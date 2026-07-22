Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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gruszkimama's avatar
gruszkimama
16h

Personally I'm glad to see that our Reform politicians are both well-educated and experienced in business, industry and law. I've never understood the inverse snobbery against grammar schools and private education, nor against meritocracy.

This new Cabinet includes well-educated members, but is sadly lacking in real-world, working experience; that explains their ignorance of how many of us live.

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Val Shield's avatar
Val Shield
16h

The wider skills of the Reform politicians are what we need now, Gawain, and sooner rather than later!

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