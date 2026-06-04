Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Jeremy Poynton's avatar
Jeremy Poynton
37m

Bless you for listening to Today for those of us who can't, to avoid an aneurysm.

I abandoned it so long ago I can't remember when. Think the main presenters when I was able to listen to it were John Humphreys and Brian Redpath.

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
2h

"....modelled on continental European practice' was enough to put me off.

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1 reply by Gawain Towler
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