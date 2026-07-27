Definition

malinformation, n. (ˌmælɪnfəˈmeɪʃən)

1. Information whose defect is that it is true. Distinguished from misinformation (false, but innocently meant) and disinformation (false, and meant), as the honest man is distinguished from the fool and the liar, viz. as the greater nuisance. 2017 COUNCIL OF EUROPE Information Disorder 20 Genuine information shared to cause harm. 2021 GOV. COMMUNICATION SERVICE RESIST 2 10 It’s most important to focus on the harm it can do. 2026 GOV. OFF. SCI. (May 26) Includes leaks, harassment, and hate speech where the content is true.

2. A fact at large without its handler. b. transf. An

y accurate statement made by a person not employed to make it.

3. Admin. The residual category; that which remains chargeable when the evidence has survived fact-checking. Cf. HERESY, n., of which it is the secular form, the offence lying not in the doctrine but in the laity presuming to preach it.

Hence malinform, v., to tell the truth with intent; malinformant, n., a witness the prosecution would rather not have called; malinformed, ppl. a., in possession of the facts, and therefore a risk to community cohesion.

There are words that arrive in the language like guests, and words that arrive like bailiffs. “Malinformation” is a bailiff. It turned up on the doorstep of English about eight years ago, flashed a laminated credential from the Council of Europe, and began cataloguing the contents of the house. It is an ugly word, a committee word, a word with the texture of damp laminate, and it deserves close attention for precisely that reason. Ugly words are rarely idle. Orwell taught us that political language is designed to make lies sound truthful. Malinformation is something more ambitious. It is designed to make truth sound like a lie.

Let us begin, as the drafters of statutory instruments say, with definitions, because for once the definitions are the scandal.