Tom Roberts ; Shearing the rams :1890

Seventy-five men fly into Britain each spring with a handpiece in a canvas bag, and between them they take the wool off something between one and a half and two million sheep. They arrive after the first of April. They are gone by September, most of them long before. They claim nothing, bring nobody, occupy no housing list, no school place, no waiting room. They work at a speed almost no one in this country can currently match, and then they go home to shear in their own summer.

In January the Home Office announced that they were no longer welcome.

It took a fortnight of shouting, a Defra intervention and twenty-six days of ministerial dithering to produce the usual British compromise, which is to say a stay of execution. The concession that has run since 2011 was reinstated for one more season, expiring on the thirtieth of June 2026, with a warning that there will be no more. To sweeten it, the shearers were handed a bill of nearly thirteen hundred Australian dollars and a biometric appointment before departure. A Kiwi who has been coming to Northumberland for fifteen years must now pay for the privilege of being fingerprinted before he is permitted to spend three months bent double over other men’s ewes.

Meanwhile the register of licensed sponsors stands at something over 140,000 firms. It includes 159 kebab shops, 79 named vape shops, more than 90 newsagents, over 100 barbers and 16 car washes. It includes the Islamic Centre of England in Maida Vale, which remains entitled to issue certificates of sponsorship for skilled workers and religious ministers while the Charity Commission conducts a statutory inquiry into its governance and its alleged relationship with the Iranian regime, an inquiry which has already obliged the Centre to delete from its own governing document the requirement that one of its trustees be a religious representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran.

Hold those two facts in the same head for a moment. A charity whose constitution until recently reserved a seat for Khamenei’s man in London retains the power to bring workers into this country. A New Zealander who can shear four hundred sheep in a day and will be on a plane home by August does not.

The word skilled has been so thoroughly bureaucratised that it now means nothing more than a code on a form. It has come loose from difficulty, from scarcity, from consequence. A vape shop assistant is skilled because a licence-holder says so on a certificate. A shearer is unskilled because he does not fit a box.

Consider what the job is. A gun shearer takes a ewe off the board, turns her, and has her stripped in two or three minutes without a nick, holding her calm the whole time because a frightened sheep is a dangerous sheep and a cut sheep is a struck sheep. He does that three hundred or four hundred times in a day, in June heat, in a lanolin fug, with his lumbar spine at an angle no physiotherapist would sign off. He has a decade in him before his back goes. He maintains his own gear, sharpens his own combs and cutters, and reads a fleece for the rise before he starts. Six New Zealanders working out of Coquetdale last season shore very nearly ninety thousand sheep between the Border and County Durham. That is fifteen thousand animals a man in one short season, on hill ground, in Northumbrian weather.

And here is the thing Whitehall has never grasped, because Whitehall trusts paper and distrusts hands. A shearer’s competence is self-auditing. The tally board does not lie. The farmer knows within the first hour whether the man is any good, and so does every other man in the shed. Nobody has ever forged a tally. There is no such thing as a fraudulent shearer, because the fraud would be visible before lunch.

The sponsored route is the exact inverse. It is verified by the paperwork of the only party with a financial interest in falsifying it. The state has therefore chosen to police, with fees and biometrics and a hard deadline, the one route it does not need to police at all, while leaving open the route it cannot police and has demonstrably failed to police. This is not a balance of risks. It is the precise opposite of a balance of risks. It is what happens when an institution measures its own diligence by the number of forms it has processed rather than by any outcome in the world.

There is a word for what these men are, and the word has been made unsayable, which tells you a good deal about who won’t say it.

They are family. They shear under the same Crown. They inherited the same common law, the same language, the same Book of Common Prayer, the same regimental battle honours on the same walls. Their great-grandfathers came eleven thousand miles to die at Gallipoli and on the Somme for a country most of them had never seen. And the traffic is not one way, which is the part the Home Office has managed not to understand. British shearers go south every winter to work the New Zealand and Australian seasons, to keep their hands in and their tallies up, and they learn their trade from the same small international fraternity that comes north in May. The National Sheep Association has said it plainly. This is an exchange, and it is the mechanism by which British shearers become good enough to be called shearers.

So when a minister instructs the industry to train Britons instead, he is proposing to improve the domestic pipeline by demolishing the pump that feeds it. It is the kind of idea that can only survive in a building where nobody has ever met a sheep.

There is not a man, woman or child in this country who resents these seventy-five. There is no constituency for stopping them. No focus group demanded it, no petition called for it, no voter has ever stood up at a public meeting to complain about antipodean shearers. The policy exists because a department under pressure to produce a number went looking for the softest available body count, and found seventy-five men who fly home voluntarily and have no lobby, no lawyer and no vote. Seventy-five, against net migration counted in the hundreds of thousands. It is a rounding error dressed up as border control, and it will be paid for in maggots.

Compare the vigour. The National Crime Agency states in its own press releases that barbershops, vape shops, nail bars, sweet shops and car washes are routinely used as fronts for laundering, with links to drug trafficking, organised immigration crime, modern slavery and illicit tobacco. It estimates a billion pounds a year washed through such premises. Operation Machinize has now visited thousands of them, made hundreds of arrests, seized millions and referred hundreds of companies to Companies House. The Home Secretary has said, in terms, that criminal gangs have exploited our high streets to launder dirty money.

The overwhelming majority of barbers cut hair and the overwhelming majority of vape shops sell vapes, and it would be a cheap and stupid argument to pretend otherwise. But that is not the question. The question is why a sector that one arm of the state is raiding by the thousand is simultaneously trusted by another arm of the state to act as gatekeeper of the national border. Every sponsor licence is a small delegated fragment of sovereignty. We have handed 140,000 of them out at £536 a time, apparently on the basis that anyone who can fill in the form and pay the fee is fit to decide who enters the United Kingdom.

That is the scandal. Not the shearers. The shearers are merely the proof that the department is capable of enforcement when it feels like it, and simply prefers to enforce against people who will comply.

Now the arithmetic, because anger without maths is only noise.

Hill farming in England does not make money. Defra’s own figures put average farm business income for Less Favoured Area grazing livestock farms at £37,000 for 2025/26, down eight per cent. That figure is not a wage. Farm business income is the return to all the unpaid labour on the holding, the farmer, his wife, his children, plus the return on every acre and every building, before he has taken a penny for himself. Across Great Britain, more than a fifth of farms made no positive farm business income at all last year, and in England fifty-one per cent failed to recover their costs. Then remove the props. The 2025 delinked payment cut what was left of the Basic Payment by seventy-six per cent up to thirty thousand pounds and by one hundred per cent above it. There is no more where that came from.

Against that, the wool. For years the fleece has been worth less than the cost of taking it off, which is why one Romney Marsh farmer found himself with a wool cheque of five thousand pounds and a shearing bill of fifteen thousand. The 2026 clip is better, the best for a decade, with British Wool expecting north of a pound a kilo and something like three pounds a fleece. Set that against the contractors’ guide rate for shearing a ewe, which is £1.93 a head. For the first time in years the two numbers roughly meet.

Roughly. That is the margin. The entire viability of taking the wool off a British sheep in 2026 rests on a gap of about a pound a head, and the thing that holds the shearing rate down is the supply of men who can do it fast. Take out seventy-five of the fastest, the ones doing fifteen to twenty thousand head apiece on the hardest ground, and the rate does not stay at £1.93. On a thousand-ewe hill flock, a fifty pence rise is five hundred pounds off a nominal thirty-seven thousand that is already imaginary. A pound is a thousand. And this lands on the same men who have just lost their Basic Payment, in the same year, from the same government.

The farmer’s alternatives are all bad. He can pay more and shear later, which is the maggot option. He can drench harder with pyrethroids, buying chemical cover for a job that shears should have done, which costs money, breeds resistance and puts residue into the clip. He can breed the wool off his flock and go to shedding sheep, which for a hill breed on a hard hefted holding is a fantasy. Or he can go, which is what a great many of them will do, and then the hill goes with him, along with the wall, the heft, the dialect and the last family in the valley.

None of this is theoretical, and none of it is slow.

Blowfly strike is what happens to a sheep that is not shorn in time. The greenbottle lays in soiled or damp wool, usually round the breech, and the larvae hatch and eat the animal alive from the outside in. Not the wool. The animal. The wound draws more flies, the sheep goes down with toxaemia, and if nobody finds her in a hot week she dies of it in a corner of a field with her back opened up.

Even with the whole apparatus of modern prevention, around one and a half per cent of British ewes and three per cent of lambs are struck every year, and more than three quarters of farms report cases. Roughly one struck animal in twenty dies, and in the north of England the figure has been measured at one in thirteen. Withdraw prophylaxis and the modelling puts it at nine per cent of ewes and nineteen per cent of lambs. The veterinary guidance on this is not hedged in the least. Shearing must not be delayed, or flystrike will occur. And the season is getting longer as the climate warms, so the window in which the job must be done is closing at one end while Whitehall shuts it at the other.

There is a further cruelty in the timing that no official has troubled to work out. The window is not a labour market, it is a biological one. Shearing waits for the rise in the fleece and must be finished before fly pressure peaks. You cannot shear a wet sheep, so a fortnight of June rain takes a fortnight out of a season that is only eight or ten weeks long to begin with. The seventy-five are not needed because there are no other hands in Britain. They are needed because throughput inside a narrow window is the only thing that matters, and they are the men who can achieve it.

So let us be clear about what has been done here, and by whom.

A department that cannot say how many people are in this country, that licenses car washes to import labour, that has left a body under statutory investigation for its alleged links to a hostile theocracy sitting on the register of sponsors, has found its border at last. It has found it in a shearing shed in Coquetdale. It is enforcing against six men from Gisborne because six men from Gisborne will do as they are told, go where they are sent, pay what they are charged and leave when the visa says so. They are being punished for their decency. Nothing else about them makes them a target.

And the punishment does not fall on them. They will shear somewhere else. It falls on a hill farmer in his sixties with no successor, a wool cheque that barely covers the contractor, a delinked payment that has gone to nothing, and eight hundred ewes that need doing before the flies come. It falls, in the end, on the ewes themselves.

There is no defence of this. Not a practical one. Not a social one, because nobody asked for it. Not a cultural one, because these are our own people doing work we cannot do and going home unasked. And not a moral one, because the predictable consequence of the decision is animals eaten alive in English fields on English hills in order that a Home Office spreadsheet may show a reduction of seventy-five.

Whitehall does not know the countryside and for many decades hasn’t pretended to like it. What is new is that it has now found a way to legislate its indifference into the flesh of the animals themselves. Somebody in that building should be made to stand in a Northumberland gateway in the second week of July and look at what a struck ewe actually looks like, and then explain the policy to her.

One last thing, and it is the simplest. You may license every Levantine barber in Britain to bring in a colleague, and do it again every year until the register runs to a million names, and at the end of that you will not have produced one man who can shear four hundred sheep in a day.



Skill is not a quantity. It cannot be conjured by paperwork or reached by volume. It takes ten years to acquire and a back that will hold, and the few who have it are spoken for already, season by season, all round the world. Whitehall has mistaken the number of people it admits for the capability it acquires. Any shed in Nidderdale could have told them the difference in less than an hour, and would have charged nothing.