Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
1h

Very interesting analysis. I've been a member for 2 years and all of the worker Bees I have met on the ground, irrespective of demographics, are sound, serious people. What we need from our leaders is a consistent message and less of the divergent messages other parties exhibit. The recent Robert Jenrick and Zia Yusef mixed messaging and the like is not useful or good examples of leadership. Let's get our ducks in a row, manage the 24 councils and prove our ability. Be supportive at ground level, the worker Bees really are a strength and coupled with effective leadership we'll be unbeatable !

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jon's avatar
jon
2h

This is interesting information and I think in our fractured politics it also means that Reform, Restore, UKIP and Advance UK need to talk to each other about tactics for the general election and a possible blue coalition.

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