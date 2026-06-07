Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
2h

No one takes any notice what the Observer (or The Guardian on week days) writes, except to note what the Wokerati is being fed each day, to prop up their fragile ideological House of Cards. Reality is its greatest threat, which at all costs must be kept at bay.

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
1h

I'm quaking in my boots the Observer sells around 140, 000 copies these days compared to 1.3 million at it's peak in 1979.

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