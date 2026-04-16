Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Robert Phillips's avatar
Robert Phillips
Apr 16

Very good article as usual.Sadly I can't agree ,why shouldn't the students come back "Imbued"with a love of Europe it is a beautiful continent.I lived in Italy ,on and off,for almost 20 years (the wonderful city of Rimini on the Adriatic).I saw how efficiently everything there was.Brexit has brought this country nothing.its been a complete disaster and most people don't only know ,it they see it .I was in Italy during the Chinese flu period.they got over it efficiently and moved on . We're still having a stupid enquiry that has cost ,already,almost £200m and isn't finished yet .The only god thing at the moment is that we won't be ,but who knows ,accepting into the country the hordes of human pollution currently being legitimised by the Spanish Government and then being considered European,which they never will be anymore than Zia Yusuf (Who styles himself on Substack as the 'Shadow Home Secretary",he's not even in Parliament)can ever be considered English .

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RUFUS
Apr 16

As a hard-nosedi liberal I am deeply concerned about this use of executive power to overturn what happened in the referendum. If, as the opinion polls indicate that a majority of people want to rejoin then we have another referendum. We do not let the startled squirrel (aka Sir Kier) do things without the consent of the people l, or at least their elected representatives.

Sure Brexit has hurt economic growth by erecting barriers with our nearest trading. Of course it was going to be a nightmare travelling to the Eurozone.

BUT the whole point of Brexit was to transfer power from foreign capitalists to British ones. We were members for over 50 years so the expectation that we would return to a normalised growth path in anything less than a generation was wishful thinking. Likewise if we did return to the trading bloc it would still have a decade to reap the benefits. Luke immigration the patience of the masses is sorely lacking, but that makes the undemocratic whims of PMOTUK even more difficult.

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