16th Century chart of Harwich (via https://harwichanddovercourt.com/16th-century-maps.html)

There is a passage in Francis Pryor’s magisterial The Making of the British Landscape that forced a double take, as the best historical moments always do: not because it is dramatic, but because it is so unexpectedly reasonable. In 1297, Edward I, that most restless and systematic of Plantagenet kings, convened at Harwich a gathering of men drawn from twenty-one towns across the kingdom to advise him on the principles and practice of town planning. Not soldiers. Not clerics, primarily. Burgesses: men chosen by their towns precisely because they “best know how to devise, order and array a new town to the greatest profit of Ourselves and of merchants.“ Four came from London, three from York, two from Winchester, and others from Northampton, Southampton, Lincoln, Stamford, Bristol, Leicester, Yarmouth and Winchelsea itself, that masterpiece of Edwardian town planning newly completed on its Sussex hill. It is a list that reads like a roll-call of medieval English commercial life, and the breadth of it was entirely deliberate. Edward wanted knowledge that was genuinely distributed, not the counsel of a single gifted administrator.

To appreciate why he felt the need for such a colloquium, you have to understand the sheer scale of what he had already been doing. By 1297 he had been planting towns for the better part of three decades, and not only in England and Wales. The most instructive, and most overlooked, dimension of his urban programme was in Gascony, the duchy of Aquitaine that the English crown held as a fief of the French king: that peculiar, perpetually contested inheritance that gave English monarchs their enduring headache of doing homage to a neighbour they simultaneously regarded as an inferior. Between 1263 and 1297, over seventy new fortified market towns, bastides, a term derived from a medieval French verb simply meaning “to build,” were planted in Gascony on lands owing allegiance to the English crown. Most had a grid-pattern plan not dissimilar, in broad strokes, to that of New Winchelsea. Beresford counted 124 planted towns in Gascony across the full period of English rule, and Edward was the most energetic patron of the programme. The bastide was not his invention: the Counts of Toulouse, the French crown, the great seneschals and ecclesiastical lords of the Midi had all been at it since the aftermath of the Cathar wars. But Edward seized on the form with characteristic administrative intelligence and made it systematically his own.

In the 1270s and 1280s he implemented a policy of building planned fortified towns across the duchy, which he hoped to populate with English burgesses imported from England or from other parts of France. The purposes were multiple and interlocking, as they always are with Edward. The bastide controlled territory. It generated revenue from market tolls and burgage rents. It demonstrated ducal authority in regions where that authority was contested. It offered settlers genuine privileges: substantial enough that the citizens of established towns feared they would injure their trade and that settlers would be drawn from their estates. That fear was itself a measure of how attractive the offer was.

The names of some of Edward’s Gascon foundations have a touching, homesick quality. Hastingues was founded in 1289 by John de Hastings, seneschal of Gascony, his surname coming from Hastings in Sussex. There was a bastide called Baa, commemorating Robert Burnell, Bishop of Bath, French speakers having dropped the final consonant. Places called Londres and Nicole in the Lot-et-Garonne are believed to derive from London and Lincoln respectively. These were Englishmen naming new towns in a French duchy after places they knew and missed, which is either touching or presumptuous depending on your sympathies, and probably both simultaneously. The programme was statecraft conducted in the language of homesickness. (a little like the scattering of UK place names across Australasia and North America today.

Most of Edward’s Gascon bastides decayed after England lost all claims to the duchy in 1453, leaving only Libourne as a large town still bearing its English name. The rest shrank to villages or vanished, though dozens are still inhabited and justly deserve a visit, of those that have died their grid plans can sometimes still legible in aerial photographs, rectangular street patterns that once held English burgesses, now mostly field boundaries and parish lanes. This is the melancholy arithmetic of some planted towns: it requires sustained patronage and sustained commerce to survive. Plant it and leave, and it hollows out. The English loss of Gascony was not just a military and diplomatic catastrophe; it was the abandonment of an entire urban programme conducted across three decades and two continents.

The Welsh experience was more durable, because the conquest was more permanent. Flint, Rhuddlan, Aberystwyth, Conwy, Caernarfon, Harlech, Beaumaris: each castle paired with its civilian grid, each burgage plot an act of English settlement in territory recently taken by force. These were not gentle foundations. The site chosen for Beaumaris was the thriving Welsh sea port of Llanfaes, which was cleared to make way for the new town, the entire population moved to a new settlement to the south of the island. Edward understood, with a clarity that admits neither sentimentality nor apology, that the planted town was an instrument of power as much as an instrument of commerce. The grid was governance made physical.

But the Harwich colloquium of 1297 suggests something more interesting than mere imperial efficiency. By that point Edward had accumulated enough experience of town planting, across three theatres of operation on both sides of the Channel, to know that it required codified principle rather than repeated improvisation. Maurice Beresford, whose New Towns of the Middle Ages remains the indispensable guide to all of this, identified the three key tasks embedded in Edward’s mandate to those burgesses as: first, the selection and procurement of a suitable site; second, the organisation of recruitment, furnishing settlers with the privileges and legal protections needed to carry on their businesses; and third, giving the town the physical facilities needed for its economic role. These are not complicated categories. They are, however, the product of hard experience, and the genius of the Harwich colloquium was the recognition that this experience was distributed. No single administrator, however gifted, had seen enough to know it all. The burgess from Yarmouth understood harbour towns in ways the burgess from Stamford did not, and vice versa. Edward wanted the whole of that distributed knowledge in one room.

His earlier attempts at gathering expertise for specific projects had been less formal. The planning of New Winchelsea in the early 1280s, the great grid-town planted on Iham Hill after the sea had swallowed Old Winchelsea in the storms of 1287, had been managed through a series of ad hoc royal commissions. Men like Stephen de Penecestre, warden of the Cinque Ports, and Henry le Waleys, twice mayor of London and a man of considerable administrative energy whose vigorous reforms in the city were not universally welcomed, assessed the land, negotiated with the burgesses, thought about the plots. Competent men, working case by case, without any codified body of principle drawn from wide experience. Winchelsea was in many respects a masterpiece: its chequerboard of insulae, its generous plots, its great central church of St Thomas Becket, still hauntingly beautiful in its incompleteness, remain among the most legible medieval townscapes in England. But it was largely the work of a handful of royal servants and the unknown genius known to posterity only as Master Simon, who seems to have been Edward’s preferred man for the geometry of new settlement.

The Harwich burgesses were also, almost certainly, being consulted with a specific project in mind alongside the general codification of principles: Berwick-upon-Tweed, newly captured and being reconstructed as an English town on the Scottish border. Edward’s intent for Berwick was probably not simply to rebuild what had been destroyed. Reconstruction offered an opportunity to see whether improvements could be made to fortifications and harbour, to reshape the local administrative and legal system more in the English mould, and to encourage English merchants to invest in the revamped town in order to kick-start an England-oriented commerce. Re-colonisation was his primary strategic objective. The Harwich colloquium provided him with men who had thought carefully about exactly how you did that.

By 1297, in other words, Edward had been planting towns from the Pyrenean foothills to the Menai Strait, and had learned enough from all of them to want to systematise that knowledge. The colloquium was his attempt to institutionalise what thirty-odd years of practice across Gascony, Wales and England had taught. It is, by any measure, a remarkable piece of administrative sophistication, and Pryor is right to flag it as evidence of the sheer intellectual seriousness of the Plantagenet court at its best.

That tradition died with him, more or less. His successors were less systematic, the political crises of the fourteenth century consumed the energies that might have gone into civic construction, the Black Death reshaped settlement patterns in ways that no planner could have anticipated, and Gascony was eventually lost altogether. Town planning as a self-conscious royal project faded. England would not see anything comparable to the Harwich colloquium, in terms of systematic institutional consultation on the principles of urban design, until the post-war years, when a very different kind of government convened very different kinds of experts to plan very different kinds of towns.

And here is where the story turns wry, because the New Towns of the twentieth century, Harlow and Stevenage and Crawley and Milton Keynes, share with Edward’s plantations the quality of being consciously designed from scratch by people with strong ideas about what a town ought to be. The Middle Ages had their Crawleys and Cumbernaulds, and in substantial numbers. The difference is that Edward’s men, whatever their limitations, were drawing on the lived experience of actual townspeople and actual commerce, accumulated across Gascony and Wales and England over thirty years of practice. The planners of the 1940s and after were drawing largely on ideology: the Garden City movement, Le Corbusier’s towers in a park, the belief that the separation of functions, housing here, work there, retail in this zone, green space in that one, was both modern and rational and would produce human flourishing. And often in that humdrum socialist moral certainty, no pubs.

It also produced Cumbernauld.

The problem with professional town planning is not, at root, that planning itself is wicked. The Harwich colloquium demonstrates that the impulse to think carefully and collectively about how places should be made is entirely legitimate and can produce genuinely good results. The problem is what happens when the profession becomes self-enclosed, when its practitioners are trained in doctrines that have lost contact with what ordinary people actually find beautiful, legible and humane. The twentieth century planning system, created by the 1947 Town and Country Planning Act, nationalised development rights and placed them in the hands of people whose professional formation increasingly told them that the vernacular was sentimental, traditional street patterns backward, height progress and concrete honest. The results are all around us, in every town centre desecrated by the 1960s ring road and the 1970s shopping precinct, in every housing estate where the houses turn their backs on the street, in every suburb where you cannot walk to anything because the planners decided that pedestrians and cars should be separated for safety and produced environments that nobody chooses to walk in.

This is not a curse inherent in town planning. It is a curse inherent in a particular kind of planner, formed by a particular kind of professional training, insulated from popular aesthetic preference by the assumption that popular aesthetic preference is false consciousness to be overcome by education. Roger Scruton spent much of his intellectual life making this point, and his co-authorship of the Building Better, Building Beautiful Commission report with Nicholas Boys Smith of Create Streets represents perhaps the most serious recent attempt to reconnect the planning system with what people actually want. That commission produced eight priorities for reform and forty-five detailed policy recommendations, and its central argument, that beauty is not a luxury add-on but a fundamental social good that planning ought actively to promote, is as Edwardian in spirit as anything since the thirteenth century. Not Edwardian in the Edwardian England sense, but Edwardian in the sense of a king who understood that you had to ask people who knew things before you built, and that what people knew, drawn from actual experience of actual places across an astonishing geographic range, was worth more than any single administrator’s theoretical preferences. Create Streets

Boys Smith set up Create Streets in 2012 out of frustration with the low quality of too much recent development and of irrational decision-making, and his recent Banning Beauty report demonstrates how national building regulations and local planning rules are unintentionally but systematically undermining the delivery of Georgian-style terraced housing, precisely the kind of gentle-density, street-based, human-scaled development that people consistently say, when asked, that they prefer. The planning system in its current form makes it harder to build what people want and easier to build what developers can deliver at lowest cost. That is a perverse outcome of a system supposedly designed in the public interest. WikipediaCreate Streets

A future government minded to do something about this has, in principle, more tools available than is commonly supposed. The National Planning Policy Framework is sub-statutory guidance, rewritable by ministers without primary legislation. Design codes can be made genuinely binding. The training of planners, currently producing professionals whose aesthetic formation is largely Modernist by default, could be reformed to require serious engagement with the classical and vernacular traditions that constitute most of England’s built heritage. None of this requires a revolution. It requires political will, and a government confident enough in popular taste to back it against professional orthodoxy.

Edward I at Harwich in 1297 did something simple and shrewd: he gathered men from twenty-one towns who knew things, drawn from experience across half a continent of town-planting, and asked them what they had learned. Across the Channel, in the Lot-et-Garonne and the Gironde, the ghost outlines of his Gascon bastides still occasionally show in aerial photographs: the rectangular grid of streets that once held English burgesses reading their wine-trade accounts, now field boundaries and parish lanes, the place names sometimes still carrying their faint English echo. Libourne endures. Londres St Etienne is a hamlet. Baa is lost entirely.

The sea took old Winchelsea. History took the bastides. The grid plans survive. That is not a bad advertisement for thinking carefully about these things before you build.