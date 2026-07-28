Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Lorraine O'Leary's avatar
Lorraine O'Leary
1h

Thanks for bringing this to our attention - this is red tape gone mad! Whoever approved this should be sacked.

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EppingBlogger's avatar
EppingBlogger
29m

Is it time for the seventy five to describe their craft as halal shearing. That would be wholly acceptable.

I doubt this is the accident Gawain suggests or just an easy win. Seventy five is half what a single rubber boat brings over so it is irrelevant.

The left hates Britain, farmers, New Zealanders (unless they vote correctly). How can we get this message out there.

There is a huge difference between the 75 snd the barbers. The former go home but the latter won’t, ever.

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1 reply by Gawain Towler
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