Oh, splendid. Marvellous. Pop the Nyetimber, or rather, the Crémant d’Alsace, since we’re apparently doing things the continental way, again. After years of hard-won independence, after the democratic instruction of seventeen and a half million people was finally, finally, mostly delivered, Keir Starmer’s government has decided that what Britain really needs is to hand £570 million a year back to Brussels so that Arabella from Guildford can spend a year in Seville deciding she’s “basically European” and coming home with strong opinions about Catalan independence.

Welcome back to Erasmus+. We missed you. Or rather, some people missed you very much indeed. And those people, it turns out, are the ones making the decisions.

Let us begin with the money, since the government seems constitutionally incapable of doing so. The Erasmus+ deal, formalised in April 2026 and operational from 2027, will cost the United Kingdom £570 million per year. That is not a typo. Five hundred and seventy million pounds. Sterling. Every single year. Compare that with the Turing Scheme, which I will come to shortly, because it deserves considerably more respect than it has received, which costs a mere £110 million annually. For those without a calculator to hand, Erasmus+ costs more than five times as much. For that extraordinary premium, what do we receive? Access to a club we democratically voted to leave, administered by an institution whose founding principle is the ever-closer political union of European states, and whose cultural programming is, shall we say, not exactly ideologically neutral.

But let us not get ahead of ourselves. Let us understand what Erasmus actually is and what it was always designed to do.

The European Community Action Scheme for the Mobility of University Students, Erasmus, for those allergic to acronyms, was born in 1987. The original idea came from Italian pedagogue Sofia Corradi, who advocated for the mutual recognition of study periods across borders as far back as 1969. Noble enough in origin, one might concede. By 1987, it started with a modest 3,244 students. By the late 2010s, it had swelled to around 300,000 participants annually, with nearly 14 million people having passed through its doors across its lifetime.

The programme has been called the EU’s greatest soft power achievement. That framing is not accidental. Political scientists such as Stefan Wolff were quite open about this in 2005, arguing that Erasmus was creating a generation of young Europeans who would think of themselves as European citizens first and nationals second. “Give it 15, 20 or 25 years,“ Wolff wrote, “and Europe will be run by leaders with a completely different socialisation from those of today.” The Brussels bureaucracy heard this and thought: excellent.

So let us be perfectly clear: Erasmus was not designed merely to help bright young things improve their Italian. It was designed, at least in part, to manufacture a pan-European identity. It is a political project wearing academic robes, and the programme’s own documentation instructs participants to foster “a sense of belonging“ to the European Union and to strengthen “citizens’ understanding of the European Union from an early age.”

From an early age. Read that again slowly.

The mythology of Erasmus is that it democratises access to international education. The reality is rather more uncomfortable for those who traffic in such myths.

Research consistently shows that Erasmus participants skew heavily towards students from middle and upper-middle class backgrounds. Academic studies of the programme have found that students whose parents hold blue-collar occupations are significantly underrepresented. The additional costs of living abroad, costs that the grant only partially covers, create a structural barrier that disadvantages precisely the students the programme claims to champion. Those from lower GDP backgrounds, whether within participating countries or not, consistently face a “net cost” from participation that their wealthier peers do not.

Who goes on Erasmus? Broadly: confident, well-supported students from Russell Group universities, whose parents can top up the grant, who speak at least one European language already, and who have been abroad before. They return having had a wonderful time, harbouring deep affection for European institutions, and are significantly more likely to pursue careers in international organisations, NGOs, EU-adjacent bodies, or academia. One political scientist described the Erasmus cohort as the recruitment pool for an emergent European administrative class. He meant it as a compliment.

Before Brexit, in 2018, approximately 9,993 UK students went outward through Erasmus. In the same year, 29,797 EU students used it to come into UK universities. Ponder that asymmetry. For every British student experiencing the transformative wonders of a semester in Maastricht, nearly three continental students were occupying places. and grant money, at British institutions. We were net importers of other people’s students on our own dime.

And now, if you’ll forgive a short detour into what might be the most quietly alarming corner of this entire business, let us talk about Jean Monnet Chairs.

The Jean Monnet Programme, which is embedded within Erasmus+, channels approximately €25 million per year into universities around the world. It funds Chairs, Modules, and Centres of Excellence, all devoted, explicitly and without embarrassment, to the teaching and promotion of European integration. As of the programme’s own figures, it has established 875 Jean Monnet Chairs and 162 Centres of Excellence globally, reaching around 500,000 students annually across more than 70 countries.

The Chair at Newcastle University. The Centre of Excellence at Surrey. The Chair at Birkbeck, University of London. These are not neutral academic posts. They are, in the candid words of one Jean Monnet professor himself, Joseph H. H. Weiler, a former president of the European University Institute, positions whose holders function as “intellectual ambassadors of the Union and its values.” He noted that most Jean Monnet professors become such because they “believe in European integration,“ and that “when the European Union is criticised, our instinct is to defend it.”

The EU’s own programme documentation instructs Jean Monnet-funded projects to “challenge the rise of euroscepticism and of populist, extreme right parties,“ to use law “to put a brake on illiberal tendencies,“ and to counter “the presence of extreme eurosceptic framing of EU activities by the majority of media outlets.”

This is not a research programme. This is a counter-insurgency operation conducted inside British lecture halls, and the British taxpayer is now being asked to fund the institution that runs it.

One might compare it, as one pro-Brexit group did, accurately, to Riyadh funding Islamic studies chairs, or Moscow bankrolling Russian studies departments in British universities. The principle is identical: foreign money, embedded in academia, pursuing a foreign government’s political objectives. The fact that this foreign government wears a flag with stars rather than a crescent or a double-headed eagle does not make the dynamic any less troubling.

Now, I am aware that the establishment consensus regards the Turing Scheme as a sort of embarrassing afterthought, something produced by Brexit-addled civil servants to fill a gap, inferior in every way to the European original. This consensus is wrong.

The Turing Scheme, operating at £110 million per year, sent 44,797 UK students abroad in 2024-25. Under Erasmus+, with its far larger budget, only 18,305 UK citizens went overseas in 2019. Let that sink in. Turing delivered more than twice the outbound UK participants at less than one-fifth of the cost.

Crucially, it did so without geographic restriction. While Erasmus keeps students circling inside the European bubble, Spain for the sun-seeking, Germany for the earnest, France for the philosophically ambitious, Turing students went to the USA, Japan, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Thailand, India, Mexico, and 249 countries and territories in all. Students from Chichester College sent to eco-tourism projects in Bali, football coaching with street children in Mumbai, work placements in St Lucia. This is genuinely global Britain in educational practice.

And on social inclusion, that great rhetorical weapon deployed against Turing by its critics, the scheme has comprehensively outperformed its predecessor. Under Erasmus+, a mere 20 per cent of vocational placements went to disadvantaged students. Under Turing, nearly two-thirds of participants in further education came from disadvantaged backgrounds. A Department for Education evaluation found that 28 per cent of Turing participants in 2023 would not have gone abroad at all without the funding. That is exactly the group the scheme was designed to help: not the gap year generation, but young people for whom international experience would otherwise remain permanently out of reach. A first-generation university student from a low-income area in Essex, spending six weeks at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. A student from Chichester doing vocational work in Bali. These are not the beneficiaries of Erasmus.

So here we are. Five hundred and seventy million pounds a year, for a scheme that sends fewer British students abroad than Turing, that structurally favours the affluent, that exists at least partly to embed pro-EU sentiment in a generation of graduates, and that comes bundled with a programme of EU-funded academic chairs explicitly designed to promote European integration in British universities.

Skills Minister Jacqui Smith announced this as “a very, very good day,“ proof of the government’s commitment to its EU “reset.“ And indeed it is a good day, for Brussels, for the Russell Group vice-chancellors, for the Jean Monnet Chair holders, for the professional European class who have spent the past decade waiting for Britain to come crawling back, and for the Arabellas of Guildford who will once again be able to claim their Erasmus experience as a badge of continental sophistication.

For the student from Sunderland who might have gone to South Korea on Turing? For the FE college in the Midlands whose students were going to Vietnam on a vocational placement? Less good.

One has to admire the brass neck of it. They have taken a scheme that was working, that was reaching precisely the students it claimed to prioritise, that was opening genuinely global horizons rather than the comfortable confines of the EU’s internal market, and they have junked it. In its place they have bought back, at five times the price, a political programme with cultural assimilation baked into its very foundations.

Brexit, we were told, would be the great theft. The establishment’s precious Erasmus, stolen by xenophobes with a bus.

It turns out the theft was the other way around. And they’ve charged us £570 million a year for the privilege of being robbed.