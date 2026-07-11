Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moodieonroody's avatar
Moodieonroody
17m

Thank you Gawain - moving, fascinating insight behind the scenes - everything rings true, her conviction, her kindness ...and how I wish I had played hide n seek with Ann Widdecombe ... thanks for sharing your memories and I can only offer my condolences to her family and dear friends .. and we who felt we knew her (whether we agreed with her or not!) will miss her very much.

Reply
Share
Julie Price's avatar
Julie Price
1h

This is just beautiful. I could say more more but I’ve filled up. I’m more shocked today than I was yesterday. X

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gawain Towler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture