prefer to hear. The assumption, made freely and often, is that resistance to European integration is the province of the less qualified, the less informed, the less sophisticated, those who did not understand what they were voting for in 2016 and still do not understand what they are being offered now. The data refuses this condescension. Among those with lower qualifications the opposition reaches 71%. Among graduates it runs at 46% against to 40% in favour: still a plurality against, still a majority when combined with those who simply don’t know. The gap narrows; the direction does not reverse. It is not just the thickos, as we are sometimes styled by our betters, who have no desire to trade away the right of self-government. It is the country, reading the question, arriving at the same answer.

The pattern holds by gender, by age, by every conventional divider the polling analyst reaches for. This is not a coalition of the disaffected or the left behind. It is the country speaking in one register on a single, concrete proposition.

Most polling on the EU asks something softer. Do you think Brexit was a success or a failure? Would you like a closer relationship with Europe? Do you regret the referendum result? These questions measure mood, economic anxiety, or cultural temperature. They do not force the respondent to confront the mechanism by which “closer” would actually be delivered, the specific transfer of competence from Westminster to Brussels that any meaningful reintegration requires. This is not an accident. A decade of wailing from the higher reaches of our society, lamenting Brexit, railing against it, and frankly lying about its impacts, has created an ambient atmosphere in which abstract dissatisfaction can be harvested as apparent support for reversal.



“Surely,” those who would have us surrender our sovereignty say, “you wouldn’t want to kick this doe-eyed puppy, would you? You monster.” Softer questions catch that atmosphere. Harder ones dissolve it.

The suppressed Opinium poll put five real options on the table and asked people to choose. The YouGov survey named an actual price and asked whether people would pay it. Both produced the same result. The Observer, having spent the money to hear the answer, concluded its readers need not be troubled by it.

The last ten years of public debate have been conducted largely by people who never understood why the Leave vote happened and who have never forgiven the electorate for the act of lèse-majesté it committed. They have treated the referendum as an embarrassing episode to be managed, explained away, or slowly reversed by stealth. They have read every poll measuring dissatisfaction with particular post-Brexit outcomes, trade frictions, slower growth, the long tail of new administrative arrangements, as proof that the underlying decision on sovereignty was itself an error. They have mistaken discontent with execution for rejection of principle. When they commission data that confirms the principle remains intact, they file it away and wait for a more amenable set of numbers.

The principle was always simple. A country that cannot make its own laws is not sovereign in any meaningful sense, however many lorries cross the Channel and however many regulations are quietly harmonised in the night. The British people understood this in 2016. They understand it still when the choice is framed plainly rather than embalmed in the language of “reset” and “pragmatic partnership.” The Observer understood it too, at the moment the Opinium tables landed on a desk in York Way. That is why the story did not run.

Britain Unbound has now published it. The data indicates that the ground for the sovereignty argument is firmer than many in Westminster have allowed themselves to believe. Ten years on, the British people have not forgotten what they reached for. They are still capable of recognising a bad bargain when it is placed before them, across every region, every class, every level of qualification, every age.

And they are perfectly capable of recognising when a newspaper that paid to hear their opinion decided, on reflection, that it would rather not.