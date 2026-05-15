It is, when you strip away the sentimentality, one of the most brazen acts of political management seen in modern British politics. Josh Simons has announced he is standing down so that Andy Burnham can fight to re-enter Parliament. A sitting MP, barely two years into the job, vacating his seat for the Greater Manchester Mayor as though a constituency were a chess piece to be relocated at the convenience of the player. Westminster has staged a few choreographed manoeuvres in its time, but this one is being conducted in plain sight, with almost touching shamelessness.

Let us be clear about what is actually happening. This is not a by-election. It is an audition. Burnham’s allies are briefing that he deliberately selected a Reform-facing seat so he can demonstrate to the Labour membership that he has what it takes to defeat Faragism. Labour is not trying to hold a constituency. It is trying to manufacture a Prime Minister, to project one man into Westminster so that he may immediately start campaigning to lead the country. The voters of Makerfield are being asked to serve as extras in someone else’s leadership drama.

The arithmetic makes this even more extraordinary. Simons won the seat at the 2024 general election with a majority of 5,399, with 45% of the vote against Reform on 32%. That was already uncomfortably close for a seat Labour has held since 1983. Then came last week. In the eight wards of the Makerfield constituency that went to the polls in the local elections, Reform secured 50.4% of the vote against Labour on 22.7%. Reform won every single ward. Labour did not win one. The local swing on the same boundaries runs approximately 18 points from Labour to Reform.

The red wall is not crumbling in Makerfield. It has crumbled. Burnham’s calculation is that his personal popularity can override a structural realignment years in the making. He may be right. But the voters of Makerfield deserve better than to be told their preferences are negotiable if the right personality comes along.

And now we arrive at the question few in the commentariat seems quite willing to ask directly. Should Restore Britain stand?

We are living, let us be honest about it, in the age of tactical voting. It is not a fringe phenomenon. It is the dominant political reality of our times. Gorton and Denton, in February, demonstrated this in vivid, almost brutal fashion. The Greens won with over 14,900 votes, pushing Reform’s Matt Goodwin into second and Labour into a humiliating third, the first time the party had come third in a by-election it was defending since Mitcham and Morden in 1982. Throughout polling day, Green canvassers picked up signs of former Labour voters switching en masse to the Greens in a bid to keep Reform out, exactly the dynamic that online tactical voting campaigns had been pushing. The Greens effectively squeezed Labour out of existence. Meanwhile, the Conservative Party slumped to its worst by-election result in the party’s history, winning just 1.9% of the vote, Goodwin’s polarising campaign having done to the Tory vote what a blowtorch does to ice.

That is modern by-election politics. Votes migrate. Small percentages are decisive. A handful of hundreds can be the difference between triumph and catastrophe.

Which makes the question of Restore’s candidacy in Makerfield not merely tactical but existential, for them, for the country, and for the Labour Party’s last plausible lifeline.

The Britain Predicts model for a general election offers Labour a showing of Reform on 41% to Labour’s 28% in Makerfield, a worse forecast for the incumbent party than even Gorton and Denton. Even accounting for Burnham’s regional pull, this seat is winnable for Reform. And the prize, if they win it, is immense. Burnham is not just a by-election candidate. He is Labour’s only credible route out of the wilderness, the one figure with genuine cross-class appeal, a net positive approval rating, and the standing to challenge for the leadership. Sink Burnham in Makerfield, and you do not merely take a parliamentary seat. You scuttle Labour’s lifeboat. You eviscerate the governing party’s only serious prospect of electoral recovery.

Three per cent of the vote could make the difference. That is the scale of what Restore would be gambling with if they stood.

Restore Britain has not yet stood in an election under its own name. It ran proxy candidates as independents in May. It was, to be generous, cautious. Less generously, evasive. Here, in Makerfield, is the moment of truth. If Lowe stands a candidate and splits the right-of-centre vote, he may hand Burnham the seat, and with it, Downing Street in due course.

That would not be a blow against Nigel Farage. That would be a blow against the country.

This goes to the heart of what Restore claims to be. The party says it exists because “for 30 years this country has been run into the ground by an establishment that does not care about the interests and concerns of ordinary British people.” If that is sincerely meant, if Lowe genuinely believes the mission is national renewal rather than personal score-settling, then he will stand his party down in Makerfield. He will acknowledge that Reform, whatever his feelings about its leadership, is the force best placed to deny Burnham his crowning.

One is entitled to be sceptical. Carole Malone suggested Lowe launched Restore out of sheer spite, a revenge plot against Farage for being removed from Reform. Lowe disputes this, naturally. But then he would. He tweets warmly of his connection to the North West, invoking his time as Chairman of Southampton FC and the trips it apparently involved to Wigan. One wonders, charitably, whether he could find Makerfield on a map, or whether the people of Hindley, Ashton and Golborne register in his mind as anything more than ammunition in a very personal war.

Makerfield is not Rupert Lowe’s grievance. It is not his vehicle. It is a place, a real community of working people who have already been taken for granted once too often. They do not need another man’s wounded vanity added to the ballot paper.

Standing aside would cost Lowe nothing in the long run and might gain him genuine credibility. Fighting this by-election, and splitting a vote that could otherwise sink a future Labour Prime Minister at the very moment of his political birth, that would confirm every suspicion about what Restore really is.

Not a party. A grudge with a logo.