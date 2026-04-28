Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Chris French's avatar
Chris French
11h

Another brilliant piece Gawain, and a perfect metaphor for the totally deluded Starmer:

'The Man in the White Suit'.

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John Bowman's avatar
John Bowman
10h

I’m 73, so I have had plenty of time to observe the political caste and their effect on our society and economy. Starmer is the revealed, personification of the Marxist-Socialist Labour Party - self-righteous, primary objective process over outcome, elevation of State over the individual, central economic planning and control, empty of emotion, amoral, lacking any conscience, spiteful, corrosive and destructive.

It never was the Party of the workers - that was just the cover story - it always was a political organisation bent on overthrowing capitalism and free society. Blair eviscerated the constitutional framework to strip away the conventions, traditions, Common Law that protected the citizenry from the State, to ensure that the “Long March” to true and perfect Socialism could not be stopped.

It has so metastasised through the Body Politic that its erstwhile opponents are indistinguishable and a large section of the population conditioned to accepting that the quasi-Communist society we have become is normal and desirable - see polling for “Greens” ever a Marxist-Socialist movement in camouflage.

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