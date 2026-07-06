Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Jean C's avatar
Jean C
2h

Fantastic piece Gawain - just the encouragement needed, shows great insight! Keep calm and carry on!! 🙌

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Edward Paxton's avatar
Edward Paxton
2h

Bravo Gawain. 💪🏻

We shan’t let the buggers get us down. Onward to victory! 🩵🩵🩵

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