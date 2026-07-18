Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
2h

Elizabethan England, although class ridden, was demographically and loyally homogeneous. Today's Britain is not. Increasingly balkanised with parallel societies there are statistically significant numbers who report to pollsters they do not think the country is worth fighting for and numbers whose primary loyalty is overseas.

Barbarians are within the gates not outside it.

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jon
3h

Gawain ,You've hit the nail on the head again . Our leaders for many years probably since 1970 have been a bunch of traitors doing the work of the WEF/EU with utter contempt for the people they are supposed to be serving.

We need politicians who want to serve the people and make Britain feared and respected.

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