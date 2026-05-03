Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Robert Phillips's avatar
Robert Phillips
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Remarkable as always.May I suggest a visit to the Richard the third centre in Leicester.Its wonderful they have done a lot with it.I was born on the same day ,oddly enough I've always liked Boars (Probably because I am one however one chooses to spell it.)A thoroughly enjoyable and moving article .Thankyou.

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