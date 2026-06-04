

Let us begin with the foreword, because it tells you almost everything you need to know. Paul Nowak, General Secretary of the TUC, sets the tone by invoking the Industrial Revolution, warning of productivity gains flowing to the wealthy while workers absorb the costs, and calling for AI to be “designed, governed and negotiated by and for workers.” he has the historically interesting idea that “great technological transitions only result in meaningful social progress when they are shaped actively and decisively. The Industrial Revolution – often casually invoked to describe the possibilities of AI – saw fifty years of wage stagnation while profits soared.”



The document was duly trailed on Radio 4’s Today Debate programme, where Kate Bell the Assistant General Secretary of the TUC appeared to cheerlead it and, apparently without embarrassment, found room to admire China’s approach to the governance of AI and technology in the workplace. “China is the good guy” she intones.



One pauses. China’s approach to worker power consists of the suppression of independent trade unions, the embedding of party committees in corporate governance structures, and the imprisonment of labour activists. That the Assistant General Secretary of the TUC should look east for a model. She contrasted China’s position and claimed that “We are constrained by freedom of speech”, she then went on to say that she would defend freedom of speech to the death, but if so, why applaud China for not having it?



That the Today programme should provide the platform without apparent challenge, tells you more about the current condition of our national broadcasting and our labour movement than any quantity of survey data.

The IPPR report lands at a sensitive moment. Chancellor Rachel Reeves has named AI one of three drivers of stronger UK growth, calling it “the defining technology of our era” (though with her forecasting skills I’m surprised she didn’t single out hydraulics), and pledging accelerated adoption across the economy and public sector. Into that context, Nowak’s historical parallel is not without force; the question is whether the medicine prescribed follows sensibly from the diagnosis, or indeed such a partial and economically suspect reading of the industrial revolution can be relied upon.

What Evans and Kinton have produced is, on its own terms, a competent survey of the disruptions AI is already causing in the labour market. Credit where it is due. The authors distinguish three trajectories for AI at work: augmentation, where it complements human labour; degradation, where it monitors and intensifies work; and displacement, where it replaces people outright. Which dominates, they argue, depends on who holds the power to shape adoption and whose interests it will ultimately serve. The worker testimony gathered through the Organise platform is genuinely illuminating: a charity manager finding AI handles the tedious reporting and frees her for actual thinking; a healthcare worker whose community calls are routed by an algorithm that has her travelling sixty miles in a shift; a supermarket worker watched by a tracking system that is driving out loyal staff. Survey data shows 21 per cent of workers say AI has worsened their working life against 20 per cent who say it has improved it, with 4 per cent believing they have already lost a job to the technology. These are real phenomena, and the dignity of work is not a sentimental abstraction. Anyone who dismisses these concerns as mere union special pleading is not paying attention to what is happening on actual factory floors, in actual care rotas, in actual newsrooms.

There is also an environmental dimension to the AI question that this paper entirely ignores, and which the Politico coverage of the same week throws into sharp relief. Ireland has emerged as one of the early warning signs of AI’s physical costs: data centres now consume more than 20 per cent of the country’s electricity, the highest share per capita in the world, with analysis suggesting the boom has already added costs to household electricity bills. EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen, speaking to Politico, made the stakes plain. He noted that if just half of the excess waste heat from servers were captured rather than released unused into the atmosphere, it could heat four million European homes, and described the current situation as “unacceptable.” The Commission currently has little data available on the energy use of data centres, with only 36 per cent of those required to report energy-efficiency data under EU rules having done so. Any honest accounting of AI’s social costs must include these physical realities alongside the distributional questions about productivity gains. The IPPR has nothing to say about this. The environmental left and the labour left are, for once, not reading from the same sheet. Like the UK Government, which has similar desires to become an AI superpower, the EU cannot see the blindingly obvious - end the dash to Net Zero, but I disgress.

Where the paper goes badly wrong is not in its diagnosis but in its medicine, and the medicine is administered in such quantities as to risk killing the patient.

The core proposals are three. First, legislation requiring employers to disclose AI use to employees and to consult, or even negotiate, with their workforce before introducing any AI technology. Second, workers on boards and a new system of “Anglo co-determination,” explicitly modelled on continental European practice. Third, a compulsory “worker support levy,” auto-enrolled for all workers, funding a “portable benefits wallet“ to be spent on union membership, worker collectives, legal assistance, and training from “accredited worker-power organisations“ meeting government-set standards.

Consider what this amounts to in practice. Every firm wishing to deploy a new AI tool would be required to enter a consultation or negotiation process with its workforce, mediated by unions whose legal standing and bargaining rights would simultaneously be expanded. The result, in any sector with a determined union presence, would be that AI adoption becomes a negotiated process subject to effective veto by bodies whose institutional interest lies precisely in slowing it. The tension between accelerating adoption and embedding statutory consultation is the crux of the matter. A consultation duty could slow roll outs significantly while arguably reducing the workforce friction that derails poorly communicated AI projects. That is the most charitable framing available. The less charitable, and more probable, reading is that mandatory negotiation at every point of AI deployment would entrench incumbents, slow new entrants, and widen Britain’s already serious productivity gap with competitors who face no equivalent obligation.

The portable benefits wallet is still more troubling from the standpoint of individual liberty. Here is a compulsory levy on all workers, automatically deducted, directed into a fund that can only be spent on organisations “accredited“ by the state. Who accredits them? On what criteria? The paper is silent on the mechanics of accreditation, which is precisely where the devil resides. What we would have, in effect, is a compulsory subscription to a state-curated ecosystem of worker organisations, with government setting the terms of admission. This is not worker power. It is state-managed worker representation, which is something considerably less free, and historically something considerably more dangerous. The individual worker who calculates that union membership does not serve his particular interests, who prefers to negotiate his own terms, who wishes to spend his own levy differently, has no standing in this scheme. His money is taken. His choices are curated. His freedom is administered on his behalf, in his interests, as defined by others.

The intellectual model throughout is continental co-determination, with Germany most frequently implied as the exemplar. There is a legitimate debate about whether German-style works councils would suit British conditions. There is a rather less legitimate assumption, which this paper makes without examination, that the German model’s virtues are separable from their context: a specific industrial history, a particular legal culture, a tradition of patient capital and long-termism in German corporate governance with no British equivalent. Transplanting the formal mechanisms without the cultural soil produces pathological hybrids, not flourishing partnerships.

And looming over all of this is Brussels, whose approach to AI regulation the same week provides an instructive counterwarning. The European Commission’s Energy Commissioner is simultaneously demanding that AI companies embrace sustainability conditions as the price of access to European markets, warning that unless the sector becomes more integrated into local energy systems, political backlash could grow, and inviting AI companies to demonstrate they can be “part of the solution and not only a problem.” This is the regulatory instinct in its purest form: access conditional on compliance, compliance defined by officials, officials answerable to a political agenda that may or may not align with the interests of the people nominally being protected. The IPPR’s proposals for Britain are a domestic variant of exactly the same pattern. Welcome to participate, but on terms we shall set, in structures we shall accredit, toward ends we shall define.

The genuine concerns about AI deserve a serious and proportionate response. Mandatory transparency about AI use in hiring and performance management is defensible and low-cost. Strengthening existing rights against unfair dismissal so that algorithmic firing requires the same procedural safeguards as human management decisions would directly address the worst abuses in these pages. Investing seriously in retraining infrastructure for workers displaced from declining sectors is both humane and economically rational. None of this requires the compulsory levy, the accredited organisations, the extended collective bargaining rights, or the board representation. The minimum necessary to protect individual workers from genuine harm is very much smaller than the maximum institutional power-grab this paper proposes.

What the IPPR has produced is the institutional ambitions of the labour movement dressed in the language of technological anxiety, trailed on the Today programme with the endorsement of a woman who finds something to admire in the Chinese model of labour relations. The TUC foreword is not incidental to this document’s argument; it is the argument, stated with a candour the body of the paper carefully avoids. “Strike while AI is hot,“ the title urges. The pun is intentional. The question for any government that believes in free enterprise, personal agency, and the liberty of individuals to make their own arrangements, is whether it intends to be the anvil on which that strike lands.

The answer should be no.



Strike While AI Is Hot: Rebuilding Worker Power for the Age of AI, Joseph Evans and Amy Kinton, IPPR, May 2026