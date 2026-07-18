I was at Tilbury fort this morning before the sun had properly cleared the Kent shore. The tide was on the turn, the mud smelt of salt and diesel, and upstream the container cranes stood over the docks like vast accountant-built Martello towers. Herring gulls inspected me for chips and, finding none, moved on with the brisk contempt of a Foreign Office official dealing with a British Overseas Territory. Behind me the low brick angles of the fort, star-shaped, squat, serious. In front of me the grey Thames sliding out towards the estuary and the world.

It was here, or near enough here, in August 1588, that a woman of fifty-four rode out on a grey gelding in front of an army of militiamen, farm boys, apprentices and half-trained levies, with the largest invasion fleet Europe had ever assembled somewhere over the horizon, and delivered the greatest short speech in the English language. Not a speech to NATO. Not a speech to Davos. A speech to her own people, peasants standing in the mud of Essex.

‘I am come amongst you, as you see, at this time, not for my recreation and disport, but being resolved, in the midst and heat of the battle, to live and die amongst you all.’

Three things live in that speech, and each of them is a rebuke to the men currently conducting British foreign policy. Let us take them in order, because the order matters.

First, she stood with her people

Elizabeth had been advised not to come. Her council fretted about assassins in the ranks, about the danger of mingling with an armed multitude of commoners. She dismissed them. ‘Let tyrants fear,’ she said. ‘I have always so behaved myself that, under God, I have placed my chiefest strength and safeguard in the loyal hearts and good-will of my subjects.’

Her chiefest strength. Not in Brussels. Not in the International Court of Justice. Not in an advisory opinion. In the loyal hearts of the people she served, and among whom she was proud, physically, dangerously proud, to stand.

Now consider the present, though soon to be gone, Prime Minister, a man who once cheerfully told an interviewer that he preferred Davos to Westminster. A man whose government negotiated the surrender of the Chagos Archipelago behind closed doors, resisted every attempt to publish the cost, and was finally winkled out by a freedom of information request to the Government Actuary’s Department. The figure that emerged was £34.7 billion in nominal terms over ninety-nine years, around £101 million a year in today’s money, paid by us, to Mauritius, for the privilege of renting back a base we already owned. Priti Patel accused ministers of using ‘an accountancy trick’ to disguise the bill. The Chagossians themselves, the actual people of the actual islands, many of them settled in Crawley, fought the deal in the High Court and lost.

And then, with the chutzpah that used to be in the very DNA of the English, a handful of them did what their government would not. In February, under their first minister Misley Mandarin, an ex-soldier who until recently taught bus drivers for TfL, four Chagossians sailed from Sri Lanka and landed on Île du Coin, planting themselves on their own beach as fact and argument in one. Among them was Mandarin’s father Michel, born on the islands and put on a boat by British officials at fourteen. The Foreign Office, confronted with British subjects standing on British sand asking to remain British, called it an ‘illegal, unsafe stunt’ and sent a patrol vessel with eviction papers. Mandarin replied that they would have to drag him from his beach. He raised the flag and cried God save the King. Elizabeth would have knighted him on the spot. Our government sent him a removal order.

Nobody in Whitehall rode out to stand with them. Nobody stands with anybody any more. Government is done to the British people, at arm’s length, through counsel.

Elizabeth trusted an armed peasantry at ten paces. This government does not trust an unarmed electorate with a spreadsheet.

Second, she was proud of the country

‘I know I have the body of a weak and feeble woman, but I have the heart and stomach of a king, and of a king of England too.’

Of England too. That little patriotic flourish, tossed in like a raised eyebrow, is the part no modern British minister could deliver without a lawyer present and a pre-emptive apology drafted. She thought England was worth something. She thought the name itself carried weight, and she was right, and because she was right the name carried weight for four hundred years afterwards.

Set against that the instinct of the present government, which approaches every question of British sovereignty in the manner of a guilty man approaching a confessional. The starting assumption, always, is that the other side has a point. Mauritius, a nation that has never governed the Chagos Islands for a single day, had a point. Spain, which ceded Gibraltar at Utrecht in 1713 and lost a referendum on the Rock by ninety-nine per cent to one, had a point. The advisory opinion had a point. The vibes at the United Nations had a point. Everyone has a point except the British taxpayer, the Chagossian in Crawley, the Gibraltarian, and the Falkland Islander, whose points are treated as embarrassing obstructions to the smooth conduct of diplomacy.

There is a word for a governing class that is ashamed of its own inheritance, and the word is not ‘progressive’. The word is decadent. Elizabeth, bastardised, imprisoned, excommunicated and hunted for half her life, never once apologised for being Queen of England. Our ministers, who have suffered nothing worse than a hostile edition of Newsnight, apologise for the country as a form of throat-clearing.

Third, she scorned the foreign powers ranged against her

‘I think foul scorn that Parma or Spain, or any prince of Europe, should dare to invade the borders of my realm.’

Foul scorn. Roll it round the mouth. Now try to imagine the phrase in the mouth of the Foreign Office as presently constituted, a department whose operating principle is that foreign claims on British territory are not to be scorned but to be processed, sympathetically, with a payment schedule attached.

The record of two years speaks plainly enough. The Chagos Islands, going, going, and almost gone at our expense, with President Trump memorably describing the arrangement as ‘an act of GREAT STUPIDITY’ before deciding it was the best deal this Prime Minister was capable of making, which may be the crueller verdict. Robert Jenrick observed that Starmer had in effect posted a sign on every piece of sovereign territory reading ‘up for grabs’. The queue formed immediately.



Then Cyprus, where we did not even wait to be asked before demonstrating the retreat. In March an Iranian-made drone struck the runway at RAF Akrotiri, our sovereign base, British territory under British law, the hinge of our entire position in the eastern Mediterranean. The response of one of the richest nations on earth was to spend a week loading a destroyer. HMS Dragon, one of only three Type 45s in any state of readiness out of a fleet of six, was fresh out of maintenance and had been fitted for an entirely different mission, and the Navy proudly announced that six weeks of work had been crammed into six days, offering up the scandal as though it were the triumph. She then took the better part of a month to reach the island. A former Royal Navy commander judged the deployment right but ‘too late’, which is the Senior Service’s polite term for pointless. The Republic of Cyprus, whose security we are bound by the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee to ensure, declared itself ‘disappointed’ in Britain and called in the French. Read that sentence again. A British sovereign base was hit, and the nation we are treaty-bound to defend concluded that Paris was the more dependable guarantor. Elizabeth sent fireships into Calais roads. We sent our regrets for the delay, and a ship borrowed from the maintenance shed.

Gibraltar came next. On Tuesday of this week the treaty was signed in Brussels. On Wednesday, workmen pulled down the border fence at La Línea while the Spanish government celebrated the fall of what it called the last frontier in Europe. Arrivals at Gibraltar’s airport and port are now subject to dual controls, which is to say that Spanish officials exercise authority at the gateway to a British territory. José Manuel Albares, the Spanish foreign minister, signed the deal and then announced with commendable honesty that Spain was ‘not changing a single comma’ of its sovereignty claim. He took the concessions and kept the claim. Iain Duncan Smith compared the whole arrangement to the Windsor Framework, and he is exactly right, for the model is the same one that has left Northern Ireland as a suzerain satrapy of the European Union, six counties of the United Kingdom governed in great swathes of their economic life by laws made in a foreign capital, adjudicated by a foreign court, in which the people of the province have no vote and no voice. That is not a peace settlement. That is a tribute arrangement, and the tribute is paid in sovereignty.

And so, inevitably, to the South Atlantic. Argentina watched the Chagos surrender with the delighted attention of a fox watching a farmer dismantle his own henhouse. Foreign Minister Mondino promised ‘concrete actions’ to recover what Buenos Aires calls the Malvinas. President Milei mused that by the same mechanism the islands would in the long term become Argentine again. The Prime Minister insists the Falklands ‘are British and they will remain British’, and cites his uncle, torpedoed on HMS Antelope, which is moving, and which is also precisely what his ministers said about the permanence of British sovereignty in the Indian Ocean shortly before pricing it at £101 million a year. A guarantee from this government is a futures contract on a blink.

Enter the King of the North

But Starmer is going, I hear you say, and the change is coming. On Monday, Andy Burnham walks into Downing Street as the seventh Prime Minister in a decade, borne south on a wave of flat vowels and promises to give power back to the people and hope back to the working class. Perhaps, you might think, a man who built his brand on standing with ordinary northerners against a distant establishment will rediscover the Tilbury instinct. Look at the staff list and stop thinking it.

His chief of staff is James Purnell, a Blairite cabinet minister of the old dispensation who spent seven years as a senior executive at the BBC, an institution not previously noted for its foul scorn towards Britain’s foreign detractors. The Policy Unit goes to Graeme Cooke, Purnell’s longtime collaborator, promoted from inside Starmer’s own Number Ten. His political director is Hayden Munro, imported from running campaigns for Jacinda Ardern, the patron saint of governing by empathetic press conference. Around seventy per cent of Starmer’s special advisers are expected to keep their desks. This is not a new broom. It is the old broom with a Manchester accent.

And then the appointment that settles the matter. Burnham’s head of political strategy is Matthew McGregor, currently chief executive of 38 Degrees and before that director of campaigns at Hope Not Hate, and a trustee of Reprieve, a charity that lobbies to repatriate Isis brides and abolish the stripping of citizenship from terrorists, a policy it calls fundamentally racist. His current outfit campaigns to welcome more refugees, to expel Palantir from the NHS, and against the data centres on which the country’s one growth industry depends. This is the man who will decide what the new Prime Minister says and to whom.

Understand what that means for everything above. The strategy brain of the incoming government spent years at an organisation whose business model is classifying the anxieties of ordinary British people, about borders, about sovereignty, about the dissolution of their country by treaty, as symptoms of extremism to be monitored. Burnham promises hope to the working class. He has hired Hope Not Hate to keep an eye on them while he does it. A Downing Street strategised by 38 Degrees is not going to tear up the Chagos deal. It is not going to look again at Gibraltar. It regards the people who object to these surrenders as the problem to be managed, and the surrenders themselves as progress. The regime changes. The satrapy endures. Anyone waiting for the King of the North to ride out at Tilbury will be waiting a long time, because the men who write his speeches think the crowd at Tilbury needs a community cohesion intervention.

The tide at Tilbury

The men at Tilbury in 1588 were not professionals. They were the people, mustered. What defeated the Armada was weather, seamanship, and a state that believed in itself, embodied in a woman who rode out into the mud to say so. The fort, though rebuilt at the Restoration, is still there. The Thames still runs. The gulls still sneer. What has gone missing is not the power, for we remain a nuclear-armed permanent member of the Security Council with the sixth largest economy on earth. What has gone missing is the stomach and the faith.

Elizabeth promised her army that ‘we shall shortly have a famous victory over those enemies of my God, of my kingdom, and of my people’. This government promises its people a famous invoice, and the next one promises the same invoice with a covering note about hope. She stood on the shore and faced outward. They sit in conference rooms and face downward, initialling the terms of a retreat conducted at our expense, in our name, and against our clearly stated will.

The sun was well up when I left the fort. The tide had turned. Tides do. And on a beach in the Peros Banhos atoll, a bus driving instructor and his eighty-year-old father are showing Whitehall what the heart and stomach of a king actually looks like.