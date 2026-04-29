Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
paty's avatar
paty
2h

What a read 🫡🩵

Reply
Share
T.I.H.T.I.M.'s avatar
T.I.H.T.I.M.
1hEdited

Great read thank-you.

As a Walsall-boy, all of your observations and the knowledge you impart sit well with me……….

…….I too am confident that the good people of Walsall have more than sufficient nous to bin the Labour traitors who tried to cancel the election (and I include the town’s Hindu and Sikh citizens in this).

I went to the gallery not long after it opened over 20y inrs ago when my parents still lived there…….I was impressed, but not entirely sure what I was looking at.

I did not know about William Purvis. I will be certain to go to St. Mathew’s on my next visit.

One minor quibble - the Battle of Alma preceded the Charge of the Light Brigade, which was part of the Battle of Balaclava…….he would also have had the good fortune to survive the Russian winter without sufficient shelter, clothing and food thanks to military incompetence.

p.s.

There should also be a Victoria Cross on display in Walsall, but for reasons of expense (presumably display/insurance costs) Walsall Council has dishonored the wishes of the parents of John Carless who donated the medal to the town’s folk on condition it be displayed in perpetuity.

He won it - posthumously - whilst serving as a loader on HMS Caledon in the 1917 Battle of Heligoland Bight. A fine bronze bust of him stands outside Walsall Library……the white ensign of the Caledon used to be inside, presented to the town as it was by the ship’s legendary skipper Walter Cowan.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gawain Towler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture