Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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John's avatar
John
13h

Nice one again Mr. Towler. I wonder if Mr. Kenyon realises what he may be about to achieve. It may place him firmly into political history, referred to at the next crucial by-election and the one after that. Will Reform UK of the future regale Mr.Kenyon's daring do, his pluck, his courage, his audacity to stand and turn the country, like your hinge, rusty and creaky, turning the door for the first time in an age where it's been shut to outsiders. Should he win I'll certainly be holding a cold beer aloft in congratulations. And so, I expect, will old Two Tier Kier.

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Wayne Chadburn's avatar
Wayne Chadburn
13h

Really enjoyed this piece. One thing I particularly value about your writing is the way you connect obscure or overlooked moments from history to modern political events in a way that makes current affairs feel part of a much longer national story. The comparison with the Middlesex elections and John Wilkes was fascinating and genuinely illuminating rather than just decorative historical reference.

I’m not a Reform supporter or voter, but I strongly believe there’s enormous value in reading people you don’t always politically agree with. Too much politics now is people remaining inside their own tribes and talking past one another. Whatever people think of the conclusions, your writing is consistently thought-provoking, historically informed and engaging. Thank you!!

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