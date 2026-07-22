

Last night I put the Burnham cabinet through the occupational mangle and found a guild. Twelve of twenty from Oxford or Cambridge, a wall of union offices, charities, think tanks and researchers’ desks, and commercial life confined to fragments, a training contract here, a public affairs job at an insurer there, with Stephen Kinnock improbably carrying the private sector for the whole of His Majesty’s Government.

Several readers asked the obvious question. Very well, what about your lot? It is a fair challenge, and Reform’s eight MPs (yes I know, seven right now) make a tidy sample. Here is the honest answer, awkward parts first.

The awkward part is schooling. Six of the eight were privately educated. Farage at Dulwich, Tice at Uppingham, Kruger at Eton, Braverman at Heathfield, Pochin at Haberdashers’ Monmouth, Jenrick at Wolverhampton Grammar, which has charged fees since it left the direct grant system. Only Anderson and Rosindell come from comprehensives. Set against a Labour cabinet in which fifteen of twenty went through the state system, that is not a contest Reform wins, if one thinks that being lowlier than thou counts as a win (i don’t but we live in a demotic age), and no amount of throat-clearing will make it one. If the measure of a political class is where it went at thirteen, the cabinet is the broader church, and I will save opponents the trouble of pointing it out by saying so up front.

But hold the two groups up to the light at the other end, at what they did between leaving education and entering politics, and the picture reverses so completely that the schooling question starts to look like the wrong question. Begin with the universities. The cabinet is sixty per cent Oxbridge. Reform’s benches contain two Oxbridge degrees, Jenrick’s first in history and Braverman’s law, with Kruger adding an Oxford doctorate to his Edinburgh MA. And three of the eight, Farage, Anderson and Rosindell, hold no degree at all. The cabinet has one non-graduate in Angela Rayner, and she is treated as a heritage exhibit. On Reform’s benches the non-graduate is nearly a plurality, and the degrees that do exist run to quantity surveying at Salford and banking and finance at Loughborough, qualifications taken to be used rather than displayed.

Then the work. Sort the cabinet by pre-politics career and t what did we get, five formed by the unions, five or six by the charity and think tank world, seven or more by service as political staff to the politicians they then replaced.

Sort Reform’s eight the same way and the largest pile, half the party, is sustained commercial life, the category that in the cabinet barely existed. Farage traded metals in the City for twenty years and ran his own brokerage. Tice spent three decades in property, fourteen years running his family’s Sunley Group and four as chief executive of CLS Holdings, where the share price tripled on his watch. Pochin worked for Shell, Caradon and Heywood Williams before running her own business, alongside twenty years on the magistrates’ bench. Jenrick practised as a solicitor at two of the world’s most serious law firms and became an international managing director of Christie’s. Braverman spent a decade at the planning Bar. And Anderson spent ten years a mile underground in the Nottinghamshire pits his father worked before him, which gives Reform’s whips’ office more industrial experience than the entire cabinet of the party founded to represent industrial labour.

Honesty requires the mirror to work both ways. Reform keeps two specimens of the Labour type. Kruger’s CV, Eton, Oxford, the think tanks, the speechwriting, the charity, the No.10 political secretaryship, would sit in the Burnham cabinet without a ripple, and Rosindell has been a professional Romford politician since the age of twenty-four. Each tribe, it turns out, maintains an embassy of the other. And four of the eight are Conservative defectors of recent vintage, so any claim to outsider status must rest on career, not on party pedigree. It does rest there, and comfortably.

So the comparison comes down to this. Labour’s leadership took ordinary schooling and put it through an extraordinary narrowing, until a cabinet drawn from comprehensives contained almost nobody who had met a payroll, priced a risk, or been sacked by a customer. Reform’s parliamentary party took a less ordinary schooling and put it through an extraordinary broadening, the trading floor, the building site, the coalface, the courtroom, the saleroom. One group learned politics as a trade in itself. The other learned trades, and came to politics late, mostly cross, and with the scars of the productive economy on them. The reader may decide which preparation better fits a country whose problems are, almost without exception, problems of things not working. The guild has the schools story. The payroll has everything else, and it is the payroll, in the end, that pays for the schools.

Eight is a small sample and a self-selected one, and this piece claims illustration, not statistics.