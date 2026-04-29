Jacob Epstein, Esther With Flower , 1949

There are, it turns out, worse places to be stranded overnight than Walsall. Not many, admittedly, and the £51-a-night hotel in Walsall Wood, whose clientele, like the previous night’s establishment in Wakefield, appeared to require sharps bins in the rooms, the kettle’s plug cracked open like a oyster for its pearlite fuse, did little to challenge that assessment. The glamour of political campaigning is not, on the whole, to be found in the soft furnishings.

It had begun the previous afternoon. My car had blown a proverbial gasket, or rather, something functionally equivalent, and the garage had spent four hours essentially taking the front end apart and putting it back together before discovering that the replacement part they had fitted was itself faulty. So Walsall it was. One makes the best of things. I got in touch with the local Reform branch and spent a few hours canvassing in Brownhills. I will say this: if those streets are anything to go by, Reform is walking Walsall Borough Council next week. The mood was not merely sympathetic; it was impatient.

But I digress. The following morning, I had time to kill before the car could be retrieved, and the question arose: what on earth does one do in Walsall? The Jerome K. Jerome museum, a shrine to one of my favourite literary figures, has recently closed, a fact that sits with me as a minor civic tragedy. Jerome, after all, gave us the immortal observation in ‘Idle Thoughts of an Idle Fellow’ that, “It is impossible to enjoy idling thoroughly unless one has plenty of work to do. There is no fun in doing nothing when you have nothing to do. Wasting time is merely an occupation then, and a most exhausting one”. I was in precisely such a moment of enforced idleness, and thus found it mildly ironic that the one institution best suited to celebrating it had recently shut its doors.

I walked up to St Matthew’s, the parish church on its hill, a rewarding diversion, as it happens, containing a fine monument to William Purvis, a 17th Lancer (a family regiment) who had somehow survived, heavily wounded, the Charge of the Light Brigade, Alma, Inkerman, Sebastopol and the whole grinding horror of the Indian Mutiny, and had then had the good sense to come home to Walsall. The church also contains a set of misericords thought to originate from Halesowen Priory, carved medieval wood, quietly astonishing in a Black Country market town. Time well spent.

With yet more time remaining, I wandered down the hill towards the New Art Gallery. My heart sank as it hove into view, Caruso St John’s classic polished brutalist affair of the past twenty years or so, all pale terracotta tiles and assertion, reeking of nowhere. I steeled myself and went in.

Nothing could have prepared me for what was inside.

The Garman Ryan Collection is, in a word, fantastic. It is, in rather more words, one of the most surprising, moving, and intellectually generous permanent collections in England, hidden in the Black Country by design. Kathleen Garman was born in nearby Wednesbury in 1901, and it was her explicit wish that good things could be found here, that the people of the Black Country need not make a pilgrimage to London to encounter great art. She was right, and the collection she gave to the Borough of Walsall in 1973 is her vindication.

Who was Kathleen Garman? She was, to begin with, one of seven sisters of extraordinary bohemian force, the Garman girls were, as a cohort, among the most remarkable women of early twentieth-century England. Mary married the volcanic South African poet Roy Campbell and had an affair with Vita Sackville-West. Sylvia was rumoured to have been involved with T.E. Lawrence. Lorna’s daughter Kathy married Laurie Lee. Kathleen, in 1921, walked into the Harlequin restaurant in London, caught the eye of a wild-haired man staring at her across the room, and eventually agreed to sit with him. He was Jacob Epstein. She was twenty. The relationship that followed lasted until his death in 1959, consuming and defining both their lives.

It was not, by any conventional measure, an easy life. Epstein was already married to Margaret Dunlop, a woman who, on discovering the depth of her husband’s attachment to Kathleen, invited the younger woman to her home in 1923 and shot her in the shoulder with a pearl-handled pistol. Kathleen declined to press charges. She bore Epstein three children in conditions of considerable poverty, an unheated Bloomsbury studio, while he maintained his establishment across London and continued, for good measure, further affairs encouraged by Margaret to try and break the Garman spell. The spell remained unbroken, though they were not married until 1955, two years after Margaret’s death. When Epstein died four years later, Kathleen was his sole beneficiary.

Sally Ryan entered this story in 1935, arriving in London specifically to meet Epstein, her favourite sculptor. She was the granddaughter of Thomas Fortune Ryan, an American tobacco and transport magnate of oceanic wealth, Rodin had sculpted the old man, which gives some sense of the register. Sally studied sculpture in Paris, was openly gay at a time when that required genuine courage, wore her hair short and dressed in masculine clothing, (what Radclyffe Hall would have called an ‘invert’), and possessed both serious artistic talent and an eye for masterworks. She became Kathleen’s closest friend. When Sally developed terminal cancer in the late 1950s, the two women resolved to make a collection together, assembled between 1959 and 1973. When Sally died in 1968, she left her artworks and a considerable sum of money to Kathleen. Their shared legacy was what they always intended it to be: a gift to Walsall. As she wrote to the Council in 1937 a full 35 years before the bequest, “I feel we are dealing with dreams and are about to house them in a solid Midlands setting for prosperity. How delightful.”

Claude Monet “The Sunken Road in the Cliff at Varangeville” 1888

It was Sally who purchased the majority of the great European canvases and works on paper, the Constables, the Monets, the Degas studies, while Kathleen brought the intimacy of a woman who had watched Epstein work for nearly four decades and understood, in her bones, how art is made. This is the collection’s great distinction from most galleries: it is not primarily about the finished masterpiece as trophy. It is about the process of creation. There are rough charcoal sketches by Delacroix, pencil studies by Dürer, working drawings by Rembrandt and Van Gogh, the private marks of genius rather than its public monuments. You stand close to a Van Gogh study and see actual hesitation, actual revision, actual thought.

Modigliani Caryatid 1913

The collection is hung thematically rather than chronologically, which was Kathleen’s own instruction and remains among its greatest pleasures. Works from entirely different periods and cultures speak to one another across the rooms, an African votive figure alongside a Modigliani, an Asian vessel near a Picasso. It is the curation of a woman who thought about art as a living conversation across time, not an exercise in periodisation.

Epstein himself looms over the collection, and rightly. The New Art Gallery holds more of his work in one place than any other institution in the world, bronze portrait busts ranged on walnut plinths, each one a study in concentrated humanity. His portrait of his daughter Esther has been called Walsall’s Mona Lisa: she was fifteen when she sat for it, and the result has the quality of something that knows more than it is prepared to say. His son Theo, troubled, brilliant, schizophrenic, dead at twenty-nine having destroyed most of his own canvases in fits of depression, is represented too, as is Lucian Freud’s haunting Portrait of Kitty, painted when Kathleen’s daughter was briefly Freud’s wife. The collection’s biographical density is extraordinary: you are moving not merely through art history but through a specific tangle of love, genius, loss, and bloody-minded survival.

Vincent Van Gogh: Sorrow 1882

And then, cutting through all of it, is Van Gogh’s Sorrow, an 1882 drawing of a desolate woman, hunched and naked, her face buried in her arms. Sally Ryan kept a copy of it on the wall of her suite at the Dorchester in her final years. Looking at it in Walsall, understanding that, one feels the full weight of what this collection is: not a display of acquisition but an act of devotion. Two women, one from sooty Wednesbury and one from shining New York, building something together out of grief and friendship and the conviction that beauty matters, and then giving it away to a Black Country town, because Kathleen Garman believed that the people who grew up where she grew up deserved the best.

She was correct. Find yourself in the West Midlands. Go.