Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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John's avatar
John
2h

Bump! Down to earth. Much needed reality check, and optimism all wrapped up in one eloquently crafted package of wordsmithery. Very smooth and as slick as the oil on the front page.

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Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
31mEdited

Very good article, thanks Gawain.

From my own perspective, canvassing and leafleting for Reform over the past 3 to 4 years, support on the doorstep has grown exponentially.

I admit that’s a tiny snapshot, but it’s relevant, particularly since we’ll find out next week.

The other exponential increase is in expressed loathing for both Labour and the fake Tories.

Finally, (I’m out again today knocking on doors), I have only come across a single solitary:

‘I used to support Reform, but now I’m with Restore’.

It’s remarkable, though, how many people mention Lowe being under investigation for inappropriate behaviour to his own staff!

Roll on next Friday.

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