Credit @LaticsJosie

The British Social Attitudes survey is the gold standard of its kind. Conducted annually since 1983 by the National Centre for Social Research, it does not merely track voting intention but probes the values, discontents, and self-understanding of the British people. When its 43rd report turns its attention to Reform UK, the results demand careful reading, because they are simultaneously more encouraging and more challenging for the party than the headline writers have managed to convey.

The report, authored by Sir John Curtice alongside Georgie Morton and Jerome Swan, was published on 2 June 2026. Its central finding has already been widely quoted: Reform support is, in Curtice’s phrase, “deeply ideological,” driven not merely by protest but by a settled, coherent, and emotionally committed worldview. Curtice described Reform supporters as having “a level of emotional attachment that neither Labour nor the Conservatives have managed to inspire in voters for decades.” For a party founded, in its modern iteration, less than a decade ago, that is an extraordinary achievement, and it should be recognised as such before the problems are discussed.

What the Survey Shows: The Strengths

Reform has been continuously ahead in the opinion polls since the spring of 2025, a much longer period than the Liberal/SDP Alliance managed that feat in the early 1980s. The BSA gives this polling reality a structural explanation: Reform’s support is not a mood, it is a movement. As many as 23% of Reform supporters say they identify “very strongly” with their party, well above the 11% figure for supporters across all parties. In an age of fragmented, transactional politics, that degree of partisan loyalty is a formidable political asset.

The demographic base, whatever anxieties it may generate in some quarters of the party, is in many respects a strength. Support for Reform stands at 49% among those who would vote to stay out of the EU, while just 9% of those who would vote to rejoin back the party. That community, the Brexit coalition, is large, its motivations durable, and its appetite for representation acute. Reform has successfully positioned itself as its natural heir, inheriting what Curtice describes as the ideological coalition that took Boris Johnson to his 2019 landslide. Under Farage’s leadership, Reform has acquired much of the coalition that delivered “Get Brexit Done,” with 34% of authoritarians backing the party, more than matching the 30-point drop in Conservative support among that group since 2020.

Crucially, the BSA confirms that the rise is not built on sand. Although Reform supporters are more likely to be unhappy about public services and the cost of living, the party’s growth since 2024 has been driven primarily by ideology rather than discontent alone. This matters enormously for the question of durability. A protest vote collapses when the object of protest recedes; an ideologically rooted vote persists. The implication, as Curtice notes, is that Labour improving NHS waiting times will not, on its own, puncture Reform’s rise. The party has captured something deeper in the national psyche.

The survey also finds that on the libertarian/authoritarian dimension, which the BSA has tracked since 1986, the average British respondent has moved in a more authoritarian direction since 2022, and there has been a similar movement in a less welfare-sympathetic direction. In other words, the electorate is, on balance, drifting towards Reform rather than away from it. Public attitudes on equalities, immigration, and transgender policy have all moved in directions more congenial to Reform’s platform. The party is not swimming against the tide; it is, in important respects, riding it.

Reform supporters are also notably engaged: 43% say they have “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of interest in politics, somewhat higher than the 39% figure among the public in general. They are not apathetic disengagers who have wandered in from the cold; they are active, motivated, and committed. That is the raw material of a serious political organisation.

What the Survey Shows: The Weaknesses

The most discussed vulnerability is also the most precisely documented. 28% of men support Reform, compared with 19% of women, a nine-point gap that is wider than the five-point difference between the sexes in their propensity to vote Leave in 2016. The gender gap has widened since the general election, and it is sharpest among the young. Among those aged under 35, there is now a 13-point difference between men and women in support for Reform, compared with six points in 2024.

This is not simply an inconvenience. It is a structural ceiling on the party’s growth. There are roughly equal numbers of men and women in the electorate, and no party has governed modern Britain while being systematically unable to speak to one half of it. The New Statesman noted this problem as long ago as August 2025, and the BSA confirms it has deepened rather than improved since then. Nor is it reducible to a simple messaging failure: the gap reflects genuine attitudinal differences on the issues Reform has chosen to lead on. Women, as the BSA and supporting polling consistently show, tend to be less enthusiastic about the specific cultural conservatism on which Reform’s ideological distinctiveness most depends.

The education gradient presents a related challenge. 40% of those whose highest educational qualification is below A-level support Reform, but just 9% of graduates do so. This is the most dramatic divide in the survey, exceeding even the left/right or welfare differences. It makes Reform structurally weak in the professional and managerial classes who disproportionately staff public institutions, shape media narratives, run businesses, and dominate local authority leadership. Winning councils, as Reform discovered in May 2025 and 2026, requires the capacity to govern, and governing requires some penetration of the graduate professional world.

The ethnic composition of Reform’s support base is a further limitation. Just one in twelve of those from a minority ethnic background support Reform, 18 points below the equivalent figure for those who identify as White. In large urban areas, this is not merely a representational difficulty but a practical electoral one.

The welfare and spending data also contains a cautionary note. Reform supporters are considerably more hostile to welfare spending than the general public, with 78% saying that unemployment benefits are too high and discourage people from finding work, compared with 60% of the general public. Yet only 32% want taxes and spending reduced; the most common response, given by 42%, is that both should remain at the same level. Reform’s supporters are hostile to welfare as a moral and cultural proposition, not as an economic one. The party’s rhetoric of smaller government may sometimes run ahead of what its own voters actually want delivered.

Curtice stated that “something like 30% looks like not an absolute ceiling, but they are unlikely to rise much above that given the character of the campaign issues that they are emphasising.” That ceiling comment deserves scrutiny. At historic levels of vote-share concentration, 30% was not a winning number. In fragmented contemporary Britain, it may be. Curtice himself noted that because of “the fragmentation of politics more broadly, it is potentially a winning number.” But potentially is not certainly, and the party’s route to government requires either broadening its appeal or relying on a degree of vote efficiency, in terms of where that support is located geographically, that the BSA data cannot confirm.



HGowever one has to remember that a few short years ago, Sir John was predicting a Ceiling of 12%, then 15% then 20%.

What To Do?

What, then, should Reform take from this? Several things.

On the gender gap: the party needs to understand that this is not simply a communications problem, as if the right social media campaign aimed at women would close a nine-point chasm. The BSA’s own cross-tabulations suggest the gap is attitudinal. Women are, on average, somewhat less authoritarian in their outlook, more sympathetic to welfare spending, and more cautious about the hardest edges of culture-war positioning. Reform does not need to abandon its platform, but it does need to demonstrate that its worldview has genuine application to the lives of women: cost of living, public safety, housing, GP access, family stability. These are not soft issues, they are the substance of daily life, and Reform’s instinct to lead always on immigration and equalities risks signalling to women that the party has not thought seriously about what concerns them most. Candidates and spokespeople who can speak to these concerns, without abandoning the broader Reform prospectus, are worth their weight in gold. The party should be looking deliberately for such voices.

On education and class: the gulf between Reform’s near-monopoly of the less-qualified working-class vote and its near-irrelevance among graduates represents, paradoxically, a coalition it has not yet been required to assemble. Governing parties need graduates. The party needs, over time, to develop a language that speaks to the entrepreneurial, the technical, the practically educated, as distinct from the credentialled professional-managerial class that it is unlikely to win in large numbers. The small employers and own-account workers in the BSA data are already strongly disposed towards Reform: 34% support the party. That is a constituency that could be deepened and organised.

On the ideological character of support: Curtice’s finding that Reform support is primarily ideological rather than protest-driven is, counterintuitively, both the party’s greatest strength and its greatest strategic responsibility. A protest movement can afford incoherence; an ideological movement cannot. The BSA shows that Reform has inherited the social conservative coalition of 2016 and 2019. Holding it requires delivering on the substance of that coalition’s concerns, particularly on immigration, where the experience of record post-Brexit immigration has accompanied a reduction in the proportion who believe that immigration is good for the country’s economy and culture, creating the opening Farage has exploited. Should Reform find itself in government without meaningful delivery on immigration, the lesson of the Conservatives’ and now Labour’s fate will be writ large.

The BSA, in short, confirms that Reform is a serious, durable political force with deep roots in a distinctive and emotionally committed section of British society. It also confirms that the path to government runs through territory the party has not yet entered: women under 55, graduates, ethnic minority communities, and the professional classes. None of these are natural Reform voters, and pretending otherwise would be foolish. But the way to begin closing those gaps is not by softening the platform beyond recognition; it is by demonstrating, in councils, in Parliament, and in policy, that the socially conservative worldview the BSA so precisely maps can be translated into competent, honest, and effective government. That demonstration, more than any repositioning exercise, is what will determine whether Reform’s current standing in the polls becomes the foundation for something historically significant, or merely the high watermark of a long, important, but ultimately unsuccessful insurgency.

The map is clear. The territory remains to be crossed.