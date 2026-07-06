At ten past three in the morning of 7 June 1917, nineteen mines went off beneath the Messines Ridge. The sound was heard in Downing Street. Lloyd George is said to have been woken by it. But the mines were only the punctuation. For a fortnight beforehand, more than two thousand guns of Plumer’s Second Army had been methodically taking the ridge apart. Not just the front line. The doctrine had moved on from that. The heavy artillery reached back, past the forward trenches, to the support lines, the gun pits, the supply dumps, the crossroads where the ration parties gathered. The idea was simple and cold. Break the defenders’ bodies where you can, but above all break their nerve, cut them off from food and orders and each other, convince every man in the line that he has been abandoned and that resistance is pointless. Only then, when the defence has been softened into something less than a defence, do you blow the mines, and only then do the whistles go and the infantry rise in the grey light of dawn.

That is the textbook. And it is the textbook being applied, page by page, to Reform.

Look at the sequencing. First the counter-battery work, the rule changes on political donations, backdated, no less, which tells you everything about intent. You do not backdate legislation to correct an abstract wrong. You backdate it to hit a specific target at a specific time. The purpose is to make it as hard as possible for Reform to build a campaign war chest, and the retrospection tells us when the assault is planned. The Burnham camp, and Labour more widely, are thinking about an election within the next twelve months. Wait longer than that and the donors come back onstream, the shell dumps refill, and the moment is gone.

Then the interdiction of the rear areas. The polling for Reform is stubborn. It does not move when it is supposed to move. Labour’s strategists can read a crosstab as well as anyone, and they know that as things stand they cannot win, even with the Burnham bounce, even with a fair wind and a friendly press. If they go early against an intact Reform they will still lose, and the attrition of a campaign will fall hardest on their own side. Burnham would spend six weeks defending economic positions that are not defensible, in seats where his own MPs know exactly how exposed they are. An assault against unbroken wire is a massacre. Every staff officer since 1916 has known it.

So what would change the calculation? What is the game changer that turns a doomed attack into a winnable one? We have seen the answer before, because Rishi Sunak reached for it in 2024. His snap election was built on a single premise, that it would catch Farage out of the fight.



It worked. Farage had told the world he would not stand. There was jubilation in Number 10 and CCHQ, corks and confidence and clever memos. A week later Farage changed his mind, the champagne went flat, and the cake turned to ashes in their mouths. Sunak’s gamble was very nearly right. That is the frightening part for the other side, and the instructive part for us. Take the general off the field and the battle changes.

Which brings us to the bombardment now falling. The media onslaught on Farage, his team, his friends, his habitat, is not random weather. Gabriel Pogrund and his colleagues have been commissioned by the Sunday Times to go after Farage and everything around him, and they are doing their job with the diligence you would expect. Most of it is a rehash of old stories, shells falling on ground already churned. But the target is twofold.



The first aim, the one they would toast if they achieved it, is to take Farage down altogether, to force a resignation. They will not be so lucky. The second aim is subtler and in its way just as dangerous. It is aimed at the rear echelon. At the Reform leaning voter, the not sure but interested, the undecided man or woman who is being told, day after day, that these people are chaotic, tainted, not quite safe. Frighten the reserves and the front line starves.

If Farage were to resign, which he will not, Burnham would call a general election the next morning, before the smoke cleared. Since he will not, there will be a delay, and the pounding will continue. That is the nature of the thing. Preparatory bombardments do not stop because the defenders are steady. They stop when the attacker runs out of shells or out of time.

So what is required of us is not cleverness. It is resilience. We have been shelled before, in 2016, in 2019, in 2024, and we have remained undimmed. Morale is the true objective of every barrage, and morale is the one thing entirely within our own keeping. Courage under fire is not a slogan, it is a discipline, and it consists mostly of not doing things. Not wavering. Not sniping at our own. Not mistaking noise for damage.

And it is worth remembering how the story of 1917 actually ran. Messines was the perfect set-piece, the model assault, and it took a ridge. It did not win the war. Weeks later the same doctrine was tried again at Ypres and drowned in the mud of Passchendaele. The bombardment is the attacker’s confession that he cannot win against a defence that holds its nerve. The side that endured, that absorbed the worst the guns could do and kept its line and its faith, was the side standing at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day.

Faint heart never won fair lady. Hold the line, keep your heads down and your powder dry, and when their barrage lifts, as it must, we counter-attack. We have done it before. We will do it again.