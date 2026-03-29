Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Val Shield's avatar
Val Shield
Mar 29Edited

Another excellent piece, Gawain, exposing the Labour Party for what it is, a quasi communist organisation intent on destroying this country. The British people will not allow this to happen. I hope you will be standing as a Reform MP in the next GE.

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isp001's avatar
isp001
Mar 29

Remember continuing to receive an EU pension is conditional on never criticising the EU (the pensions have a non disparagement clause)

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