This is not a winge (though it might at first feel so) for it was ever thus, but they never fight fair. That is the first, last and only thing you need to understand about the British political establishment’s twenty-year war on Nigel Farage and the successive vehicles, UKIP, the Brexit Party, Reform UK, what I call “The Tribe”, that he has captained. Unable to beat him conclusively at the ballot box, they have done what venal elites always do: they have changed the rules. Donations, candidacy, public funding, foreign influence inquiries, not to mention the demonisation spouting from every lip, every lever of the state has been quietly adjusted, twisted or rewritten with one target in mind. This is not democracy. This is a partisan stitch-up dressed up as “safeguarding” and “fairness”. And I am going to set it out, so that even the most credulous reader can see the pattern.

Let us begin where the latest assault landed: the sudden, emergency clampdown on political donations. On 25 March 2026 the Starmer government announced an annual cap of £100,000 on donations from British citizens living abroad and an outright moratorium on cryptocurrency contributions. The move was sold as protection against “foreign interference”. Charlotte Gill laid it bare in the Daily Sceptic yesterday: this was Labour’s hypocritical clampdown, timed to choke Reform UK after it became the first major party to accept crypto (something I don’t actually think it has in reality done as of yet) and after it had received millions from legitimate British expats such as Christopher Harborne, the Thailand-based businessman who has given more than £12 million. The rule change was not abstract; it was a direct response to Reform’s funding model. And it did not drop from the sky.

It followed months of establishment panic over Elon Musk. When the world’s richest man openly criticised Keir Starmer and hinted at support for Reform, the airwaves filled with hysterical warnings about “billionaire interference”. Suddenly the very people who had spent years accepting opaque union money, corporate largesse and foreign-state pensions discovered that foreign-linked donations were a mortal threat to democracy. The Gill article nails the double standard: Labour’s own past is littered with foreign cash, from the unions’ international ties to the revolving door with Chinese-linked donors, yet only when Reform started raising serious money did the goalposts sprint backwards. This was not principle. This was panic.

Go back further and the pattern repeats. In Wales, after UKIP’s shock success in the 2016 Welsh Assembly elections, the establishment moved with surgical speed. Neil Hamilton, the party’s leader in Wales, won a regional list seat despite living in Wiltshire. He was not the only one; several UKIP candidates were not resident in Wales. The response? The Welsh Government and Senedd changed the rules. They forget that this was not unknown to the people of Wales, indeed it was one of the major campaign themes of the legacy parties in the Principality, and despite that they chose to vote for UKIP. From the 2026 elections onward, the change was legislated earlier but takes full effect now, every candidate and every Member of the Senedd must be registered to vote in Wales. In other words, they must live in Wales. The explicit rationale, never hidden in the debates, was to prevent “carpet-baggers” like Hamilton. The hypocrisy is staggering. Labour and Plaid Cymru candidates who commute from London or who were parachuted in from English safe seats were never subjected to the same scrutiny. But a successful populist? Suddenly residence became sacred.

I know a woman, born and raised in west Wales, trained as a nurse in a Welsh hospital, spent years working near her birthplace, who moved to England five years ago because promotion was impossible locally. Now in her thirties, she wanted to stand for Reform in her home constituency. She would have moved back the moment she was elected; her family, her roots, her heart are still there. The new rule bars her. She is a Welshwoman in every meaningful sense, yet the law invented to kneecap UKIP has now kneecapped her. This is not about local accountability. This is about excluding the wrong kind of local.

The same institutional meanness appeared after Douglas Carswell’s by-election victory in Clacton in 2014 and his re-election in 2015. UKIP suddenly had its first General election winning Westminster MP. The issue that immediately arose was Short Money, the public funding granted to opposition parties to help them carry out parliamentary work: research, staffing, policy development. Named after Edward Short, the 1975 scheme gives qualifying parties an annual grant calculated on seats and votes. With one MP and nearly 3.8 million votes in 2015, UKIP was entitled to roughly £650,000–£688,000 a year. Carswell, in order to stymie Farage, refused to take the full amount for the party machine; he claimed it to be improper for a party with one MP to claim a war chest intended for serious opposition - it led to a huge falling out (and significant cost to your author). He took only what he could justify for Clacton constituency work and declined the rest.

But the principle was established: a populist party with mass broad support but with little what is called “Voting efficiency”, (i.e. the ability to stack up enough votes to win seats in a First Past The Post system) could access public funds. So the rules were changed. Today, parties with five or fewer MPs face a strict cap, £395,055 maximum (150% of a non-London MP’s staffing budget) and a floor of £131,685. Reform UK, with its five MPs after 2024, is therefore capped far below what its national vote share would otherwise justify. Meanwhile the Liberal Democrats, with a lower vote total but more MPs historically, have sailed through untouched. (The LIb Dems received 3,519,143 votes - 12.2% of the total, Reform UK 4,117,610 or 14,.3%) The result is a grotesque distortion: public money, paid for by every taxpayer including Reform voters, is funnelled disproportionately to the legacy parties that the public has rejected. This is not neutral administration. This is engineered disadvantage.

The latest chapter in the saga is even more brazen. In December 2025, following the proper jailing of Nathan Gill, former Reform UK Wales leader and ex-MEP, for taking bribes from a pro-Russian agent, the government launched an “independent review” into foreign financial interference. The timing was exquisite: it is to be published weeks before the 2026 local and regional elections, with the explicit aim of embarrassing Reform. The inquiry focuses laser-like on Russia and China. Conspicuously absent? Any mention of the European Union, now a foreign power post-Brexit, which continues to pay generous pensions and allowances to dozens of current UK politicians, peers and establishment figures who served in Brussels. The timetable for the review’s conclusions has already begun to slip, not least because fresh revelations about Labour’s own Chinese-linked donors have surfaced. The whole exercise is a political hit-job dressed as national security.

And still the rule changes keep coming. Crypto donations, perfectly legal and transparent when Reform first embraced them, are now banned outright until some unspecified future regulation appears. UK nationals living abroad, British citizens, paying UK taxes in many cases, are suddenly limited to £100,000 a year. These are not loophole closures; they are targeted financial strangulation. The legacy parties have had decades to build war chests from big business, trade unions and corporate PACs. And don’t talk to me about the way in which organisations like Soros’s Open Society Institute funnel funds into partisan para-political campaigning organisations). Reform’s funding model has been different: until very recently the lion’s share has come from ordinary members. At 270,000 members paying £25 a year, that is £6.75 million in reliable, grassroots income. That is democracy in action, people putting their own money where their mouth is. The establishment response? Change the rules so that model becomes harder to sustain.

None of this is accidental. The original ban on foreign donations was introduced for a genuine national-security reason: the IRA’s use of NORAID to funnel American money into Sinn Féin while the UK was literally at war with a terrorist organisation. Porous borders between the terror group and the political wing made the prohibition necessary. Reform UK is not a terror group. It is not even “extreme” except in the fevered imaginations of Zack Polanski and the Prevent industry. It is a democratic party representing millions who are sick of mass migration, net-zero masochism, DEI, penal taxation, pitiful defence, ttwo tier justice and the surrender of sovereignty. To treat it as an existential threat requiring bespoke rule changes is the behaviour of a regime that has lost the argument and is now rigging the pitch.

In a genuine democracy the state does not invent laws to hobble one party. It does not move the goalposts every time an outsider threatens the cartel. It does not lecture about “foreign interference” while ignoring the foreign pensions still flowing to its own grandees. Yet that is precisely what has happened for twenty years.

It will not work. Reform will raise the money anyway, from members, from small donors, from the British people who have had enough. The country will have the opportunity, sooner than the establishment thinks, to rid itself of the venal, complacent and anti-democratic clique that has failed it for so long. The rule-book swindle is exposed. The people are watching. And history, in the end, does not favour the rule-changers. It favours the ones who keep winning despite them.