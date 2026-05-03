Looking from the Northey Island causeway to the Battlefield of Maldon

There is a particular quality of English light in early May, neither warm nor cold, that falls on battlefields with an almost editorial impartiality. It illuminates without flattering. It has shone, these past two days, on two of the more consequential patches of English ground: the ridge and hollow of Bosworth Field in Leicestershire, and the wide grey estuary of the Blackwater in Essex. Both are places where the thread of England’s story was abruptly jerked in a new direction. Yet they are not equal in the grip they exert on the imagination, or at least, not on mine.

Bosworth has the visitor centre. Bosworth has the car park, expensive and well-signposted, with orderly educational boards and a tasteful gift shop where one may purchase, should the mood take you, a pewter boar. The children arriving by coach have their packed lunches and their worksheets, and they learn, efficiently and correctly, that here in August 1485 Richard III was killed, his crown found in a hawthorn bush, and a new dynasty placed on the throne of England. All true. All important. And yet.

Maldon has a statue. A rather fine one, as it happens, Byrhtnoth the ealdorman, bronze and resolute on the High Street, gazing down the road as though expecting the longships round the corner at any moment. But the battlefield itself, if that is even the right word for what is less a field than an arrangement of mud, water, and reluctant tide, is almost entirely unmarked. Northey Island, a National Trust nature reserve a mile south of the town, is where it happened: or more precisely, where the causeway runs across the tidal mudflats at low water, connecting the island to the mainland. There is an information board. It mentions the birds. It mentions the mud. It mentions, in the way one mentions an eccentric great-uncle at a family gathering, that something of historical note once occurred here. Then it returns to the birds.

I stood on that causeway in the May’s milky sun and tried to hear across ten centuries. It is, on reflection, not as difficult as it sounds.

The Battle of Maldon was fought in 991 AD between the Essex fyrd under Ealdorman Byrhtnoth and a Viking force, substantial, experienced, and professionally homicidal, almost certainly commanded by Óláfr Tryggvason, who would later become King of Norway, though that career development was not foreseeable from the causeway that August morning. The Vikings had taken up position on Northey Island. The tide was in. The narrow crossing was held. The Northmen were going nowhere.

Then came the exchange that the near-contemporaneous poem The Battle of Maldon preserves with such vivid economy. The Viking messenger called across the water, a demand for tribute, for Danegeld, for the English to pay and be gone in peace. Byrhtnoth’s reply was scornful and brief: we will pay you with spear-point and sword-edge, the tribute that harms you. You will not get gold from us so easily. And then, and this is the moment that has troubled commentators ever since, the moment you can still feel on the skin when you stand on that causeway, he allowed them to cross unmolested.

The poem’s word for what he did is ofermod. It is usually translated as pride, and pride is certainly present, the serene certainty of a man who has spent a lifetime as the greatest warrior in Essex and does not propose to be found sheltering behind a tidal advantage. But ofermod is richer than pride. It contains magnanimity. It contains the courtesy of arms, a pre-Romantic English chivalry, rough-edged and undecorated, that predates the French and German courtly codes by two centuries. He could have held the causeway indefinitely. He stepped back instead, and invited the slaughter-wolves to cross on level terms, because fighting them on level terms was the only kind of fighting that seemed to him worth doing.

It was, by any rational military calculus, catastrophic. He was killed, of course. His men, leaderless and outnumbered, died fighting around his body. And the poem records, in lines that are among the most extraordinary in the English language, the response of the warrior Byrhtwold as the end became undeniable:

Hige sceal þæ heardra, heorte þæ cenre, mod sceal þæ mare, þæ ure mægen lyt lað. Her lið ure ealdor eall forheawen, god on greote. A mæg gnornian se ðe nu fram ðis wigplegan wendan þenceð. Ic eom frod feores; fram ic ne wille, ac ic me be healfe minum hlaforde, be swa leofan men, licgan þence. “Mind must be the harder, heart the keener,

Courage the larger, the smaller our strength grows.

Here lies our leader entirely cut down, the good one in the dust.

He can mourn forever, he who now intends to turn from this fighting.

I am old in life; I will not away,

but I myself by the side of my lord, by so beloved a man, intend to lie.”

(Tr. Karl Seigfried )

Nine hundred years later, a man who had grown up in a very different empire, who had watched it from Lahore and Bombay and Cape Town, who understood its sinews from the inside with a clarity no drawing-room patriot could match, would put something recognisably close to the same sentiment into rhyming couplets that generations of schoolchildren would learn by rote, and that generations of literary critics would affect to despise, and that those same critics would find themselves murmuring in hospital waiting rooms and at gravesides when the decorative ironies failed them. Kipling’s If is not, in truth, a poem about empire, nor even about the public-school virtues with which it has been so often and so lazily associated. It is a poem about the will. Specifically, about what the will does when everything else has gone:

If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew To serve your turn long after they are gone, And so hold on when there is nothing in you Except the Will which says to them: ‘Hold on!’

Byrhtwold would have recognised this immediately. The ealdorman is dead in the dust. The battle is lost. The heart and nerve and sinew have largely run out of options. And what remains, the only thing that remains, is the intention to lie down beside a beloved lord rather than walk away. It is not hope. It is not strategy. It is simply the will, stripped of everything else, holding on because holding on is what it does.

This continuity is not coincidence. It is character, a thread running through the English martial temperament from the mudflats of the Blackwater to the fields of Flanders and beyond, emerging in different centuries in different costumes but always recognisably itself. It is older than Kipling. It is older than Nelson. It is older, even, than the language in which Byrhtwold expressed it, since the sentiment reaches back to whatever dark northern roots fed the culture that eventually became England. Kipling was not inventing something. He was translating it.

Now: what has any of this to do with Bosworth?

Only this. At Bosworth, an anointed king was unhorsed and killed, his crown retrieved from a thorn bush, and a usurping Welshman placed it on his own head and founded a dynasty. Richard’s wounds, the indignities visited on the body in the press of the final charge, suggest a man who died fighting, which is something. But the drama of Bosworth is fundamentally the drama of a turning point, a door swinging on its hinge from one England to another. We go there to mark the transition, to stand at the pivot. We do not go there, I think, to be instructed in how to live.

We go to Maldon, those of us who go, which is pitifully few, for something else entirely. We go to stand on the mudflats and understand something about the English character that no victory can teach. The English have won enough wars. It is in their defeats, their magnificent, unnecessary, honour-saturated, frequently self-inflicted defeats, that you find what they are actually made of.

Think of the Light Brigade, riding into the valley under Raglan’s catastrophically ambiguous order: not a man refused. Think of Isandlwana, where the 24th Foot fought until the ammunition was gone and then used bayonets. Think of the Somme, where Kitchener’s New Army battalions, the Sheffield City Pals and the Accrington Pals and all their terrible brotherhood, walked forward into uncut wire and intact machine-guns because that was what the order said, and because walking forward was what they did. In each case, the rational faculty had every reason to stop. In each case, the will did not.

And think, above all, of Dunkirk: a catastrophic military defeat, Churchill said so explicitly, even as he began the speech that would make it England’s defining modern myth. The army had been outmanoeuvred, encircled, and driven to the beaches. Three hundred and thirty-eight thousand men were taken off by the Navy and by those improbable civilian vessels whose owners seem to have responded to the crisis with a magnificent absence of sensible second thoughts. But the army had lost. France was gone. And England turned this into its finest hour.

It is instructive that we remember Dunkirk far more vividly than Arromanches. Arromanches is where we won: the Mulberry Harbour, the Normandy breakout, the road to Berlin. We are proud of it. But it does not move us in the same way. Dunkirk moves us. The little ships move us. The men wading out into the dark sea move us. There is something in the English constitution, not the legal document but the deeper thing, the inherited disposition, that finds its truest expression not in triumph but in the refusal to be broken. This is Kipling’s territory. This is Byrhtwold’s territory. They are, in the end, the same territory.

Henry Newbolt understood this, even if his understanding came out rather too neatly, rather too much of the pavilion and the eleven, in Vitaï Lampada.



‘Play up, play up, and play the game’.



The appeal is not to win but to continue, to maintain form under pressure, to let the spirit of the thing persist even when the thing itself is lost. It is a very English sentiment, and it is very much older than Newbolt, older, really, than Kipling too, though Kipling expressed it with incomparably more force and more honesty about the cost. Holding on when there is nothing left in you except the will to hold on is not presented in If as glorious. It is presented as the baseline qualification for being, in any meaningful sense, a man. It is demanding in the way that only the truly simple things are demanding.

Byrhtwold had no rhymes and no empire to frame his version. He had a dead lord, a lost battle, and an old man’s clear-eyed understanding that the only thing left worth doing was the one thing that served no practical purpose whatsoever. He did not say this would lead to victory. He did not say it would be remembered. He said, with the magnificent flatness of someone who has worked it all out and found it simple, that he intended to lie down and die beside his lord. The will, stripped of everything else, saying: hold on.

What strikes me, standing on Northey’s tide-muddied causeway with the wind coming off the estuary and one perfunctory information board giving its primary attention to the migratory habits of the dunlin, is that this is not a marginal story. This is the central story. The capacity to hold on when the heart and nerve and sinew are spent, to force them to serve one turn more, to keep faith with something, a person, a standard, a form of honour, when there is no rational argument for doing so: this is the thing that England has, at its best moments, actually been about.

Bosworth tells us who rules. Maldon tells us who we are. The car park is at Bosworth. The birds are at Maldon. There is a lesson in this, though I am not entirely sure it is the lesson the National Trust intended.

Byrhtnoth stepped back from the causeway and allowed the wolves to cross because honour required it. He knew, one suspects, more or less how it would end. That, in the end, was rather the point.